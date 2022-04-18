Monday Roundup: Knights serve up win over Mehlville

ST. LOUIS – Three singles shutouts helped Farmington stamp a dominant 8-1 boys tennis triumph over host Mehlville on Monday afternoon.

Wyatt Bach, Cole Wofford and Trey McKenney each posted 8-0 results, while teammates Jackson Bauer and Jack Williams also added comfortable wins for the Knights.

Farmington (5-5) swept through the doubles stage against its district rival, paced by an 8-2 victory from Maddox Brenneke and Bach.

Edin Muminovic topped Brenneke atop the singles list for Mehlville (0-5).

Singles Results:

1. Edin Muminovic (M) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-2

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Eric Pflasterer, 8-0

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Aiden Guntli, 8-0

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Dzenan Muratovic, 8-1

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Sam Herbig, 8-2

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Dzenan Halilovic, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Muminovic/Pflasterer, 8-2

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Guntli/Herbig, 8-3

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Muratovic/Halilovic, 8-3

SOFTBALL

West County 13, Ste. Genevieve 2

PARK HILLS – The West County softball team broke out of a recent struggle on Monday by scoring 10 first-inning runs and reaching the semifinal round of the MAAA Tournament.

Grace Barton finished 3-for-4 with a double, Morgan Simily and Alexis Hedgcorth each added two hits with two RBI, and the Lady Bulldogs beat Ste. Genevieve 13-2.

Gracie Wright pitched all six innings, and struck out three while scattering six hits for the win. She also provided a double, single and RBI at the plate.

Fifth-seeded West County (5-8) snapped a five-game losing streak, and advanced to meet top-seeded Valle Catholic on Tuesday at Park Hills Sports Complex.

Reese Smith was on base four straight times on two singles and two walks, and Riley Kawelaske doubled among two hits for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kaelin Hedgcorth added two singles, and Jacy Tongay had an RBI hit.

Leadoff batter Ava Huber went 2-for-3, and Chloe Staffen notched an RBI double for Ste. Genevieve (10-6). Izzy Basler and Hope Schmelzle singled.

Valle Catholic easily dispatched Kingston 20-5 in other first-round action.

Central 16, Bismarck 0

PARK HILLS – Sydney Miles drove in three runs, and second-seeded Central earned an abbreviated 16-0 victory over Bismarck in the MAAA softball tournament.

Allie Kelly hit her second home run of the season, and struck out four batters over two innings before Taylor Marler finished off a combined no-hitter in the third.

Alexia Poppe matched Marler and Kelley with two hits each for the Lady Rebels, who advanced to a semifinal showdown against Potosi on Tuesday.

Central (9-5) jumped ahead 14-0 in the opening frame.

Potosi dominated Arcadia Valley 16-1 in another first-round matchup.

BASEBALL

Fredericktown 12, Crystal City 6

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Ryan Souden produced a team-high three hits as Fredericktown topped Crystal City 12-6 in a previously postponed game on Monday.

The Blackcats grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and never looked back as Benji Brubacher and Koby Wood equaled Ryan Souden with two RBI each.

Devon Souden pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out five to earn the win for Fredericktown (5-6).

GOLF

Jackson Tournament

JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington and North County golf teams engaged another close battle head to head during the Jackson Invitational on Monday at Kimbeland Country Club.

But the 14-team event was headlined by Poplar Bluff, which shot a collective 318 and edged host squad Jackson by two strokes for the championship.

Farmington finished in fifth place with 354, while North County was sixth with 356. Central clipped Ste. Genevieve for 10th in the standings.

Alex Wiseman earned medalist honors among individuals for Poplar Bluff behind a one-over par 73 that included two birdies within the first four holes.

Wiseman enjoyed a three-shot triumph overall, as teammate Woodrow Innis and Jackson opponent Ian Lambert tied for second at 76.

North County had a pair of top-10 results as Will Dugal tied for fourth place at 78 and Ruger Govero was 10th with a round of 82.

Garrett Ward and Nate Kochis shared top honors for Farmington with scores of 88, and equaled the low total for Central by Jace Crump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0