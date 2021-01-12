Monday Roundup: Lady Cats pull away against Jefferson

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore Kylee Maddox scored 15 points, and the Fredericktown girls basketball team controlled the second half to defeat Jefferson 57-37 on Monday night.
Linley Rehkop added 12 points for Fredericktown (2-4), which carried a narrow 20-19 halftime lead and steadily pulled away for a 37-27 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Kyndal Dodd was a force inside with 11 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in the victory. Ava Penuel had seven points while Lydia Mell and Shayna Russom chipped in six each.
Morgan Fuller sank three 3-pointers to score nine, and Laney Smith tallied eight points for Jefferson (6-8).
Ste. Genevieve 66, South Iron 55
STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon perfectly timed her sprints down the court to pile up numerous transition layups for the Ste. Genevieve girls on Monday night.
The Dragons utilized pinpoint passes to create quality looks at the basket, and shot 57 percent from the field while defeating South Iron 66-55.
Aubuchon finished with a game-high 20 points, and received three outlet passes in stride from the other side of midcourt by Maci Reynolds to help establish a 36-23 halftime lead.
Sydney Bumgardaner shined with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and netted four baskets in the third quarter before a 3-pointer restored a 60-41 advantage in the fourth.
Reynolds attacked twice to score off broken pressure in the early moments, and totaled 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Ste. Genevieve (7-4).
Allecia Cornell supplied 19 points for South Iron (9-3), and quickly raced from end to end for consecutive layups that brought the visitors to within 25-17.
Madison Ayers finished with 18 points and three steals, and cut a 20-point margin to 64-52 with a quick steal and feed to Cornell after sinking a 3-pointer down the stretch.
Enzley Dinkins chipped in eight points after intermission, and Anna Parker capped the third quarter with a cross-over drive and runner. Ayers banked a nifty floater high off the glass in the second.
Marysa Flieg gave the Dragons a fourth starter in double figures with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. She scored while crossing the lane as an 11-0 spurt created an early 17-6 lead.
Central 58, Saxony Lutheran 25
PARK HILLS – Sophia Horton produced 15 points and seven rebounds in reduced action on Monday as Central dominated visiting Saxony Lutheran 58-25.
Madison Holmes added seven points and made all four of her free throws as the Lady Rebels (11-1) finished a collective 11-of-13 for the game.
Each team competed without a key starter from its regular starting five. Senior forward Kaley Kimball did not play for Central, while Saxony top scorer Maddox Murphy was also out.
Central still generated two extended scoring runs, starting with 13 straight points in the first quarter as consecutive steals by Horton and Jessica Hulsey resulted in layups by Olivia Dunn and Horton.
Kinley Norris hit a 3-pointer following several perimeter passes for a 19-8 lead as the period ended. Hulsey sank her second triple off a drive and dish from Aubree Eaton moments later.
Saxony Lutheran (5-7) endured a scoring drought that carried through halftime to span more than eight minutes. Horton sparked a corresponding 17-0 blitz by the home team from long range.
A 35-10 halftime margin increased by 11 unanswered points, and the Central starters checked out midway juncture of the third quarter.
Ten separate Lady Rebels posted points in the second half. After Khloe Dischbein sank a driving scoop shot through contact, Reagan Bradley tracked the missed free throw found Emma McGill cutting at 50-11.
Sophomore guard Emma Dunning dropped in nine second-half points to pace the Crusaders.
Potosi 53, Hillsboro 15
POTOSI – Kaydence Gibson scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter, and Potosi routed struggling Hillsboro 53-13 for its third consecutive win.
Carley Hampton added 12 points, Kiersten Blair netted 10 more and Calie Thompson tossed in nine. Potosi (6-6) was ahead 28-5 at halftime.
Zoe Wood and Dyllan Day had four points each to lead Hillsboro (4-8). Both teams made 6-of-11 free throws.
BOYS WRESTLING
Valle Triangular
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic swept a home wrestling tri-match on Monday night, defeating New Madrid County Central 39-24 and Potosi 36-24.
Josh Bieser (145) pinned opponents in the second period of each dual, while Kaden Gegg (106), Tim Okenfuss (160), Tucker Bertrand (170) and Joseph Flieg (120) had single falls for the Warriors.
Potosi also dropped a 33-24 outcome to New Madrid. Levi Courtney (170) needed less than a minute to prevail in each of his two matches for the Trojans.
Zackary Lyons (138) of Potosi broke a 4-4 tie with a takedown against Jace Bales of Valle before securing a fall at the 5:48 mark in the most competitive bout of the evening.
Valle Catholic 39, New Madrid 24
106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Chris Coffer, 1:19
113 – Gavyn Colbert (NM) won by forfeit
120 – Joseph Flieg (VC) won by forfeit
126 – Double Open
132 – Troquan Mays (NM) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 0:55
138 – Jace Bales (VC) won by forfeit
145 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Skyler Price, 2:37
152 – Jacob Wilcox (NM) fall Brandon Giesler, 2:40
160 – Tim Okenfuss (VC) fall Ty Blakey, 3:39
170 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) dec Jason Jones, 8-5
182 – Double Open
195 – Double Open
220 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) won by forfeit
285 – Quazavion Jackson (NM) won by forfeit
Valle Catholic 36, Potosi 24
106 – Double Open
113 – Kaden Gegg (VC) won by forfeit
120 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Toby Walker, 1:40
126 – Double Open
132 – Landon Sprous (P) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 3:22
138 – Zackary Lyons (P) fall Jace Bales, 5:48
145 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Draven Griffin, 3:57
152 – Brandon Giesler (VC) won by forfeit
160 – Tim Okenfuss (VC) won by forfeit
170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Tucker Bertrand, 0:24
182 – Double Open
195 – Double Open
220 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) won by forfeit
285 – Keki Ortiz (P) won by forfeit
New Madrid 33, Potosi 24
106 – Chris Coffer (NM) won by forfeit
113 – Gavyn Colbert (NM) fall Tanner Adamson
120 – Double Open
126 – Toby Walker (P) won by forfeit
132 – Troquan Mays (NM) fall Landon Sprous, 0:54
138 – Zackary Lyons (P) won by forfeit
145 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Skyler Price, 3:22
152 – Jacob Wilcox (P) won by forfeit
160 – Ty Blakey (NM) won by forfeit
170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Jason Jones, 0:49
182 – Double Open
195 – Double Open
220 – Double Open
285 – Quazavion Jackson (NM) dec Keki Ortiz, 2-1