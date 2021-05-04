Monday Roundup: Softball Dragons advance, higher baseball seeds win

POTOSI – The Ste. Genevieve softball team delivered clutch swings during a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning, and defeated Steelville for a second time in four days.
The fourth-seeded Dragons established a new record for victories in a season with a 9-3 triumph in the Class 2, District 3 opening round on Monday.
Senior shortstop Brittney Kreitler sparked the offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored as Ste. Genevieve (16-8) advanced to face Potosi in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Faith Lincoln provided power with a solo home run while Chloe Walker doubled and Morgan Schwent notched a two-run single for the Dragons.
Autumn Basler delivered a valiant effort from the circle, lasting all seven innings on 125 pitches with 10 strikeouts while allowing three hits and six walks for the win.
Zoe Cook, Bailey Deck and Izzy Basler added singles for the Dragons.
Naomi Perkins had a double and single to pace Steelville.
Potosi 15, Bourbon 0
POTOSI – Emily Hochstatter produced three hits plus four RBI, and top-seeded Potosi blanked Bourbon 15-0 to open the Class 2, District 3 tournament on Monday.
Chelbi Poucher drove in three runs while equaling Danielle King with two hits, and Gracie Lawson added two RBI for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi (22-3) scored 10 runs in the third inning, and moved on to meet Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday.
Sami Huck allowed no hits and struck out nine in the three-inning victory.
West County 13, Kingston 0
PARK HILLS – West County scored nine runs in the first inning, and rolled past Kingston 13-0 in the first round of the Class 2, District 3 tournament on Monday.
Alexis Hedgcorth paced the offense with two hits and three RBI, and pitched three shutout innings with six strikeouts before Gracie Wright fanned five and finished the combined 1-hitter.
Kaelin Hedgcorth added a hit while both Morgan Simily and Wright walked twice for West County (15-6), which advanced to play Central on Tuesday.
Tania Jenkins had the lone hit for Kingston (2-16).
Central 24, Grandview 0
PARK HILLS – Freshman outfielder Kelsie Politte totaled a game-high four RBI, and Central routed Grandview 24-0 in a Class 2, District 3 first-round game on Monday.
Allie Kelly struck out six batters in two innings, and Taylor Marler pitched the third in the combined and abbreviated no-hitter.
Central (21-3) maximized 10 hits, and posted its 18th consecutive victory ahead of a semifinal clash with West County on Tuesday.
Jessica Hulsey and Marler each had three RBI and equaled McKinlee Dalton with two hits each.
Arcadia Valley 20, Charleston 0
MARBLE HILL, Mo. – No. 2 seed Arcadia Valley beat Charleston 20-0 on Monday to reach the semifinal round of the Class 2, District 2 tournament.
Kaydence Whited belted a grand slam as Arcadia Valley (11-5) earned a matchup with Clearwater on Tuesday at Woodland High School.
BASEBALL
West County 8, Valley 3
LEADWOOD – West County pushed five runs across the plate on six walks and one infield hit during a tiebreaking rally in the sixth inning on Monday.
Starting pitcher Caden Merrill finished 3-for-3 with two RBI offensively, and the Bulldogs topped upset-minded Valley 8-3 in the first round of the MAAA Tournament.
Mason Simily was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Carter Reed provided a go-ahead sacrifice fly that preceded two Valley errors after the game was tied at 3-3.
Kamden Walter retired seven of his eight batters faced for the win, and Reed threw a scoreless seventh. Merrill struck out four and allowed five hits plus five walks over the first 3 2/3 innings.
West County (10-7) generated 10 stolen bases, and advanced to face top seed Valle Catholic on Tuesday.
Valley (7-7) held three separate one-run leads. Hayden Rawlins drove in two runs on a ground out and bases-loaded walk, while pitcher Carson Loughary made it 2-1 on an RBI single in the third inning.
The Vikings turned a pair of early double plays behind Loughary, who yielded five hits and struck out six before departing on three straight walks to open the sixth inning.
Colby Maxwell highlighted the Valley offense at 2-for-3 overall with a walk. Eli Bone, Eli Rawllins, Tyler Courtway and Cole Kearns added one single each.
Merrill squared the game at 3-3 with an RBI double in the fifth.
North County 15, Kingston 0
BONNE TERRE – Shelby Lee pitched all three innings with one hit allowed, and collected three RBI at the plate as North County blanked Kingston 15-0 in the first round of the MAAA Tournament on Monday.
