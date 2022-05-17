Monday Roundup: Potosi pulls district stunner; Central cruises in one-hitter

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Potosi baseball team came close to shocking Valle Catholic during the MAAA Tournament quarterfinal round two weeks ago.

After pulling a boisterous Class 4, District 2 semifinal upset in a second chance on Monday, the Trojans proved that nothing was a fluke.

Junior third baseman Jay Pashia drove in four runs on two clutch hits, Hunter Kincaid pitched well through 6 1/3 innings, and Potosi held off the top-seeded Warriors 6-4 at Yanks Field.

After going through their five-game conference season winless and dropping nine consecutive contests at one juncture, the Trojans moved within one victory of a district title.

Valle Catholic (25-7) challenged itself as always with a daunting schedule to prepare for the postseason, but found an offensive spark too late to avoid elimination against the Trojans.

Collin Vaeth allowed six runs on eight hits over four innings in defeat, and later suffered a serious knee injury while fielding a high chopper near third base in the fifth.

Senior catcher Josh Bieser starred in his final game by going 3-for-3 at the plate and picking off two consecutive runners to trigger a momentum shift.

Kincaid reached his allotted pitch maximum and departed with a 6-2 lead after lasting 6 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and four walks while striking out one.

Aiden Heberlie singled after Bieser walked in the Valle Catholic seventh, and Grant Fallert extended the game with a two-run single against reliever Isaiah Arndt.

Arndt secured strikeouts of Isaac Viox and Clayton Drury, however, with the potential tying runs on base to collect the save as fourth-seeded Potosi (10-17-1) moved on to face Central for the title on Tuesday.

Kincaid utilized his defense frequently, and limited the damage to one run in the sixth after a sacrifice fly was dropped for a second error in the frame.

He was able to retire Michael Okenfuss on a bases-loaded fly out to Booba Henson in center, and saw two previous threats by the Warriors snuffed out along the base paths.

Trojans catcher Wyatt Knapp caught Chase Fallert stealing on a well-timed pitch out in the third inning, just before Bieser singled, then picked off Bieser after his RBI single in the fifth.

Potosi found success with compact and disciplined swings against Vaeth from the outset, and grabbed a 2-0 advantage on the strength of four consecutive singles in the first inning.

Blayne Nixon and Kincaid found openings through the right side, and Blake Coleman singled into left before Pashia delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded.

Vaeth circumvented two walks to strand three runners in the second inning, and retired seven batters in succession before struggling in the fifth.

Nixon was grazed by an off-speed delivery on the foot, and Kincaid added to his 3-for-4 performance with a single through the middle before the second Coleman hit loaded the bases again.

Pashia hammered a two-run double over the right fielder that rolled to the fence to make it 4-0. Arndt greeted Drury in relief with an RBI single.

Malachi Sansegraw picked up the next RBI when Veath leaped to glove a high bounce off the Yanks Field turf and crumbled in pain after planting his left leg awkwardly.

Potosi outhit the Warriors 10-8 despite being quieted down the stretch. Drury retired seven of his last eight batters faced with two strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

Grant Fallert had a team-high three RBI for Valle Catholic. Heberlie, a three-sport all-state athlete, sparked a scoring rally in the fifth on his bunt single, and was 2-for-4 in his varsity farewell before heading for Mizzou.

Kincaid worked a quick fourth frame after Sansegraw tracked down a fly ball near the left-field line and Coleman scooped a long throw across the diamond from Pashia.

Central 10, Ste. Genevieve 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Casen Murphy blew away the top of the opposing Ste. Genevieve batting order with three strikeouts in the first inning, and never lost his dominant edge on Monday night.

The sophomore lefty again projected a confident mound presence beyond his years, and was nearly perfect while leading the Central baseball team to its 18th consecutive victory.

The red-hot Rebels turned a tight Class 4, District 2 semifinal battle into a lopsided thumping over the course of about 30 minutes, and downed the Dragons 10-0 in six innings.

Jett Bridges reached base four straight times, and Brendon Jenkins drove in three runs on two singles as Central (19-3) advanced to face Potosi for the championship on Tuesday.

The contest remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth as Dragons junior Aiden Boyer dueled with Murphy.

