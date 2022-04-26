Monday Roundup: Potosi, NC claim tennis brackets

POTOSI – A three-team tennis tournament that featured one singles and doubles bracket saw host Potosi emerge with a champion on Monday.

Senior Chase Glore earned the singles title by defeating Evan Veach of North County 8-2 in the final.

North County saw its best doubles pairing of Peyton Cheek and Dreston Hoffman secure top honors in an 8-5 outcome over Noah Silvy and Wren Blount of Arcadia Valley.

Farmington 9, St. Pius 0

FESTUS, Mo. – Farmington incorporated two more players into its tennis rotation against a depleted St. Pius roster that had only five available on Monday.

Jack Williams and Trey McKenney moved up to the No. 1 doubles spot, and James Coleman paired with Reid Parson for an identical 8-2 result as the Knights cruised to a 9-0 sweep.

Maddox Brenneke, Cole Wofford, Jackson Bauer and Williams each registered 8-0 singles shutouts for Farmington (8-6).

Wyatt Bach topped Tyson Schaefer 8-2 while St. Pius forfeited matches in the No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles slots.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Jon Halfmann, 8-0

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Tyson Schaefer, 8-2

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Caleb Houston, 8-0

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Christian Leight, 8-0

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Brendan Bishop, 8-0

6. St. Pius forfeited

Doubles Results:

1. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Halfmann/Schaefer, 8-2

2. Coleman/Parson (FA) def. Houston/Leight, 8-2

3. St. Pius forfeited

GOLF

Fredericktown Triangular

FREDERICKTOWN – Grant Ebert and Braxton Neel each shot rounds of 43 to share medalist honors, and the Fredericktown golf team topped two conference opponents in a tri-match on Monday.

Eli Aslinger carded a 45 and Braydon McMinn totaled 49 as the Blackcats posted a collective 180.

Central finished with 193 while West County struggled to 256.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 7, Cape Central 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Alivia Buxton exploded for six goals to equal her own school record, and the Fredericktown girls soccer team blitzed Cape Central 7-2 on Monday.

Gabbie McFadden also scored, and Kyndal Dodd was the winning keeper. Fredericktown (9-2-1) built a 4-1 halftime lead, and has earned its first-ever state ranking at No. 10 in Class 2.

Buxton, soon headed for SEC program Mississippi State, needed just 11 matches to compile 31 goals and break her previous single-season mark for the Lady Blackcats.

SOFTBALL

West County 1, Valle Catholic 0

LEADWOOD – Senior catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth hammered a home run to left field in the fifth inning for the only scoring on Monday, as the West County softball team edged Valle Catholic 1-0.

Junior pitcher Gracie Wright shut out the Lady Warriors for the second time in less than a week, and Grace Barton singled for West County (8-9, 2-3).

Valle Catholic (11-5, 6-2) stranded seven runners on base, and wasted a brilliant effort from freshman hurler Abree Zipprich, who struck out seven in a losing two-hitter.

Wright allowed seven hits and three walks while fanning five in the win. Macy Wolk had the greatest success against her, going 3-for-3 overall with a double.

Aubrey Wolk doubled as a pinch-hitter while Addison Donze, Makayla Joggerst and Zipprich chipped in one single each for the Lady Warriors.

Central 16, Steelville 1

PARK HILLS – Taylor Marler finished 3-for-3 with two RBI, and was celebrated along with fellow senior Allie Kelly as Central routed Steelville 16-1 in four innings on Monday.

Sydney Miles and Kelly had two hits apiece while Zoey Rhea and Kaydence Cosby tallied two RBI each for the Lady Rebels.

Marler struck out four batters over two innings, and Kelly fanned two during her two frames in the circle for a combined two-hitter.

Central (11-6) jumped ahead 12-0 in the first inning.

Ste. Genevieve 17, Arcadia Valley 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Mia Schweigert compiled a game-high four RBI, and Ste. Genevieve scored 10 times during the third inning to polish off Arcadia Valley 17-0 on Monday.

Ava Huber, Chloe Staffen and Faith Lincoln were among the Dragons with multiple hits, and Chloe Walker equaled Staffen with three RBI each.

Lincoln pitched all three innings for Ste. Genevieve (14-6, 4-3), and struck out four batters while scattering four hits in the conference make-up game.

BASEBALL

Ste. Genevieve 8, West County 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Mason Nix finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, Zach Boyer pitched 6 1/3 strong innings, and Ste. Genevieve posted an 8-2 victory over visiting West County on Monday.

Aiden Boyer went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Wyatt Springkamper reached base three straight times before his sacrifice fly for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (11-5) scored in five of six innings, and snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game win streak on the strength of 10 total hits.

Zach Boyer compiled six strikeouts while allowing nine hits and no walks. He consistently worked out of potential trouble, and fanned three straight batters after two men reached safely in the third inning.

Aiden Meyer singled home Quentin Wittkopf in the third, and Zach Boyer made it 4-0 with an RBI hit in the fourth against West County starter Dawson Dowd.

Nolan Rawson paced West County (10-2) by going 3-for-4 with two infield hits plus an RBI single in the seventh. Caden Merrill provided a pair of singles, and denied Aiden Boyer with a leaping catch at third base in the third inning.

Bryant Schwent and Springkamper added RBI after Alex Fleeman singled in the fifth, and Owen Drury doubled home Nix after Aiden Boyer doubled to lead off the Ste. Genevieve sixth.

Merrill scored on an error for the Bulldogs in the fifth inning. Dowd doubled at the plate while Trey Wright, Jase Campbell and Michael Simily each added one single.

Dowd yielded four runs, three earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out three over 3 2/3 innings in defeat. Tycen Price allowed four runs while obtaining the next eight outs in relief.

Bismarck 14, St. Paul 0

BISMARCK – Tyler Mork pitched a two-hitter, faced just one batter above the minimum, and struck out eight over five innings as Bismarck beat St. Paul 14-0 in game one of a doubleheader on Monday.

Hunter Dugal finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, Garrett Mork stole five bases while going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and the Indians pounced for seven runs in the second inning.

Joey Randazzo and Tyler Mork had two-run singles, Gage Grounds and Caleb Montgomery added RBI hits, and Gavin Butery scored a game-high four runs.

Conner Brewster singled as a pinch-hitter, and Jesse Mack provided a hit and run scored off the bench for Bismarck (7-5-1).

Garrett Dempsey had both hits for St. Paul (0-3). Justin Ziegelmeyer took the loss on the mound.

Bismarck 15, St. Paul 0

BISMARCK – Lucas Dickey threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts over four innings, and Hunter Dugal finished 3-for-3 with a walk offensively as Bismarck blanked St. Paul 15-0 in game two.

Garrett Mork was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and Trevor Politte singled twice for Bismarck (8-5-1). Gaven Butery notched two RBI while Carter Hedrick and Tyler Mork had one double each.

Griffin Phillips produced the lone hit for St. Paul (0-4), which trailed 8-0 after one inning

