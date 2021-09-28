Monday Roundup: Pitchers shine for Knights, Lady Raiders

UNION, Mo. – North County sophomore Sammy Waller needed only 52 pitches to clear five innings and secure her second shutout this season in a dominant two-hitter on Monday.

Senior shortstop Emilie Morgan provided her own stellar performance by totaling six RBI and going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in a 12-0 victory at Union.

The Lady Raiders scored four times in the opening frame, then added three in the second before pulling farther away. Gracie Wigger tripled and singled to finish 2-for-3 overall.

Waller did not issue a walk while striking out five. Union not only struggled against her at the plate, but also committed seven defensive errors.

Madi Pyeatt went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to boost North County (10-7). Zoey Cheek and Kylie Moebes had RBI hits while Addi Goggin and Kylie Jones also singled.

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 8, Arcadia Valley 1

BONNE TERRE – The North County girls tennis team completed an unbeaten stroll through the MAAA regular-season schedule as repeat champion on Monday.