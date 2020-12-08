Monday Roundup: Sikeston delivers defeat to Dragons

STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior forward Karris Allen scored 15 of her game-high 25 points during the second half, and Sikeston upended Ste. Genevieve 60-57 in girls basketball action on Monday night.
The visiting Lady Bulldogs clinched the victory with two defensive stops over the final 15 seconds after leaving the door open with two empty trips to the free-throw line.
Ste. Genevieve (1-1) missed two shots from two-point range in a rushed final possession despite trailing by three, and finished on the negative side of 13 lead changes.
Marysa Flieg notched 18 points and seven assists for the Dragons, while fellow seniors Megan Aubuchon and Sydney Bumgardaner each posted a double-double in defeat.
Bumgardaner found Flieg on an outlet pass for a go-ahead layup, then powered to the hole and scored through contact to hand Ste. Genevieve a 48-45 lead.
But Allen calmly buried a corner 3-pointer on the ensuing possession with six minutes to play. Sikeston began an 11-3 run that included jumpers from Nayla Bonner and Chelise Moore for a 56-51 edge.
Aubuchon reduced a 60-54 deficit on a powerful putback with 26.5 seconds left, and ended a solid performance with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Sikeston received 10 points from Allen in the first quarter, including a second-chance follow and two triples, and bolted ahead 20-12 before a Bumgardaner putback beat the buzzer.
Aubuchon converted from the line after grabbing two offensive rebounds, then assisted a tying layup by Flieg at 20-20 during a 2-on-1 fast break.
Bumgardaner used a quick catch and turn of an inbounds pass to put Ste. Genevieve ahead 24-22, and amassed 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists overall.
Sikeston seized a 31-30 halftime lead when reserve forward Ashanti Moore hit an uncontested follow as time expired.
The Lady Bulldogs managed to contain standout guard Maci Reynolds, who registered her only basket on a 3-pointer that gave the Dragons a 40-34 cushion in the third quarter.
Moore supplied 17 points for Sikeston (1-0).
North County 69, Grandview 18
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – North County surged comfortably ahead with an initial 9-0 run, and dominated Grandview 69-18 in the first round of the Doe Run Tournament.
Junior transfer Tyler Conkright netted nine of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter, including a driving baseline layup and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions.
Kamryn Winch added 16 points along with three first-half steals for the Lady Raiders (2-0), who will face event host Herculaneum in the semifinals on Wednesday.
North County missed nine straight free throws before Winch sank four in a row, but still established a 31-9 halftime lead after getting three steals from senior Emily Veach.
Anna Belle Wakeland paced Grandview (1-3) with 10 points and four blocks.
Herculaneum topped Valle Catholic 58-34 in other action.
Kingston 65, Bismarck 41
BISMARCK – After having the first two weeks of their schedule wiped out by quarantine, including three potential games at the Valley tournament, the Kingston girls won their season opener.
Junior forward Madison Nelson dropped in 30 points, and senior Ashley Johnston added 25 more as the Lady Cougars rolled past Bismarck 65-41 on Monday night.
Madison Dunn and Janson King each netted 14 points, and Chloey Hardy scored nine for Bismarck.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 63, Kingston 42
CADET – Strong shooting from Nate Miller and Andrew Starkey helped visiting Fredericktown pull away from Kingston in the second half for a 63-42 victory on Monday night.
Miller scored a game-high 22 points and Starkey netted 21 more for the Blackcats (3-1), who stretched a 23-18 halftime lead with a perimeter spurt.
Matt Nelson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (2-2). Dylan Morrison chipped in eight points.
Kingston connected on 13-of-22 free throws compared to 5-of-6 by Fredericktown.
