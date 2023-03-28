STE. GENEVIEVE – Ava Meyer crushed a grand slam during a pivotal sixth inning for her second home run in less than a week, and Ste. Genevieve beat rival Valle Catholic 9-4 in MAAA softball action on Monday.

An eight-run outburst by the Dragons settled a key showdown in the early conference season after each hurler went the distance and unofficially allowed six hits on 136 pitches.

Ava Greer gave four runs, one earned, and posted nine strikeouts in the victory. She fanned all three batters in the seventh inning.

Abree Zipprich struck out 12 in defeat as five errors by the Lady Warriors yielded eight unearned runs. She preserved a 2-1 lead by escaping a bases-loaded situation in the fifth.

Meyer sparked Ste. Genevieve (3-3, 3-0) minutes later with a leadoff double preceding a go-ahead, two-run single by Maddie Terry. Her blast to left-center three runners aboard made it 9-2.

Terry finished 2-for-3 while reaching base four straight times. Mallory Wolk provided a single and early sacrifice fly, and Chloe added a single.

Zipprich and Macy Wolk tacked on RBI singles in the sixth for Valle Catholic (3-1, 2-1), which capitalized on an error and two hit batsmen for two runs in the opening frame.

Ade Weiler singled twice with two runs scored, and the Lady Warriors picked up singles from Makayla Joggerst and Aubrey Wolk.

Central 16, Arcadia Valley 6

PARK HILLS – Khloe Dischbein and Kaydence Cosby supplied the power on Monday as Central routed Arcadia Valley 16-6 for its first victory.

Dischbein, a newcomer to the softball team this season, homered twice and doubled while going 4-for-4 with a game-high six RBI. She connected for a three-run shot on her first swing.

Cosby, an all-state catcher last spring, was also 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored. Her two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning preceded a clinching RBI single by Ella McClanahan.

Alexis Portell finished 3-for-4 with four stolen bases from the leadoff spot for Central (1-2, 1-2), which notched six runs in the home half of the second to break a 4-4 tie.

Arcadia Valley (0-3, 0-3) pounced against starting hurler Zoey Rhea for a 3-0 lead after its first six batters reached base safely. Kaydence Whited opened the scoring with an RBI double

Losing pitcher Elena Lara was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, and extended the rally ahead of another RBI single by Mackenzie Hurt.

Sydney Miles relieved four batters into the game for Central, and curtailed the Lady Tigers through five innings for the win. She allowed two earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out three.

Dischbein increased the margin to 12-4 with a two-run blast to center in the fourth. The Lady Rebels answered two runs by AV in the fifth with four in the home half.

Kelsie Politte doubled and equaled both Miles and McClanahan at 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jaycee McMillian chipped in a singled toward the triumph.

Miles scored three runs offensively, and fielded a ground ball in the circle to commence a key double play as Arcadia Valley threatened in the fourth.

Whited finished 2-for-2 plus a walk, and Hurt was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Lily Pursley added an RBI hit for the Lady Tigers while Katelyn Strange and Breanna Ivester each had a single with two runs scored.

West County 14, Potosi 2

LEADWOOD – Leadoff batter Morgan Simily homered, tripled and generated six RBI while going 3-for-4 with three runs scored to lead West County past Potosi 14-2 on Monday.

Winning pitcher Gracie Wright finished 2-for-3 with two doubles offensively, and scattered five hits over five innings while striking out seven.

Natalee Womack was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Riley Kawelaske singled twice with three runs scored for the Lady Bulldogs.

West County (4-0, 3-0) snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third inning, then added five more in the fourth to pull away.

Gracie Lawson homered and doubled in a 2-for-2 performance to pace Potosi (1-4, 1-1). Emily Hochstatter doubled, Jade Williams singled and Shannon Riddle was 1-for-1 with a walk and RBI hit.

Ava Wright yielded 11 hits and six walks while striking out three in the circle.

Lily Francis had a two-RBI single, and scored two runs for West County. Alexis Hedgcorth also singled with an RBI.

BASEBALL

Jackson 17, North County 9

BONNE TERRE – Jackson erupted for six runs in the fourth inning, and received 10 walks from North County pitching for a 17-9 road triumph on Monday.