Karter Kekec bolstered the offense with three RBI while equaling Carson Elliott and Jobe Smith with two hits apiece for the Raiders.
North County (7-9) tallied 10 runs in the second inning, and advanced to face Central in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Arcadia Valley 12, Fredericktown 2
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley scored in all five innings, and churned out 12 hits with errorless defense to handle Fredericktown 12-2 on Monday n the MAAA Tournament first round.
Keagan Lawlor compiled 11 strikeouts while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over four innings for the win. Hunter Smith relieved with a scoreless firth.
Arcadia Valley (16-6) notched three extra-base hits on a triple by Lawlor and doubles from Taylon Jones and Colin Whited while moving on to face Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday.
Whited finished with a team-high four RBI, and Lawlor drove in three while going 2-for-3. Jones was also 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Jackson Dement and Jacob Gibbs added two hits each.
Andrew Tedford reached base three times on a single and two walks for the Tigers. Jackson Inman had an RBI single.
Fredericktown (0-17) finished with three hits overall.
Potosi 11, Bismarck 1
POTOSI – Blake Coleman scattered five hits with no walks over six innings, and struck out seven in a complete game Monday as Potosi beat Bismarck 11-1 in an MAAA Tournament first-round game.
The seventh-seeded Trojans tallied five runs in the second and fifth frames, and advanced to play Farmington in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Coleman helped his own cause at the plate with two singles and two RBI. Wyatt Knapp also produced two hits, including the game-ending single in the sixth.
Potosi (11-9) was also fueled by a two-run triple from Wade Mercille and two-run single by Ryker Walton. Hunter Kincaid, Blake Henson and Blake Missey also contributed singles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fredericktown 10, Kelly 2
FREDERICKTOWN – Senior forward Arika Buxton scored five goals and amassed 19 total shots Monday to lead Fredericktown past Kelly 10-2 in girls soccer action.
Freshman Gabbie McFadden collected five assists, and keeper Brezlyn Boswell made two saves on three shots faced. Fredericktown (7-9-1) built a halftime lead of 6-0.
Michelle Lopez, Ryleigh Gresham, Loren Kinkead, Ava Penuel and Ania McLaughlin also scored for the Lady Blackcats.
North County 2, Saxony Lutheran 0
BONNE TERRE – North County snapped a three-match soccer losing slide on Monday with a 2-0 make-up victory over Saxony Lutheran.
Ella Gant scored both goals for North County (10-6) with Addison Reed picking up the assists.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 7, Poplar Bluff 2
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Landon Veach surrendered only one point during a singles tiebreaker, and the Farmington boys tennis team continued its hot streak on Monday.
Colton Woody and Maddox Brenneke paired for another tiebreaker victory, and the Knights downed Poplar Bluff 7-2 after taking five of six singles contest.
Carter Barnes was a two-time winner for Farmington (10-2) after working alongside Trenton Berghaus for an 8-2 result.
Woody prevailed 8-5 at No. 1 singles, while Wyatt Bach and Brenneke coasted past their opponents. The Knights will host district rival Cape Central on Wednesday.
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (F) def. Parker Nagy, 8-5
2. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Gavin Mense, 8-1
3. Collin Scobey (PB) def. Trenton Berghaus, 8-6
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Gavin Vaughn, 8-6
5. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Isaac Reid, 8-4
6. Landon Veach (F) def. Jordan Moss, 9-8 (1)
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Nagy/Vaughn, 9-8 (4)
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Mense/Scobey, 8-2
3. Reid/Moss (PB) def. Bach/Veach, 8-6
North County 6, St. Charles 3
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Landon Kater and Peyton Cheek won their respective singles matches after pairing for an 8-3 doubles decision for North County on Monday.
Evan Veach won while moving up to No. 5 singles, and Dreston Hoffman was awarded a forfeit as the Raiders prevailed 6-3 in a make-up contest.
Garrett Hayes and Hoffman earned a No. 2 doubles win for North County (8-3).
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Ryan Russell, 8-4
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Richard Quay, 8-5
3. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Jonathan Hundley, forfeit
4. Caleb Schneider (SC) def. Garrett Hayes, 8-1
5. Evan Veach (NC) def. Elijah Knight, 8-3
6. Luc Bourgeade (SC) def. Carson Stetina, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Kater/Cheek (NC) def. Russell/Quay, 8-3
2. Hoffman/Hayes (NC) def. Hundley/Bourgeade, 9-7
3. Schneider/Knight (SC) def. Veach/Stetina, 8-5