But a leadoff walk to Bridges proved costly. Jenkins ripped a line drive toward right fielder Mason Nix, who could not maintain control of the ball during his attempt for a sliding catch as Bridges scored.

Shortstop Zach Boyer snared another liner by Kendall Horton near second base to keep the margin at 1-0, but Central enjoyed a productive third trip through the lineup.

Ty Schweiss highlighted a five-run outburst in the fifth by stealing home after being called safe on an infield hit. Bridges, who pulled his bat back during the play, followed with a successful squeeze bunt.

Murphy made it 2-0 moments earlier on a single that drove in Michael Vance, and freshman catcher Jaxon Jones chased Boyer with an RBI single.

Jenkins capped the frame with a two-run single to left-center after fouling off five pitches with two strikes against reliever Quentin Wittkopf, who could not record an out during a four-run sixth.

Vance drew his second walk ahead of hits by Ty Schweiss and Slade Schweiss, who each finished 2-for-4, and Murphy pushed the difference to 9-0 with his two-RBI double.

Bridges punctuated his 2-for-2 effort with a clinching single, and the outcome turned out far different than the dramatic 4-3 battle won by the Rebels in the conference tournament.

Murphy notched 14 strikeouts in 6 2/3 shutout innings during that encounter, and was even more efficient against Ste. Genevieve (14-10) this time.

He fanned 11 batters over six innings, and retired 18 of 19 overall in a one-hitter. Only Aiden Boyer solved him with a two-out triple to straight-away center field in the top of the fourth.

Ensuing hitter Alex Fleeman flied out to Jenkins in deep right, marking the only other batted ball to leave the infield by the Dragons.

Boyer struck out four through 4 1/3 innings.

West County 12, Kingston 2

LEADWOOD – Mason Simily and J.D. Whitter homered, and West County reached the Class 3, District 3 championship round with a 12-2 victory over Kingston on Monday.

Julian Thebeau finished 3-for-3 with a double, sacrifice fly and three RBI, and the top-seeded Bulldogs broke open a 2-1 game by scoring five times in the third inning.

Mason Simily totaled three RBI on two hits, and Whitter likewise finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. West County (17-4) totaled 12 hits overall.

Caden Merrill pitched five solid innings and allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six. He also added two hits with two RBI.

Michael Simily doubled while Jase Campbell and Trey Wright singled in the victory. Tycen Price threw a scoreless top of the sixth with two strikeouts in relief.

The Bulldogs will have ace hurler Whitter available on Thursday for the title showdown against state-ranked St. Pius.

Wyatt Jessen provided a double, and Kingston (9-15-1) picked up singles from Seth Politte, R.J. Dunn and Ayden Piel. Cody Yates yielded seven runs over 2 1/3 innings in the loss.

Festus 8, North County 1

FESTUS, Mo. – Ian Brown twirled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts on Monday, and Festus eliminated North County from the Class 5, District 1 first round with an 8-1 victory.

Connor McDonald finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, Anthony Simon had a double, single and two RBI, and the Tigers advanced to face either Farmington or Hillsboro on Thursday.

Festus (23-8) pounced for three runs in each of the first two frames for a 6-0 lead against right-hander Jobe Smith, who threw 97 pitches in third innings with four walks, four hit batsmen and four strikeouts.

Tyler Bizzle ripped a two-run triple, and Hayden Bates scored three runs while matching Jackson Gross with doubles in the victory. Brown carried a shutout through the fifth inning.

North County (5-14) got an RBI single from Smith in the sixth to drive in Kooper Kekec, who reached base twice on a single and walk.

Grant Mullins struck out four and walked while giving two hits over three innings of relief.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 4, Saxony Lutheran 1

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Fredericktown scored three times in the second half, and reached the Class 2, District 1 championship round for the first time in girls program history on Monday.

Ava Penuel and Alivia Buxton netted two goals each, Amelia Miller stopped two of three shots faced and the Lady Blackcats topped Saxony Lutheran 4-1 in the semifinals.

Gabbie McFadden added an assist plus seven defensive steals. Fredericktown (17-3-1) created 13 shots on goal, and and notched its eighth consecutive victory.

Perryville awaits the Lady Cats in the title match on Tuesday after defeating Windsor 1-0 in overtime.

Buxton increased her season total to 66 goals while Penuel tallied her 20th and 21st.

