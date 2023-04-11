POTOSI – Emily Hochstatter lined a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning, and Potosi edged Bismarck 5-4 in MAAA softball action on Monday.

Winning starter Shannon Riddle tallied seven strikeouts and allowed four runs on five hits for the win while pitching into the seventh for Potosi (3-8, 3-3).

Ava Wright singled twice offensively for the Lady Trojans, and got the final three outs for the save after first baseman Jade Williams caught a pop fly and doubled off a runner.

Ashley Hawkins threw a complete game four-hitter with seven strikeouts and five walks in defeat, but was hindered by an error after a third strike in the dirt failed to produce an out in the sixth.

Hochstatter delivered on a second chance for a 4-2 lead after striking out with the bases loaded during her previous at-bat in the fourth inning.

Jade Williams tacked on an RBI fielder’s choice that ultimately stood as the decisive run, and Gracie Lawson doubled in the victory.

Alyssa Brake rallied Bismarck (1-6, 0-5) with a two-run homer with no outs in the seventh. Halie Dickey and Morgan Randazzo scored for an early 2-0 lead when a fly ball by Brake was misplayed in left field.

Hawkins equaled Randazzo at 2-for-3 overall, and Hayley Williams singled for the Lady Indians.

Potosi created a 2-2 tie on an error at shortstop as Hochstatter and Wright crossed the plate in the third.

West County 11, Central 1

LEADWOOD – Morgan Simily compiled four RBI while going 3-for-3 with two doubles, and West County blitzed Central 11-1 in five innings on Monday.

Alexis Hedgcorth homered during an eight-run first inning, and was 2-for-3. Reese Smith notched a two-RBI single in the opening frame, and tripled in the third for the Lady Bulldogs.

Winning pitcher Gracie Wright and Jacy Tongay each singled with two walks atop the lineup, and West County (9-3, 5-2) clinched the No. 3 seed for the MAAA tournament next week.

Simily capped her performance with a double to make it 9-1 in the fourth. Riley Kawelaske chipped in an RBI ground out after Hedgcorth drove in her second run.

Wright amassed eight strikeouts and walked three, and surrendered only an RBI double to Kaydence Cosby in a one-hitter after Sydney Miles drew her second walk in the fourth.

Central (3-3, 3-3) turned a double play behind reliever Alex Neff, who obtained the final out of the first inning and was not charged with a run until giving three in the fourth.

Alexia Poppe suffered the loss for the Lady Rebels.

BASEBALL

Central 11, De Soto 0

DE SOTO, Mo. – Central sent 12 batters to the plate to score seven times in the fifth inning, and put De Soto away 11-0 on Monday.

Casen Murphy sparked the prolonged outburst with a two-run homer against starter Colton Fischer, and was 2-for-4 overall in the victory.

Jaxon Jones finished 3-for-3 plus a walk, and Central (8-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead when two runs crossed on a single by Barrett Henson, who moved up to fifth spot in the order.

Sophomore Lucas Whitehead took the win after pitching three scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Kendall Horton retired six of his seven batters faced, and fanned three to seal the combined shutout.

Sammy Callaway extended the early Central advantage to 4-0 with a two-run double in the third inning. Matt Manion and Whitehead later provided RBI hits, and Ty Schweiss added a single.

Cole Boynton doubled to greet Whitehead in the opening frame before being stranded, and Steven Woelich singled for De Soto (1-7).

Valle Catholic 2, STL Patriots 0

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Clayton Drury pitched six dazzling innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 12, and Valle Catholic earned a quality 2-0 shutout over the St. Louis Patriots on Monday.

Isaac Viox paced the offense at 2-for-3 overall, and broke a scoreless tie in the sixth by driving in Rylan Fallert on a single. Two subsequent errors led to an insurance run.

Drury maintained the shutout bid during the home half, and Chase Fallert fanned three batters in the seventh for the save.

Valle Catholic (11-1) notched its fourth consecutive win while dropping the independent Patriots to 15-2, and will host Class 5 program Jefferson City on Wednesday.

Valley 21, Bunker 0

CALEDONIA – Valley turned a string of hits and several errors into 18 runs during the second inning, and closed out Bunker 21-0 in three on Monday.

Ethan Tiefenauer connected for a bases-clearing double in the first inning, then added another double to compile a team-high five RBI in two plate appearances for the Vikings.

Colby Maxwell was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI singles plus two walks. Cole Kearns and Hayden Todd each singled while reaching base four straight times.

Winning starter Keller Loughary worked around two walks and struck out four batters over two innings. Todd fanned two while working the final frame.

Drew McClain tallied three RBI on two singles, and Noah Maxwell doubled and singles while scoring three runs. Loughary contributed an RBI double, and Joe Haverstick picked up an RBI single.

Valley (6-1) remained unbeaten at home.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 8, Festus 1

POTOSI – Draven Griffin and Logan Compton cruised through singles action without dropping a game for the Potosi boys tennis team on Monday.

The Trojans downed Festus 8-1 after posting a doubles sweep, including an 8-3 result from top pairing Isaiah Marty and Griffin.

Haydin Eckhoff, Wyatt Mercer and Wyatt Richards picked up two wins each for Potosi (5-3).

Connor Zustiak secured a late service break to beat Marty 9-7 atop the singles rankings.

Singles Results:

1. Connor Zustiak (F) def. Isaiah Marty, 9-7

2. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Elaine Coplin, 8-2

3. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Regan Hanewinkel, 8-3

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. Lilly Besore, 8-0

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Ava Bees, 8-2

6. Logan Compton (P) def. Colby Bailey, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Marty/Griffin (P) def. Zustiak/Coplin, 8-3

2. Eckhoff/Mercer (P) def. Hanewinkel/Besore, 8-4

3. Richards/Compton (P) def. Beers/Bailey, 8-2

BOYS GOLF

Poplar Bluff Invitational

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Farmington junior Nate Kochis mounted an impressive surge on the back nine Monday to steal away runner-up position among 76 players at the Poplar Bluff Invitational.

Kochis finished with a 1-over-par round of 72 at Westwind Hills after carding three birdies within a span of five holes on the heels of his only double bogey at the 13th.

That effort was still not enough to catch dominant medalist Lawson Barks, who powered Poplar Bluff to a composite 296 and a 10-stroke team triumph over second-place Jackson with 306.

Barks highlighted his 3-under-par 68 with five birdies while suffering two bogeys in a four-shot victory.

Farmington ended with a composite 319 for third place. Collin Polus shot an 80, and Reid Thebeau recorded a team-high four birdies at 81. Garrett Ward rounded out the Knights’ score with 86.