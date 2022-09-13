Monday Roundup: North County lacks late offense as Chaffee wins

BONNE TERRE – Another solid outing from North County pitcher Sammy Waller was diminished by fielding miscues and an absence of late-inning firepower on Monday.

Sophomore hurler Reese Van Pelt twirled a complete game four-hitter with five strikeouts, and the visiting Red Devils prevailed 5-2 in SEMO Conference softball action.

First baseman Paige Stevens ended 3-for-4 with three RBI as the clean-up batter, and Chaffee (7-4, 2-2) gained control with four unearned runs in the third inning.

Left fielder Kylie Moebes connected for a two-run double in the fourth inning, and catcher Madi Pyeatt finished 2-for-3 to highlight North County (2-6, 0-3).

Van Pelt retired 11 of her last 12 batters faced with only a Pyeatt single in the sixth leaving the infield. The first four Lady Raiders in the lineup were a combined 0-for-12.

Waller continued a reliable stretch of starts for North County in defeat, compiling six strikeouts and scattering five hits while walking three.

Chaffee grabbed a 1-0 lead on a two-out single by Stevens. Center fielder Zoey Cheek charged the ball effectively, but her throw sailed wide of home plate as Van Pelt scored.

The Lady Raiders had chances to respond early, but two runners were stranded in the home half of the first inning after Waller walked and Makenna Pierce reached on a misplayed ground ball.

Amy Layton opened the second frame with a double that carried beyond the left fielder, but stayed at second base following multiple unsuccessful bunt attempts.

Consecutive one-out errors then ignited the pivotal Chaffee rally. Paige Wilhite coaxed an eight-pitch walk, and Stevens lined a two-run double to left-center.

Kylea Pennington amplified the inning with an ensuing two-run single through the middle for a 5-0 cushion. Waller came back with four scoreless frames to close out the eventual loss.

Pyeatt sparked North County with a hustling leadoff double, and Moebes delivered after Layton reached on an error and Addi Goggin sacrificed both runners into scoring position.

Van Pelt responded by inducing three ground outs in a brisk fifth, and capped her strong outing as Waller was caught looking with the bases empty.

Waller defended her position by recording three putouts and three assists from the circle. She worked around a leadoff bunt single on the first-base chalk by Ayne’ Held in the seventh inning.

North County faces conference opponents Notre Dame on Wednesday and Cape Central on Thursday.

Farmington 12, Fredericktown 0

FARMINGTON – Elly Robbins slugged her fourth home run of the season, and Farmington routed Fredericktown 12-0 in five innings on Monday.

Avery Graham pitched a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks allowed, and Robbins finished 3-for-3 overall with two RBI for the Knights.

Farmington (10-4) tallied four runs in the first inning and seven more in the second. Jocelyn Grimes matched Graham by going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Shelby Bowling went 1-for-1 with two walks, and Jayce Jarvis provided a two-run double during the victory. Olivia Hartupee added an RBI single off the bench, and Angelia Davis had a hit.

Calie Allgier and Abby Kinkead secured the lone hits for Fredericktown (3-4). Sadie Gibson lasted the duration in the circle, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks with one strikeout.

Farmington will host Jackson in a first-place SEMO Conference showdown on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Bismarck 3, Grandview 0

WARE, Mo. – Ashley Hawkins connected for nine kills, and served six big aces on Monday evening as the Bismarck volleyball team rolled past Grandview 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.

Alyssa Freeman finished with 25 assists as Jada Dickey, Trinity Boyer and Alyssa Brake each sent down six kills for the Lady Indians.

Bismarck (2-6-1) was led defensively by Halie Dickey and Morgan Randazzo with seven digs apiece.

Potosi 3, Kingston 0

POTOSI – Sophomore Ava Robart spiked 11 kills, and Potosi swept county rival Kingston 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 on Monday evening.

Paige West knocked down eight kills, and Audrey Neel picked up five digs while equaling Jade Williams with four kills each in the victory.

