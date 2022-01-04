Monday Roundup: North County defense holds Northwest down

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The North County girls basketball team steadily attacked through the post in the third quarter, and host Northwest had no answers for the strength of Kamryn Winch.

The senior center compiled 19 points and 16 rebounds, unofficially, and the Lady Raiders bounced back from consecutive losses last week with a 63-27 triumph on Monday night.

Senior guard Hanna Politte finished with 13 points, and opened the contest with consecutive 3-pointers before banking in another down the stretch.

Senior Addy Layton provided a boost with nine points over a 9-minute stretch of the second half, while Lauren Politte and Paris Larkin matched her with nine points each.

North County (6-3) pressured the Lady Lions into several early turnovers for a 13-4 lead, and entered halftime up 24-14 after Larkin made a steal and spinning finish.

Winch notched six field goals after the break on a combination of putbacks and driving layups. Layton balanced the attack by scoring with a couple of cuts on perimeter passes.

Lauren Politte sank three triples like her sister, and the Lady Raiders extended their 46-23 cushion with a 9-0 spurt to begin the fourth quarter.

Sophomore forward Haley Yount tallied 10 of her 12 points in the first half for Northwest (5-5), which made only 5-of-14 free throws. Grace Eimer scored eight.

Kingston 59, Jefferson 37

FESTUS, Mo. – Madison Nelson moved into fourth place on the MAAA girls career scoring list as Kingston defeated Jefferson 59-37 on Monday night.

The senior guard finished with 38 points, including 22 in the first half, and the Lady Cougars carried a 33-22 advantage when she sank a leaner in the lane just before time expired.

Tania Jenkins tallied 12 points plus five assists for Kingston (7-6). Jade Mendenhall provided 10 rebounds with six points, and Allison Hahn claimed nine rebounds.

Reagan Kennedy scored 13 points and Gabby Beffa had 12 for Jefferson (2-10). Their successive jumpers brought the Blue Jays within 40-30 late in the third quarter.

Nelson fouled out on a charging call with 3:10 remaining, but not before her steal and layup and ensuing 3-pointer by Jenkins sparked a clinching 9-0 run.

Both teams committed just one turnover in the first quarter against patient defense. Kingston ended it leading 19-11 after Nelson banked in a pull-up jumper and followed with her second 3-pointer.

Kennedy scored on a third-chance shot at 8-7, but Mendenhall ripped a rebound away before finding Nelson wide open for a 3-pointer on the next possession as Kingston never trailed.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley 54, Cuba 37

BOURBON, Mo. – Colby Maxwell scored 21 points, and second-seeded Valley beat Cuba 54-37 in the first round of the Battle in Bourbon on Monday night.

K.J. Tiefenauer tallied 10 of his 18 points during a strong first quarter, and Valley (6-4) advanced to face tournament host Bourbon on Wednesday.

Carson Loughary contributed three 3-pointers during the third quarter for the Vikings, who overcame an 8-of-20 showing from the line.

Bourbon held off Laquey 65-58 in earlier action.

