Monday Roundup: Large-School title race ends in three-way split

Central 49, Fredericktown 31

FREDERICKTOWN – The Central girls basketball team limited Fredericktown without a made field goal in the first quarter, and clinched a share of the MAAA Large-School division championship.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor scored a game-high 18 points, and the Lady Rebels prevailed 49-31 on Monday night to finish even with both Farmington and North County.

Central (14-3, 4-1) was comfortably ahead 16-2 through eight minutes of action, and widened its lead to 26-9 at intermission.

Sophomore forward Courtney Dortch supplied 10 points while Khloe Dischbein and Olivia Dunn chipped in seven each for the Lady Rebels.

Ava Penuel connected twice from long range, and paced Fredericktown (9-9, 2-3) with 12 points while Kyndal Dodd ended with eight.

North County 47, Potosi 39

BONNE TERRE – Kamryn Winch generated 19 of her 24 points before halftime on Monday night, and North County edged Potosi 47-39 to claim its piece of the MAAA Large-School title.

The Lady Raiders created a 15-6 advantage through one quarter, and extended their 24-14 lead at intermission to 34-22 entering the fourth.

North County (13-4, 4-1) made 15-of-25 free throws as a team, and was bolstered by eight points each from Hanna Politte and Paris Larkin.

Potosi (10-8, 0-4) went 11-of-14 from the line, and was led by Kaydence Gibson with 10 points. Carley Hampton added nine points on 6-of-6 free throws, and Kiersten Blair chipped in six more.

Farmington 73, Ste. Genevieve 28

STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior forward Grace Duncan marked her 17th birthday by netting a game-high 18 points, and state-ranked Farmington blistered Ste. Genevieve 73-28 on Monday night.

Farmington (15-2, 4-1) surged to leads a 23-9 through one quarter and 43-16 at halftime while seizing a share of the MAAA Large-School regular season crown.

Angelia Davis provided 11 points and Skylar Sweeney scored 10 – both exclusively in the first half – to give the Knights three players in double figures.

Jade Roth had nine points, Anna McKinney finished with eight and Emma Gerstner posted seven as their team sank 9-of-14 free throws

Kylee Clayton highlighted Ste. Genevieve (2-15, 0-4) with 12 points.

Bismarck 49, Valley 34

CALEDONIA – Bismarck broke through for its initial conference victory of the season on Monday night after outlasting winless Valley 49-34.

Madison Dunn scored 23 points as Bismarck (4-16, 1-4) snapped a four-game slide.

Morgan Randazzo also bolstered the Lady Indians with 16 points.

Valle Catholic 42, Kingston 38

CADET – Senior guard Mia Weiler scored 16 points, and Valle Catholic held off Kingston 42-38 to clinch second place in the MAAA Small-School division on Monday night.

Valle Catholic (13-5, 4-1) received 11 points from Sam Loida and eight from fellow senior Ella Bertram. Freshmen Brooklyn Weibrecht and Madelyn Griffard played key defensive roles against opposing star Madison Nelson.

Kingston (10-8, 2-3) trimmed an 11-point deficit to one possession down the stretch, but could not complete the full comeback.

Nelson finished with a game-high 24 points, and Allison Hahn netted eight for the Lady Cougars.

St. Paul 58, Crystal City 41

FARMINGTON – St. Paul capitalized on 20 turnovers from visiting Crystal City, and cruised to a 58-41 triumph on Monday night.

Senior forward Riley Petty notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds while teammate Brylee Durbin shared game-high scoring honors with 22 for the Giants.

St. Paul (14-7) established a 27-20 advantage at halftime, and went 13-of-19 overall from the line.

Kate Eisenbeis finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to pace Crystal City (8-10). Molly Clemons added 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valle Catholic 70, St. Vincent 64

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic mounted a spirited fourth-quarter comeback to steal an overtime victory for a second straight game on Monday night.

Aiden Heberlie powered his way to 30 points, and the Warriors topped St. Vincent 70-64 after trailing by 10 with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Chase Fallert finished with 15 points, Michael Okenfuss provided 10 points with 11 rebounds, and Carson Tucker chipped in seven points for Valle Catholic (11-7).

The Warriors seek to lock up the MAAA Small-school title outright against Arcadia Valley on Tuesday.

Crystal City 47, St. Paul 43

FARMINGTON – Calloway Dashner collected a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Crystal City edged St. Paul 47-43 in an offensive struggle on Monday night.

Nate Pruneau also scored 12 points for Crystal City (8-11), which converted 16-of-26 free throws to secure the road win after taking a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

DeVontae Minor dropped in a game-high 24 points for St. Paul (6-15). Isaiah Dumas added eight points and eight rebounds as the Giants trailed 18-13 at halftime.

