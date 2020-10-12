Monday Roundup: Potosi retains volleyball Hog trophy

POTOSI – Annie McCaul knocked down 12 kills and picked up four digs on Monday night as the Potosi volleyball team secured the Washington County Hog trophy.

Setter Kaydence Sadler made 34 assists and served seven points for the Lady Trojans, who seized control of game three to defeat Valley 25-9, 24-26, 25-15.

Audrey Neel notched 10 kills and fellow sophomore Jade Williams finished with nine kills plus three aces in the victory. Carley Hampton contributed seven kills and seven digs.

Sami Huck had a team-high 11 digs, and Emilee Hector tallied 13 points and four digs for Potosi (6-9-1).

Potosi secured the first piece of County Hog bragging rights with a dominant 25-14, 25-11 victory over visiting Kingston.

Hampton totaled six kills and nine digs while serving two of her eight points for aces. Neel spiked a team-high nine kills with two aces, and Kadence Sadler distributed 22 assists.

Valley (4-11) swept Kingston 25-22, 25-22 earlier in the evening.

Farmington 3, Cape Central 0