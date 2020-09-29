Monday Roundup: MAAA tennis teams go 4-0 outside conference

Potosi 5, Saxony Lutheran 4
POTOSI – Emma Hoffmann was unable to attend when the Potosi girls tennis team planned to honor its seniors a few weeks ago.
Hoffmann finally had her moment of recognition on Monday, and won both her singles and doubles matches to help the Lady Trojans outlast Saxony Lutheran 5-4.
Each team picked up three favorable singles outcomes. Michelle Whitaker dominated the top-ranked contest 8-1, and Tori Krebs posted an 8-0 shutout at No. 6.
Hoffmann edged Mary Richey 9-7 with a late service break, and joined senior classmate Molly Hamby in an 8-4 doubles triumph.
Sarah Hornsey fell to Maddox Murphy, but earlier paired with Whitaker to give Potosi (5-7) a majority split of the doubles action.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Sydney Turner, 8-1
2. Maddox Murphy (SL) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-3
3. Skyler Soto (SL) def. Molly Hamby, 8-3
4. Emma Hoffmann (P) def. Mary Richey, 9-7
5. Ava Brown (SL) def. Grace Laramore, 8-6
6. Tori Krebs (P) def. Bianca Scholl, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Turner/Murphy, 8-3
2. Hamby/Hoffmann (P) def. Soto/Richey, 8-4
3. Brown/Benkendorf (SL) def. Laramore/Krebs, 8-6
Arcadia Valley 5, Notre Dame 4
IRONTON – The lower half of the singles rankings delivered three crucial victories to help Arcadia Valley spring a 5-4 upset over previously unbeaten Notre Dame on Monday.
Abby Misselhorn, Aniyah Graciano earned tight decisions, and Grace Young dominated the No. 4 match 8-1 to highlight the Lady Tigers (4-8).
Winnie and Graciano salvaged the lone AV doubles success, and top player Hannah Helvey prevailed 8-4 over Megan Gullette.
Notre Dame (8-1) could not maintain the lead after cruising 8-1 in two of three doubles battles.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Megan Gullette (ND), 8-4
2. Claire Southard (ND) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Amina Hussein (ND) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-2
4. Grace Young (AV) def. Karoline Harold, 8-1
5. Abby Misselhorn (AV) def. Catherine Heckemeyer, 8-6
6. Aniyah Graciano (AV) def. Abigail Michael, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Gullette/Southard (ND) def. Helvey/Young, 8-1
2. Hussein/Heckemeyer (ND) def. Keith/Misselhorn, 8-1
3. Winnie/Graciano (AV) def. Harold/Michael, 8-4
Farmington 5, Cape Central 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Allie Gowen returned to the Farmington varsity six on Monday, and emerged from two tiebreakers with pivotal victories.
The Knights edged Cape Central in a lengthy battle 5-4, and further bolstered their case to garner the No. 1 seed in Class 2, District 1 by topping a third potential opponent.
Gowen worked alongside Abigail Thurman in a doubles triumph, then got past Jalee Spain in another 7-3 tiebreaker. Farmington (9-2) split the singles stage evenly with the Tigers.
Seniors Karmin Duncan and Susan Rippee each won 8-2 on their own after rolling 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Singles Results:
1. Emily Ford (CC) def. Abigail Doty, 8-2
2. Megan Mexton (CC) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-6
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Camdyn Soto, 8-2
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Kylie Creech, 8-2
5. Mackenzie Ramdial (CC) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-5
6. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Jalee Spain, 9-8 (7-3)
Doubles Results:
1. Ford/Maxton (CC) def. Doty/Rippee, 8-6
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Soto/Spain, 8-4
3. Thurman/Gowen (FA) def. Creech/Ramdial, 9-8 (7-3)
Fredericktown 7, Sikeston 2
FREDERICKTOWN – Only seven games were surrendered during a doubles sweep as Fredericktown rolled past Sikeston 7-2 on Monday.
Sydney Bell posted a singles shutout, Skylar Hennen and Sophie Rehkop each won 8-2 individually, and Grace Lewis earned an 8-1 decision for the Lady Blackcats (2-8).
Hennen and Bell prevailed 8-4 in the No. 1 doubles contest. Emiley Green forfeited her singles match after pairing with Lewis for an easy 8-1 result.
Singles Results:
1. Skylar Hennen (FR) def. Mackenzie Conway, 8-2
2. Sophie Rehkop (FR) def. Karris Allen, 8-2
3. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Madalyn Riley, 8-0
4. Quinzoie McDonald (S) def. Bailey White, 8-4
5. Deonna Drury (S) def. Emiley Green, forfeit
6. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Katherine Grubbs, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Hennen/Bell (FR) def. Conway/Allen, 8-4
2. Rehkop/White (FR) def. Riley/McDonald, 8-2
3. Green/Lewis (FR) def. Drury/Grubbs, 8-1
SOFTBALL
Farmington 10, Windsor 5
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Jayce Jarvis finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored on Monday as the Farmington softball team defeated Windsor 10-5.
Winning pitcher Abby Robbins homered and Jayden Tucker was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Farmington (11-11), which scored five runs in the first inning, and increased its lead to 7-0 in the second.
Robbins worked 6 1/3 innings and struck out two. She notched two strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits plus four walks.
Angelia Davis and McKennah Wallace provided doubles, and Shelby Bowling singled for the Knights. Courtney Swink drew four walks and scored three runs.
The solo shot by Robbins was her team-high fifth of the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Ste. Genevieve 2, St. Vincent 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Dru Koetting and Marysa Flieg each knocked down eight kills, and Ste. Genevieve easily dispatched St. Vincent 25-13, 25-17 on Monday night.
Senior setter Brittney Kreitler produced 22 digs, and surprised the Indians five times for kills on second contact to bolster the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (7-1) never trailed in game one, and created distance from an 8-8 tie by claiming 10 of the next 12 points. Koetting and Flieg landed consecutive smashes during that stretch.
St. Vincent surged ahead 9-6 in game two following a pair of errant serve receptions, but the Dragons seized command from there as Abby Moore and A.J. Prudent shared an ensuing double block.
Kreitler back-set Moore for a blistering attack from the right side, then terminated on a dink after she and Arie Taylor made lunging saves in the rally to move ahead 11-10.
Devyn Basler served 11 straight points to create a 21-12 cushion. Taylor compiled 11 digs while Maci Reynolds and Basler brought up eight digs apiece in the victory.
Moore chipped in four kills overall.
