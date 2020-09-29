Monday Roundup: MAAA tennis teams go 4-0 outside conference

STE. GENEVIEVE – Dru Koetting and Marysa Flieg each knocked down eight kills, and Ste. Genevieve easily dispatched St. Vincent 25-13, 25-17 on Monday night.

Senior setter Brittney Kreitler produced 22 digs, and surprised the Indians five times for kills on second contact to bolster the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (7-1) never trailed in game one, and created distance from an 8-8 tie by claiming 10 of the next 12 points. Koetting and Flieg landed consecutive smashes during that stretch.

St. Vincent surged ahead 9-6 in game two following a pair of errant serve receptions, but the Dragons seized command from there as Abby Moore and A.J. Prudent shared an ensuing double block.

Kreitler back-set Moore for a blistering attack from the right side, then terminated on a dink after she and Arie Taylor made lunging saves in the rally to move ahead 11-10.

Devyn Basler served 11 straight points to create a 21-12 cushion. Taylor compiled 11 digs while Maci Reynolds and Basler brought up eight digs apiece in the victory.

Moore chipped in four kills overall.

