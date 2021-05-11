Monday Roundup: Redmond, Krause HR bolster Knights

FARMINGTON – Clayton Redmond added another highlight during a monster senior season, and the Farmington baseball team notched its ninth straight victory in dramatic fashion on Monday.
Redmond blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and totaled five RBI with two hits overall to power the Knights past St. Pius 7-3 at Wilson-Rozier Park.
Kael Krause created a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the fifth, and Jeremiah Cunningham added two singles from the lead-off spot for Farmington (17-8)
Justin Mattingly pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win. Max McKinney allowed three runs on four hits and struck out seven over five innings of middle relief.
Jacob Jarvis tripled with two runs scored while Ayden Morgan and Tyler Thebeau provided one single each toward the triumph.
Krause started on the mound for the Knights, and gave up only one hit while fanning five through three innings. The contest remained 0-0 until the fourth.
Zander Parson had a two-run single for St. Pius to snap a 1-1 tie in the fifth, but took the pitching loss after walking five over 2 2/3 innings.
Redmond homered for the second straight game, and connected for his seventh this spring.
Valle Catholic 7, Cape Central 5
STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Heberlie doubled twice while going 3-for-4, and Valle Catholic scored five unanswered runs Monday to overtake Cape Central 7-5.
The Warriors moved in front to stay with two tallies in the sixth inning. A two-run triple by Jayden Gegg and RBI single by starting pitcher Austin Burnett tied the game one frame earlier.
Each team scored three times in the fifth after the contest was square at 2-2. Valle Catholic (25-4) posted a 10-5 advantage in hits.
Burnett was 2-for-3 with the triple at the plate, and threw four innings with three strikeouts on the mound. Josh Bieser chipped in two RBI.
Clayton Drury pitched two innings for the win, and Chase Fallert notched two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh for the save.
BOYS TENNIS
Dexter 5, Potosi 1
DEXTER, Mo. – The Potosi boys team offered higher-seeded Dexter three challenging doubles contests on Monday, but ended its season with a 5-1 defeat in Class 1, District 1 action.
Brenden Brown and Haydin Eckhoff secured the lone match victory for the Trojans (2-13) by an 8-5 margin at No. 2 doubles.
Chase Glore and Phillip Lucas went to a tiebreaker before falling to Ryder Boles and Peyton Boles. Wyatt Mercer and Isaiah Marty batted to an 8-6 defeat.
Drake Channel topped Brown, Jackson Allen downed Eckhoff and Logan Jones put Marty away in straight sets as Dexter clinched after completing three singles matches.
Singles Results:
3. Drake Channel (D) def. Brenden Brown 6-0, 6-2
5. Jackson Allen (D) def. Haydin Eckhoff 6-1, 6-2
6. Logan Jones (D) def. Isaiah Marty 6-3, 6-4
Doubles Results:
1. Boles/Boles (D) def. Glore/Lucas, 9-8 (7-2)
2. Brown/Eckhoff (P) def. Mangum/Channell, 8-5
3. Allen/Chamberlain (D) def. Mercer/Marty, 8-6