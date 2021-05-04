Monday Roundup: Softball Dragons advance, higher baseball seeds win

BONNE TERRE – Shelby Lee pitched all three innings with one hit allowed, and collected three RBI at the plate as North County blanked Kingston 15-0 in the first round of the MAAA Tournament on Monday.

Karter Kekec bolstered the offense with three RBI while equaling Carson Elliott and Jobe Smith with two hits apiece for the Raiders.

North County (7-9) tallied 10 runs in the second inning, and advanced to face Central in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Arcadia Valley 12, Fredericktown 2

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley scored in all five innings, and churned out 12 hits with errorless defense to handle Fredericktown 12-2 on Monday n the MAAA Tournament first round.

Keagan Lawlor compiled 11 strikeouts while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over four innings for the win. Hunter Smith relieved with a scoreless firth.

Arcadia Valley (16-6) notched three extra-base hits on a triple by Lawlor and doubles from Taylon Jones and Colin Whited while moving on to face Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday.