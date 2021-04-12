Monday Roundup: Raiders, Knights triumph in tennis

PARK HILLS – Nathan Hamski and Jett Bridges combined on a two-hit shutout, and the Central baseball team downed St. Pius 10-0 in six innings on Monday.

Slade Schweiss, Dylan Holifield and Kendall Horton collected two hits each for the Rebels, who grabbed an early lead with five runs in the second inning.

Ty Schweiss matched Slade Schweiss with two RBI each, and Michael Vance drove in a run. Central (7-3) tallied 11 hits overall, and capitalized on five St. Pius errors.

Hamski struck out three batters over four innings before Bridges relieved for the final two.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 8, Kingston 3

POTOSI – Brittney Kreitler scattered three hits and registered nine strikeouts on 100 pitches from the circle to lead Ste. Genevieve past Kingston 8-3 on Monday.

Chloe Walker finished 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs for the Dragons. Autumn Basler and Kreitler doubled while Bailey Deck had a single, two steals and two runs scored.