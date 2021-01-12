Monday Roundup: Lady Cats pull away against Jefferson

Sydney Bumgardaner shined with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and netted four baskets in the third quarter before a 3-pointer restored a 60-41 advantage in the fourth.

Reynolds attacked twice to score off broken pressure in the early moments, and totaled 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Ste. Genevieve (7-4).

Allecia Cornell supplied 19 points for South Iron (9-3), and quickly raced from end to end for consecutive layups that brought the visitors to within 25-17.

Madison Ayers finished with 18 points and three steals, and cut a 20-point margin to 64-52 with a quick steal and feed to Cornell after sinking a 3-pointer down the stretch.

Enzley Dinkins chipped in eight points after intermission, and Anna Parker capped the third quarter with a cross-over drive and runner. Ayers banked a nifty floater high off the glass in the second.

Marysa Flieg gave the Dragons a fourth starter in double figures with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. She scored while crossing the lane as an 11-0 spurt created an early 17-6 lead.

Central 58, Saxony Lutheran 25