Blair Sitton totaled six kills and two blocks from the middle, and setter Kadence Sadler made 31 assists to help Potosi (5-0) remain unbeaten.

Saxony Lutheran 3, Central 1

PARK HILLS – Saxony Lutheran followed its Dig for Life Tournament championship over the weekend with a late game-four surge past Central 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25 on Monday night.

The Crusaders trailed 22-16 with the host Lady Rebels looking to force a fifth set, then rallied even at 23-23 before a timeout was called.

Central (5-5-1) turned an initial match point aside to eventually regain a 25-24 edge, but Saxony got a key block to cement the victory.

Khloe Dischbein landed nine kills, and Kinley Norris dished out 40 assists for Central. Madison Dunn led the defense with 28 digs.

Jackson 3, Valle Catholic 0

JACKSON, Mo. – Jackson used its size advantage up front to secure a 25-12, 25-13, 25-21 sweep of Valle Catholic on Monday night.

Macy Wolk and Makayla Joggerst recorded six kills each to pace the Lady Warriors in defeat. Addi Donze totaled 12 digs plus 20 serve receptions, and Abree Zipprich notched three blocks.

Ade Weiler picked up 12 digs and equaled Ava Bauman with four kills each. Joggerst supplied eight digs and Bauman chipped in two blocks.

Setters Claire Drury and Kristen Drury each made eight assists, and contributed seven and six digs, respectively, for Valle Catholic (4-7).

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 8, Saxony Lutheran 1

BONNE TERRE – Lucy Pace won her singles match 8-0 after pairing with Camille Skaggs for another shutout, and the North County girls tennis team beat Saxony Lutheran 8-1 on Monday.

Alli Scott also posted an 8-0 singles victory, and doubles partner Lauren Politte prevailed 8-1 at the No. 1 ranking. They combined for an 8-2 result.

Chloe Roach and Skaggs also triumphed in singles action. North County (7-0) stayed unbeaten heading into consecutive first-place conference showdowns against Potosi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crosby Millstead edged Kinley Tracy 8-6 after Tracy joined Roach to complete a doubles sweep.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Maggie Hillin, 8-1

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Abby Haley, 8-0

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Evie Caruso, 8-0

4. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Addie Thomason, 8-1

5. Crosby Millstead (SL) def. Kinley Tracy, 8-6

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Ashlyn Mueller, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Hillin/Haley, 8-2

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Caruso/Thomason, 8-0

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. MIllstead/Mueller, 8-5

Potosi 9, Sikeston 0

POTOSI – Tori Krebs held on for an 8-6 decision at the No. 1 singles level, and Potosi completed a 9-0 sweep of visiting Sikeston on Monday.

Kya Gibson earned a No. 4 singles shutout while Lani Elder, Jessica Littrell and Grace Laramore each posted 8-1 victories for Potosi (9-2).

Gracie Lawson polished off an 8-3 triumph, and the Lady Trojans dropped only two combined games during the dominant doubles phase.

Singles Results:

1. Tori Krebs (P) def. Quinzoie McDonald, 8-6

2. Lani Elder (P) def. Chloe Lin, 8-1

3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Deonna Drury, 8-1

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Juliet Collins, 8-0

5. Grace Laramore (P) def. Natalie Wright, 8-1

6. Gracie Lawson (P) def. Alanna Jones, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Krebs/Elder (P) def. McDonald/Drury, 8-1

2. Littrell/Laramore (P) def. Lin/Wright, 8-1

3. Gibson/Lawson (P) def. Collins/Jones, 8-0

St. Pius 7, Fredericktown 2

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Carolyne Argana, Isabella Barbagallo, Chloe Kronlage and Brooke Madden were two-time winners on Monday at St. Pius topped Fredericktown 7-2.

Doubles duo Grace Lewis and Clara Basden earned an 8-6 victory for Fredericktown (2-4).

Basden also received a No. 4 singles win due to injury default.

