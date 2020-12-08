Monday Roundup: Sikeston delivers defeat to Dragons

STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior forward Karris Allen scored 15 of her game-high 25 points during the second half, and Sikeston upended Ste. Genevieve 60-57 in girls basketball action on Monday night.

The visiting Lady Bulldogs clinched the victory with two defensive stops over the final 15 seconds after leaving the door open with two empty trips to the free-throw line.

Ste. Genevieve (1-1) missed two shots from two-point range in a rushed final possession despite trailing by three, and finished on the negative side of 13 lead changes.

Marysa Flieg notched 18 points and seven assists for the Dragons, while fellow seniors Megan Aubuchon and Sydney Bumgardaner each posted a double-double in defeat.

Bumgardaner found Flieg on an outlet pass for a go-ahead layup, then powered to the hole and scored through contact to hand Ste. Genevieve a 48-45 lead.

But Allen calmly buried a corner 3-pointer on the ensuing possession with six minutes to play. Sikeston began an 11-3 run that included jumpers from Nayla Bonner and Chelise Moore for a 56-51 edge.