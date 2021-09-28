Monday Roundup: Pitchers shine for Knights, Lady Raiders

FARMINGTON – Courtney Swink was honored alongside fellow seniors Abby Robbins and McKennah Wallace, then proceeded to shut down the seventh-ranked team in Class 4 softball.
Second-ranked Farmington picked up where its red-hot offense finished off during three solid victories at a weekend showcase event by blitzing district foe Windsor 15-1 on Monday.
Angelia Davis starred again by finishing 3-for-4 with five RBI, highlighted by her team-high eighth home run of the season and third in four games.
Swink scattered three hits and one walk while compiling 10 strikeouts over five dominant innings. The Knights tallied 13 unanswered runs after leading 2-1 midway through the second.
Farmington (22-6) was helped by two singles and an RBI from sophomore Shelby Bowling while Abby Robbins added three RBI and two runs scored following a single and walk.
Swink delivered a 2-for-3 effort with three runs scored and two RBI while raising her batting average to .461 and notching her team-leading 16th stolen base.
Elly Robbins collected an RBI double in the victory. Alayna Resinger and Jayce Jarvis each had a hit and walk, and Wallace singled.
Davis increased her season RBI count to 46.
North County 12, Union 0
UNION, Mo. – North County sophomore Sammy Waller needed only 52 pitches to clear five innings and secure her second shutout this season in a dominant two-hitter on Monday.
Senior shortstop Emilie Morgan provided her own stellar performance by totaling six RBI and going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in a 12-0 victory at Union.
The Lady Raiders scored four times in the opening frame, then added three in the second before pulling farther away. Gracie Wigger tripled and singled to finish 2-for-3 overall.
Waller did not issue a walk while striking out five. Union not only struggled against her at the plate, but also committed seven defensive errors.
Madi Pyeatt went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to boost North County (10-7). Zoey Cheek and Kylie Moebes had RBI hits while Addi Goggin and Kylie Jones also singled.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 8, Arcadia Valley 1
BONNE TERRE – The North County girls tennis team completed an unbeaten stroll through the MAAA regular-season schedule as repeat champion on Monday.
Lucy Pace and Hanna Politte each coasted through singles action without dropping a game, and the Lady Raiders swept the earlier doubles session for an 8-1 victory.
Lauren Politte, Kate Jones and Camille Skaggs earned convincing singles wins, and Mariah Coonce joined Skaggs for a hard-fought 8-6 triumph over Abigail Misselhorn and Maggie Newstead-Adams.
North County (13-0, 8-0) will seek to add the MAAA tournament crown on Wednesday at Engler Park in Farmington.
Arcadia Valley (2-10, 0-7) seized a favorable No. 6 singles result from freshman Madeline Coles.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 8-3
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Aliyah Graciano, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Elena Lara, 8-2
5. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Maggie Newstead-Adams, 8-2
6. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Chloe Roach, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-1
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Graciano/Coles, 8-2
3. Skaggs/Coonce (NC) def. Misselhorn/Newstead-Adams, 8-6
Potosi 5, Saxony Lutheran 4
JACKSON, Mo. – Michelle Whitaker earned the lone shutout for either side at No. 1 singles, and the Potosi girls edged Saxony Lutheran 5-4 with an edge in doubles action on Monday.
Tori Krebs and Jessica Littrell won in the middle of the rankings for the Lady Trojans, who carried a 2-1 advantage before evenly splitting the singles session.
Potosi (8-5) picked up an 8-2 triumph from top pairing Whitaker and Gibson, while the No. 3 doubles tandem of Krebs and Lani Elder prevailed 8-5.
Abigail Haley won both of her matches for Saxony Lutheran.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Maggie Hillin, 8-0
2. Ava Bowen (SL) def. Grace Laramore, 8-3
3. Tori Krebs (P) def. Mary Richey, 8-4
4. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Bianca Scholl, 8-5
5. Abigail Haley (SL) def. Kya Gibson, 8-4
6. Brynn Sprengel (SL) def. Lani Elder, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Brown/Richey, 8-2
2. Hillin/Haley (SL) def. Laramore/Littrell, 8-3
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Scholl/Sprengel 8-5
Cape Central 5, Farmington 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Abigail Thurman and MacKenzie McAllister salvaged a narrow 8-6 doubles win, but Farmington fell 5-4 to district rival Cape Central on Monday.
Kate Busenbark avenged an earlier doubles setback by topping Megan Maxton 8-5 at No. 1 singles for Farmington (9-4).
Diep Phan and Kayla Miller each posted 8-4 singles victories.
Emily Ford and Camden Solo won two matches apiece for Cape Central.
Singles Results:
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Megan Maxton, 8-5
2. Emily Ford (CC) def. Allie Gowen, 8-3
3. Camden Soto (CC) def. Helen Griffin, 8-2
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Jolee Spain, 8-4
5. MacKenzie Ramdial (CC) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-1
6. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Rileigh Stevens, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Maxton/Ford (CC) def. Busenbark/Gowen, 8-3
2. Soto/Spain (CC) def. Griffin/Phan, 8-4
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Ramdial/Mayfield, 8-6
Sikeston 5, Fredericktown 4
SIKESTON, Mo. – Fredericktown doubles partners Emiley Geen and Lucy Pham battled to prevail by two points in a tiebreaker on Monday.
Madalyn Riley and Molly Bogle of Sikeston would exact revenge in their respective singles contests, and the Bulldogs emerged with a narrow 5-4 victory at home.
Clara Basden and Danielle West joined forces in an 8-5 result before winning again during the singles phase for Fredericktown (1-11).
Singles Results:
1. Mackenzie Conway (S) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-6
2. Quinzoie McDonald (S) def. Sydney Bell, 8-4
3. Madalyn Riley (S) def. Emiley Geen, 8-5
4. Molly Bogle (S) def. Lucy Pham, 8-5
5. Clara Basden (FR) def. Katherine Grubbs, 8-5
6. Danielle West (FR) def. Deanna Drury, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Conway/McDonald (S) def. Rehkop/Bell, 8-3
2. Geen/Pham (FR) def. Riley/Bogle, 9-8 (6)
3. Basden/West (FR) def. Grubbs/Drury, 8-5
VOLLEYBALL
Ste. Genevieve 3, St. Vincent 0
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Tessa Grass knocked down a team-high 10 kills and added one block on Monday as Ste. Genevieve swept St. Vincent 25-18, 25-19, 25-8 in volleyball action.
Dru Koetting and Abby Moore each connected for nine kills while adding four and two service aces, respectively, for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (9-6-1) was helped by 30 assists from setter Devyn Basler in its fourth straight victory.
Farmington 3, Poplar Bluff 0
FARMINGTON – Junior outside hitter Jelena Gray registered 12 kills, 19 digs and two blocks on Monday night as Farmington eased past Poplar Bluff 25-10, 25-10, 25-16.
Jade Roth provided nine kills plus a block, and Jordan Anderson made a team-high 23 assists along with eight digs for the Knights.
Grace Duncan compiled eight kills, 18 digs and two aces, while Alyssa Wilson had 11 assists and seven digs. Carissa Cassimatis notched five kills and Emma Gerstner chipped in three.
Farmington (11-3) pushed its win streak to five entering Tuesday's MAAA Large-School conference opener at Fredericktown.