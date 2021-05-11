Monday Roundup: Redmond, Krause HR bolster Knights

FARMINGTON – Clayton Redmond added another highlight during a monster senior season, and the Farmington baseball team notched its ninth straight victory in dramatic fashion on Monday.

Redmond blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and totaled five RBI with two hits overall to power the Knights past St. Pius 7-3 at Wilson-Rozier Park.

Kael Krause created a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the fifth, and Jeremiah Cunningham added two singles from the lead-off spot for Farmington (17-8)

Justin Mattingly pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win. Max McKinney allowed three runs on four hits and struck out seven over five innings of middle relief.

Jacob Jarvis tripled with two runs scored while Ayden Morgan and Tyler Thebeau provided one single each toward the triumph.

Krause started on the mound for the Knights, and gave up only one hit while fanning five through three innings. The contest remained 0-0 until the fourth.

Zander Parson had a two-run single for St. Pius to snap a 1-1 tie in the fifth, but took the pitching loss after walking five over 2 2/3 innings.