Monday Roundup: Potosi retains volleyball Hog trophy

POTOSI – Annie McCaul knocked down 12 kills and picked up four digs on Monday night as the Potosi volleyball team secured the Washington County Hog trophy.
Setter Kaydence Sadler made 34 assists and served seven points for the Lady Trojans, who seized control of game three to defeat Valley 25-9, 24-26, 25-15.
Audrey Neel notched 10 kills and fellow sophomore Jade Williams finished with nine kills plus three aces in the victory. Carley Hampton contributed seven kills and seven digs.
Sami Huck had a team-high 11 digs, and Emilee Hector tallied 13 points and four digs for Potosi (6-9-1).
Potosi secured the first piece of County Hog bragging rights with a dominant 25-14, 25-11 victory over visiting Kingston.
Hampton totaled six kills and nine digs while serving two of her eight points for aces. Neel spiked a team-high nine kills with two aces, and Kadence Sadler distributed 22 assists.
Valley (4-11) swept Kingston 25-22, 25-22 earlier in the evening.
Farmington 3, Cape Central 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington all but ensured a top-two seed for its upcoming district with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 road sweep at Cape Central on Monday night.
Jelena Gray powered the attack with 15 kills, and Jade Roth landed eight more for Farmington (7-10-3). Bridget Bone led defensively with 31 digs.
Alyssa Wilson posted seven kills and a team-high four aces, while Grace Duncan produced 20 digs and four kills.
West County 2, Crystal City 0
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Despite utilizing a limited lineup of seven players due to quarantine or injury, West County faced no struggles in defeating Crystal City 25-10, 25-18 on Monday evening.
Claire Stevens served six aces among 14 points, and added 11 assists and four kills as the Lady Bulldogs (8-3) notched their fifth consecutive win.
Peyten Blair hammered 12 kills and Makenzie Roever made seven assists. Madalyn Herrera and Jenna Smily each chipped in seven digs.
Dori McRaven unleashed 12 straight points during the opening game, and finished with 15 overall. She had three aces and eight digs.
GIRLS GOLF
Class 2, District 1
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve posted a composite score of 449 to finish seventh among 11 teams at the Class 2, District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday at Meramec Lakes.
Boston Williams and Lani Yamnitz paced the Dragons with matching rounds of 107, but finished five shots outside of sectional qualification.
Visitation Academy shot 355 compared to runner-up Ursuline Academy at 376. Elizabeth Johnson of Westminster fired a three-over par 75 to earn tournament medalist honors by a five-stroke margin.
In Class 3, District 1 action, Emma Burgess carded 113 on her home course at Crown Pointe as one of two Farmington players entered.
Katherine Schreiner earned three birdies, including the 10th and 11th holes, and topped the field by three shots with a 74 for championship team Rockwood Summit.
BOYS SOCCER
North County 2, Seckman 1
BONNE TERRE – North County snapped a tie in the second half to edge Seckman 2-1 in soccer action.
Dreston Hoffman and Landon Proffer scored for the Raiders (7-6-2).
GIRLS TENNIS
Visitation 5, Farmington 0
ST. LOUIS – Powerful Visitation Academy forcefully ended the girls tennis season for Farmington with a 5-0 victory in the Class 2 state sectional round on Monday.
The Knights finished 12-3 after earning their first district title since 2015. Junior Kate Busenbark will compete in the individual state singles tournament later this week.
