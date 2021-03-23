Monday Roundup: Raiders, Knights win close contests

North County 2, Poplar Bluff 1
BONNE TERRE – Senior Devin Seastrand pitched six strong innings with eight strikeouts, and North County edged Poplar Bluff 2-1 in baseball action on Monday.
The Raiders matched runs with the Mules on a bases-loaded ground ball in the second inning, then secured the lead with a clutch double in the fifth.
Seastrand helped his own cause with two hits, and Bryan Basinger added an RBI for North County (1-3).
Farmington 7, Ste. Genevieve 5
STE. GENEVIEVE – Clayton Redman belted a go-ahead grand slam as part of a five-run third inning, and Farmington defeated Ste. Genevieve 7-5 on Monday.
Jacob Jarvis added two RBI, and winning pitcher Kael Krause allowed two runs and struck out three over four innings for the Knights (2-2).
The contest marked the final round of the Old Settlement Opening Day tournament after pool play was held over the weekend.
Farmington built a 7-2 lead through four innings. Jeremiah Cunningham pitched the last three with four strikeouts to earn the save.
Andrew Glassey and Carter Klump had two hits each for the Dragons (1-3).
Bismarck 10, Grandview 0
BISMARCK – Garrett Mork recorded nine strikeouts in a two-hit shutout, and Bismarck opened its season with a 10-0 victory in five innings over Grandview on Monday.
Hunter Dugal finished 2-for-3 with four RBI on a pair of two-run doubles. The Indians (1-0) extended a 4-0 lead with six tallies in the final frame.
Mork scored three runs and went 2-for-2 to support his own cause at the plate. Michael Randazzo doubled and scored while Dylan Cole and Gavin Butery provided singles.
Trenton Cookerly and Kody Fox had the lone Grandview hits.
Arcadia Valley 11, Lesterville 1
IRONTON – Jackson Dement finished 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Arcadia Valley rolled past visiting Lesterville 11-1 on Monday.
Carter Brogan singled twice with two runs scored, and Taylon Jones singled and walks while crossing the plate twice for the Tigers (2-1), who tallied four runs in the first inning and six more in the second.
Colin Whited pitched three scoreless frames for the win, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out seven. Jackson Inman worked the next 1 2/3 innings before Andrew Tedford fanned the final batter.
Will Erpenbach notched an RBI double and Nolan Inman was 1-for-1 off the AV bench. Keagan Lawlor, Hunter Smith and Whited each added a single with two RBI.
SOFTBALL
Potosi 10, Ste. Genevieve 1
POTOSI – Sami Huck compiled 17 strikeouts in a masterful two-hitter on Monday to help Potosi defeat Ste. Genevieve 10-1 in a conference game.
Potosi (4-1, 1-0) scored four times in each of the first two innings, and received multiple hits from four different players throughout its lineup.
Huck homered while going 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scores. From the circle, she faced five batters above the minimum and notched 87 strikes on 117 pitches.
Hannah Jarvis finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Gracie Lawson had a double, single and two RBI, and Jade Williams drove in a run with two singles for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi generated 12 hits overall, including singles from Danielle King, Emily Hochstatter and Chelbi Poucher, who also scored twice.
Brittney Kreitler doubled and Bailey Deck singled for Ste. Genevieve (0-1, 0-1) in its season debut. Faith Lincoln and Brynna Wehner each pitched three innings.
SOCCER
Farmington 7, De Soto 0
FARMINGTON – Sydney Boyer netted three goals, including the opener, and the Farmington girls soccer team routed De Soto 7-0 on Monday.
Emma Collins provided two goals and a team-high three assists, and keeper Kaitlyn Boeckmann picked up the shutout for the Knights (2-0), who built a 3-0 lead by halftime.
Credence Roberts chipped in a goal along with two assists toward the win. Rielle LaCava also scored, and Mercy Berkemeyer contributed an assist.
North County 5, Fredericktown 1
BONNE TERRE – Senior standout Ella Gant tallied two goals and picked up an assist on Monday as North County debut with a 5-1 triumph over Fredericktown.
Emma Gaugel also scored while adding an assist for the Lady Raiders.
BOYS TENNIS
Potosi 6, Crystal City 3
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – The Potosi boys tennis team scored a doubles sweep against Crystal City for an overall 6-3 victory on Monday.
No. 1 pairing Chase Glore and Philip Lucas posted the most dominant win while Brenden Brown teamed with Haydin Eckhoff and Wyatt Mercer worked with Isiah Marty to claim closer outcomes.
Mercer prevailed by two points in the lone tiebreaker of the afternoon. Lucas and Brown added singles success for the Trojans (1-0).
Singles Results:
1. Carson Short (CC) def. Chase Glore, 8-1
2. Philip Lucas (P) def. Jillian Schubert, 8-6
3. Brenden Brown (P) def. Mattelyn Edwards, 8-4
4. Brooklyn Portell (CC) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-5
5. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Eli Smith, 9-8 (7)
6. Isabella Hankins (CC) def. Isiah Marty, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Glore/Lucas (P) def. Short/Edwards, 8-1
2. Brown/Eckhoff (P) def. Schubert/Portell, 9-7
3. Mercer/Marty (P) def. Smith/Hankins, 8-5
Festus 5, North County 4
BONNE TERRE – Landon Kater was severely tested in his season debut at No. 1 singles, but emerged with a narrow tiebreaker win for North County against Festus leader Ryan Esparza.
But the visiting Tigers carried two of three doubles matches, and prevailed 5-4 overall on Monday after sweeping the lower half of the singles lineup.
Andrew Kay and Peyton Cheek won their singles contests for the Raiders (0-1). Kater worked alongside Kay for an 8-5 doubles decision.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Ryan Esparza, 9-8 (7)
2. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Paige Wilkinson, 8-5
3. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Mackenzie Welsh, 9-7
4. Dustin Peters (F) def. Garrett Hayes, 8-3
5. Makenzie McJunkins (F) def. Carson Stetina, 8-0
6. Connor Zustiak (F) def. Evan Veach, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Kater/Kay (NC) def. Esparza/Wilkinson, 8-5
2. Welsh/Peters (F) def. Cheek/Hayes, 9-7
3. McJunkins/Zustiak (F) def. Stetina/Veach, 8-2