Singles Results:

1. Carolyne Argana (SP) def. Sydney Bell, 8-6

2. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Emiley Geen, 8-1

3. Lydia Hackbarth (SP) def. Grace Lewis, 8-6

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Claire Arcipowski, 8-0, default

5. Chloe Kronlage (SP) def. Danielle West, 8-1

6. Brooke Madden (SP) def. Nina Lewis, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Argana/Barbagallo (SP) def. Bell/Geen, 8-3

2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Hackbarth/Arcipowski, 8-6

3. Kronlage/Madden (SP) def. West/N Lewis, 8-3

Oakville 7, Farmington 2

FARMINGTON – Michelle Gruden and Morgan Kienzler surged to 8-0 singles shutouts Monday as visiting Oakville handled short-handed Farmington 7-2.

Farmington (3-4) shifted everyone in the lineup one position higher without top-ranked player Diep Phan available.

Peyton Cleve salvaged an 8-6 singles victory, and prevailed with doubles partner Addison Brenneke by two points in a tiebreaker for the Knights.

Singles Results:

1. Michelle Gruden (O) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-0

2. Mia Nusinovic (O) def. Annabelle Devoto, 8-4

3. Morgan Kienzler (O) def. Abbie Wigger, 8-0

4. Samantha Smith (O) def. Olivia Lugo, 8-1

5. Mason Meinershagen (O) def. Addison Brenneke, 8-2

6. Peyton Cleve (F) def. Lillie Hromadka, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Gruden/Nusinovic (O) def. Thurman/Devoto, 8-1

2. Kienzler/Smith (O) def. Wigger/Lugo, 8-3

3. Brenneke/Cleve (F) def. Meinershagen/Hromadka, 9-8 (5)

GIRLS GOLF

Ste. Genevieve Invitational

STE. GENEVIEVE – Westminster Christian Academy posted a composite 322 to earn an 18-shot victory over runner-up Notre Dame at the Ste. Genevieve Invitational golf tournament on Monday.

Eva Brown of Mehlville shot a stellar 3-under par 69 for medalist honors as pristine weather conditions greeted nine teams at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club.

Caroline Domyan also broke par with 71, and Sophia Nall finished at 1-over 73 for Westminster.

Ste. Genevieve, the seventh-place team, was paced by an 88 from senior Lani Yamnitz.

Chloe Allen shot 99 as the low round for Farmington.

BASEBALL

West County 12, Valley 4

LEADWOOD – Jaxon Campbell finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and West County downed Valley 12-4 in game one of a baseball doubleheader on Monday.

West County regained a 6-3 lead after both teams tallied three times in the second inning, then added four in the bottom of the sixth for insurance.

Nolan Rawson provided three RBI while matching Caden Merrill at 2-for-3 overall with two runs scored. Hudsen Dunlap added two hits, and Julian Thebeau equaled him with three RBI.

Noah Sansoucie allowed just one run on five hits, and struck out four over 4 1/3 innings for the win in relief of Merrill.

Trey Wright provided a two-run single while Sansoucie and Thebeau also had hits for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Tiefenauer powered Valley by going a perfect 3-for-3 with three doubles. Chayse DeClue and Hayden Todd had two hits each, and Colby Maxwell singled.

Ayden Sims got within one out of a complete game in defeat, fanning two batters while yielding 12 runs on 12 hits.

West County 16, Valley 0

LEADWOOD – West County erupted for eight runs in the second inning and seven in the fourth, and secured an abbreviated 16-0 blowout of Valley in game two.

Ty Harlow threw a three-hitter and notched three strikeouts without issuing a walk in the shutout, and was also 1-for-1 at the plate.

Rawson homered and drove in three runs while going 3-for-4 to pace the offense. Merrill was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Jaxon Campbell, Julian Thebeau, Trey Wright and Lance Monroe each provided RBI hits for the Bulldogs. Noah Sansoucie doubled as a pinch hitter.

Ethan Tiefenauer picked up his fourth double of the twin bill while losing pitcher Keller Loughary and Drew McClain singled for the Vikings.