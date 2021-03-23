Monday Roundup: Raiders, Knights win close contests

Colin Whited pitched three scoreless frames for the win, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out seven. Jackson Inman worked the next 1 2/3 innings before Andrew Tedford fanned the final batter.

Will Erpenbach notched an RBI double and Nolan Inman was 1-for-1 off the AV bench. Keagan Lawlor, Hunter Smith and Whited each added a single with two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Potosi 10, Ste. Genevieve 1

POTOSI – Sami Huck compiled 17 strikeouts in a masterful two-hitter on Monday to help Potosi defeat Ste. Genevieve 10-1 in a conference game.

Potosi (4-1, 1-0) scored four times in each of the first two innings, and received multiple hits from four different players throughout its lineup.

Huck homered while going 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scores. From the circle, she faced five batters above the minimum and notched 87 strikes on 117 pitches.