Monday Roundup: Raiders, Knights triumph in tennis

BONNE TERRE – Andrew Kay picked up a pivotal two-point No. 3 singles victory via tiebreaker, and the North County boys tennis team defeated St. Pius 6-3 on Monday.
Landon Kater edged Paul Borrego 8-6 at the No. 1 ranking while Bryan Basinger and Dreston Hoffman also prevailed in singles action for North County (4-2).
Kay and Basinger won their doubles match, and Garrett Hayes joined Hoffman for an 8-0 shutout.
Blake Dobey and Benjamin Makowski earned wins for St. Pius.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Paul Borrego, 8-6
2. Blake Dobey (SP) def. Peyton Cheek, 8-2
3. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Adam Sale, 9-8 (7-5)
4. Bryan Basinger (NC) def. Keagon Klahs, 8-1
5. Benjamin Makowski (SP) def. Garrett Hayes, 8-6
6. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Nicholas Verzola, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Borrego/Dobey (SP) def. Kater/Cheek, 8-3
2. Kay/Basinger (NC) def. Sale/Klahs, 8-6
3. Hayes/Hoffman (NC) def. Makowski/Verzola, 8-0
Farmington 9, Windsor 0
FARMINGTON – Carter Barnes, Wyatt Bach and Cole Wofford posted 8-0 singles shutouts on Monday, and Farmington breezed past visiting Windsor 9-0.
Colton Woody, Maddox Brenneke and Trenton Berghaus rolled 8-1, and the Knights surrendered just seven combined games in nine matches.
Berghaus and Barnes won the closest final result of the day at 8-2 for Farmington (3-1).
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (F) def. John Le, 8-1
2. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Alex Wichmann, 8-1
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Brock Wallace, 8-1
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Andrew Cann, 8-0
5. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Owen Williams, 8-0
6. Cole Wofford (F) def. Ethan Meece, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Wichmann/Wallace, 8-1
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Le/Williams, 8-2
3. Bach/Wofford (F) def. Cann/Meece, 8-1
Festus 7, Potosi 2
POTOSI – Festus secured victory in five of six singles matches, and finished off a 7-2 triumph over Potosi on Monday.
Paige Wilkenson and Mackenzie Welsh earned key 8-6 outcomes for the Tigers, who carried a 2-1 edge in doubles action.
Chase Glore won twice for Potosi (1-7), topping Daxton Burgett 8-2 atop the singles list while sharing an 8-2 result with Phillip Lucas at No. 2 doubles.
Singles Results:
1. Chase Glore (P) def. Daxton Burgett, 8-2
2. Paige Wilkenson (F) def. Phillip Lucas, 8-6
3. Mackenzie Welsh (F) def. Brenden Brown, 8-6
4. Dustin Peters (F) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2
5. Mackenzie McJunkins (F) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-4
6. Connor Zustiak (F) def. Isiah Marty, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Glore/Lucas (P) def. Burgett/Welsh, 8-2
2. Wilkenson/Peters (F) def. Brown/Mercer, 8-2
3. McJunkins/Zustiak (F) def. Eckhoff/Marty, 8-4
GIRLS SOCCER
Fredericktown 1, Perryville 1
HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Fredericktown girls soccer team salvaged a 1-1 draw against Perryville during the first round of pool play Monday at the Hillsboro Tournament.
Freshman Ava Penuel netted the tying goal on a header midway through the second half, while Alivia Buxton earned the assist for the Lady Blackcats (3-3-1).
Leah Buerck scored for Perryville.
BASEBALL
Central 10, St. Pius 0
PARK HILLS – Nathan Hamski and Jett Bridges combined on a two-hit shutout, and the Central baseball team downed St. Pius 10-0 in six innings on Monday.
Slade Schweiss, Dylan Holifield and Kendall Horton collected two hits each for the Rebels, who grabbed an early lead with five runs in the second inning.
Ty Schweiss matched Slade Schweiss with two RBI each, and Michael Vance drove in a run. Central (7-3) tallied 11 hits overall, and capitalized on five St. Pius errors.
Hamski struck out three batters over four innings before Bridges relieved for the final two.
SOFTBALL
Ste. Genevieve 8, Kingston 3
POTOSI – Brittney Kreitler scattered three hits and registered nine strikeouts on 100 pitches from the circle to lead Ste. Genevieve past Kingston 8-3 on Monday.
Chloe Walker finished 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs for the Dragons. Autumn Basler and Kreitler doubled while Bailey Deck had a single, two steals and two runs scored.
Emma Johns added an RBI single for Ste. Genevieve (9-5, 4-3), which was clinging to a 3-2 lead until pulling away with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
The teams combined for 12 defensive errors, resulting in no earned runs charged against either hurler in matching complete games.
Laney Credeur compiled 10 strikeouts and yielded eight hits plus two walks in defeat.
Morgan Long, Madison Nelson and Credeur singled for Kingston (2-9, 1-5).
Central 11, Valle Catholic 0
PARK HILLS – Junior pitcher Taylor Marler threw the second no-hitter in five days for the Central softball team in an 11-0 conference victory over Valle Catholic on Monday.
Marler allowed only two base runners for the game on a walk and error through five innings, and totaled 10 strikeouts in a dominant performance.
Central (12-3, 6-1) extended a 4-0 lead with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Alexia Poppe provided two hits and two RBI for the offense.
Jessica Hulsey and Allie Kelly added two hits apiece while Kelsie Politte and Marler each had two RBI.
Macy Wolk worked three innings in the loss for Valle Catholic (4-10, 2-5).
Central 11, Steelville 0
PARK HILLS – Allie Kelly smacked her third home run of the spring, and pitched a five-inning, two-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead Central past previously unbeaten Steelville 11-0 on Monday evening.
Central (13-3) seized control with six runs in the second inning, bolstered by an RBI double from Alexia Poppe and the two-run shot by Kelly.
The Lady Rebels also received hits from Ella McClanahan, McKinlee Dalton, Aubree Eaton, Kelsie Politte and Chloe Coppedge.