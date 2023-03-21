FREDERICKTOWN – The persistent breeze was cool, but tempers suddenly became heated between the Fredericktown and North County girls soccer teams on Monday.

The Lady Blackcats rolled to a dominant 6-0 victory in a contest marred by two separate altercations less than three minutes apart.

Oslynn O’Brien and Livee McFadden scored two goals each, and keeper Lauren Hale recorded her third shutout in four matches without facing a shot.

The last 29 minutes were played nine versus nine after four red cards were issued. Fredericktown junior Gabbie McFadden and North County junior Shylee Bracken were sent off first after tangling on the ground.

Multiple players and coaches converged faster to separate Lady Cats junior Grace Lewis and Lady Raiders sophomore Hailey Dolan near the North County bench after punches appeared to be thrown.

Fredeicktown (2-0-2), which won the Kelly Tournament this past weekend, outshot North County 26-1 overall while earning 10 corner kicks.

O’Brien opened the scoring in the 11th minute after receiving a long midfield pass from Gabbie McFadden toward the right side. She cut back toward the box, and glanced her shot off reaching keeper Haley Hasemeier.

Julie Lunsford later rattled the crossbar from 25 yards out, and Lyndee Hinkle hit the opposite post with the rebound. Both players connected for insurance goals in the second half.

Livee McFadden chipped neatly under the bar to make it 2-0 off a Hinkle pass, and O’Brien remained onside to score off a through ball from Lunsford in the 35th minute.

Hasemeier arguably made her three best saves among 11 total against senior captain Lydia Mell, first on a well-executed header before intermission.

North County back line anchors Kim Gerhard and Allison Scott thwarted runs by O’Brien and Maddy Saffell before halftime, but their team still trailed 3-0.

Scott triggered one early counter attack for North County that Hale cleared with Mell shielding. A steal and left-side cross by Delaney Smith in the second half traveled through the box.

With four fewer players on the field, the Lady Blackcats added three tallies. Livee McFadden netted her second once O’Brien worked the ball loose from a crowd near the edge of the box.

Lunsford, who took every Fredericktown corner and also attempted two flip throws, dipped a 26-yard free kick past Hasemeier to make it 5-0. Hinkle added an unassisted goal after intercepting a short goal kick.

Dani West drew a foul inside the penalty area while changing direction, but Hasemeier denied Mell on the penalty kick and rebound with less than eight minutes remaining.

BASEBALL

North County 5, Poplar Bluff 4

BONNE TERRE – Tyler Pipkin finished 2-for-4, and delivered a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning on Monday as the North County baseball team topped Poplar Bluff 5-4 in the season opener.

Bryan Brewster and Zane Huff each tallied a single and walk. Tim Ekstam, Jr. added an RBI hit, and Kooper Kekec drew four walks for the Raiders.

North County (1-0) grabbed a 4-2 lead in the third inning. Poplar Bluff answered with single tallies in the sixth and seventh to extend the game.

Jobe Smith pitched the last 2 2/3 innings, and struck out four with no walks in the relief win. Starter Grant Mullins fanned five and walked four over three innings before Pipkin got the next seven outs.

Both teams committed three defensive errors.

Bismarck 4, Grandview 1

BISMARCK – Gavin Butery began his senior baseball season by pitching a gem, and Bismarck maximized five hits offensively to defeat Grandview 4-1 on Monday.

Carter Hedrick finished 2-for-3, and increased a 3-0 lead with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Lucas Dickey and Isaiah Faulkner also singled for the Indians.

Butery compiled 10 strikeouts with three walks while dealing a complete game one-hitter on 89 pitches. An unearned run nixed his shutout bid in the sixth.

Garrett Mork put Bismarck (1-0) in front 1-0 on a sacrifice fly in the opening frame, and ended with two RBI and five stolen bases overall.

Jayce Poole singled in the second, and Sam Patterson walked twice for Grandview (0-1). Butery retired the Eagles on five pitches in the seventh.

Valle Catholic 12, De Soto 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chase Fallert was a perfect 3-for-3, Isaac Viox tripled and singled with two RBI, and Valle Catholic routed De Soto in five innings on Monday.

The Warriors erupted for six runs in the first inning, and compiled 15 hits as a team. Grant Fallert took the pitching win after yielding two runs on three hits and striking out six over 3 1/3 innings.

Grant Fallert went 2-for-3 with two doubles offensively. Alex Viox and Carson Tucker each finished with a single and double with two RBI for Valle Catholic (1-0).

Jackson Fowler notched an RBI double, and Clayton Drury singled with two walks. Aaron Eftink and Brandon Giesler each added a single and RBI.

Cannon Wolk obtained the last five outs in relief, yielding no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two.

Colton Fischer and Hayden Langston drove in runs for De Soto. Jacob Foster surrendered 13 hits and fanned four over four innings in defeat.

Arcadia Valley 6, Lesterville 3

IRONTON – Nolan Inman backed his solid outing on the mound with a double and two RBI on Monday as Arcadia Valley debuted with a 6-3 triumph over Lesterville.

Hayden Gallaher drove in two runs, and Eli Browers reached base three times on a single and two walks while equaling courtesy runner Dawson Boesing with three stolen bases.

Lesterville surged ahead 3-2 in the top of the second inning, but the Tigers countered with two runs in the home half.

Arcadia Valley (1-0) was bolstered by hits from Kolten Smith, Colin Whited and Tyler Helms.

Inman pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out nine. Alex Nash worked a scoreless frame, and Whited closed with back-to-back strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

West County 13, Bismarck 1

BISMARCK – Gracie Wright notched 11 strikeouts and allowed one hit over four scoreless innings as West County debuted with a 13-1 victory over Bismarck on Monday.

Reese Smith finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored, and Morgan Simily singled twice with two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Lady Bulldogs.

West County (1-0, 1-0) built a 7-0 lead through three innings, and sealed the decisive win by scoring five times in the top of the fifth.

Natalee Womack bolstered the triumph at 2-for-2 with an RBI. Grace Barton and Alexis Hedgcorth each had a single with two RBI, and Riley Kawelaske provided another hit.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 9, Crystal City 0

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Potosi got through competitive doubles play without a hitch, and completed a 9-0 sweep of Crystal City in the boys tennis season opener on Monday.

Isaiah Marty posted an 8-0 singles shutout, and paired with Draven Griffin for an 8-4 doubles result to highlight the Trojans.

Haydin Eckhoff, Wyatt Mercer, Wyatt Richards, Logan Compton and Griffin also won two matches for Potosi (1-0).

Singles Results:

1. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Isabella Hankins, 8-3

2. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Zachary Wood, 8-0

3. Draven Griffin (P) def. Nathanial DeClue, 8-2

4. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Caleb Hovis, 8-1

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Lauren Crawford, 8-2

6. Logan Compton (P) def. Sophia Knight, 9-7

Doubles Results:

1. Eckhoff/Mercer (P) def. Hankins/DeClue, 8-5

2. Marty/Griffin (P) def. Wood/Hovis, 8-4

3. Richards/Compton (P) def. Crawford/Knight, 8-6