The Raiders utilized a committee of pitchers in the loss, as Grant Mullins, Jack Moore, Zak Meador and Tim Ekstam, Jr. each yielded multiple runs.

Jobe Smith belted a solo home run, and Zane Huff paced the offense for North County (1-1) at 3-for-3 with a walk and RBI.

Moore finished 1-for-1 plus two walks while Kooper Kekec and Tyler Pipkin added singles.

Valle Catholic 11, Valmeyer 1

VALMEYER, Ill. – Valle Catholic received at least one hit from 11 players on Monday, and rolled to an 11-1 triumph at Valmeyer.

Preston Lurk worked four innings and allowed one hit for the win before Cohen Gibbs and Cannon Work provided solid relief.

Alex Viox finished 3-for-4 with a double, and Chase Fallert went 3-for-5 with a double. Valle Catholic (6-0) scored three times in the fourth inning to increase a 4-0 lead.

Jackson Fowler provided two hits, and Grant Fallert contributed a double.

Clearwater 7, Arcadia Valley 4

PIEDMONT, Mo. – Clearwater outhit visiting Arcadia Valley 12-6 overall, and protected an early lead on Monday for a 7-4 victory.

Alex Nash surrendered two home runs among nine hits, and struck out two while giving five runs over 3 2/3 innings in the loss.

Colin Whited finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Arcadia Valley (1-2), which narrowed its deficit to 5-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth.

Nash singled twice, and Nolan Inman reached base four straight times on a single and three walks. Paul Young was 1-for-1 off the bench.

BOYS GOLF

Central Triangular

FARMINGTON – Gabe Brawley shot a round of 44 at Crown Pointe, and Potosi carded a composite 181 to win a golf tri-match against Central and Clearwater.

Peyton Rowe birdied the par-3 fourth hole while posting a 45. Conner Gibson and Brody Richards ended with identical 46s for the Trojans.

Central was five shots back at 186, as Kaden Keran led with a 44. Evan Weiss and Mason Williams each scored 47, and Brayden Cole chipped in 48.

Nate Norris was medalist of the event with 43 as Clearwater amassed a team mark of 212.

BOYS TENNIS

Notre Dame 8, Farmington 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Notre Dame secured a competitive sweep of doubles play, and spoiled the tennis season opener for the Farmington boys.

Charlie West edged Maddox Brenneke 9-7 in a tight battle at No. 1 singles, and five Bulldogs claimed multiple victories in an 8-1 team result on Monday.

Jack Williams prevailed in singles action for Farmington (0-1), which returns four of its starting six this spring at the varsity level.

Singles Results:

1. Charlie West (ND) def. Maddox Brenneke, 9-7

2. Matt Austin (ND) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-3

3. Elijah Youngblood (ND) def. Jimmy Coleman, 8-3

4. Owen Blattel (ND) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-4

5. Blake Schreckenberg (ND) def. Cole Wofford, 8-3

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Tel Williams, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. West/Austin (ND) def. Brenneke/Bach, 8-5

2. Youngblood/Blattel (ND) def. Coleman/Williams, 8-4

3. Schreckenberg/Bogdanovich (ND) def. Bauer/Wofford, 9-7

TRACK & FIELD

Rebel Relays

PARK HILLS – Kannon Harlow was best in the long jump and pole vault events on Monday, and the Central boys placed fifth as a team at the rescheduled Rebel Relays.

Charles Bockenkamp won the 300-meter hurdles while taking third in the 110-meter event. Hakin Wagner claimed second for the Rebels in the triple jump.

Brett Drye edged Wagner by three feet for a title, and was third in the high jump to lead Farmington. Brayden Alcorn raced runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles.

The North County boys were propelled by a 1-2 result from Mason Lay and Frank Rodenberg in the discus throw. Jackson Leeds placed second in the 3200.

The Poplar Bluff boys and Cape Central girls brought home the team championships.

Returning double state medalist Alivia Simily began her senior season with double gold in the triple and long jumps while West County teammate Jazmine Morris took second in the 800-meter run.

Fredericktown senior Linley Rehkop was among the leading scorers at the meet with 31 points following victories in the javelin and 300-meter hurdles. She secured third in the 200 dash and fourth in the 100.

Ella Scott and Savannah Kofron earned a 1-2 finish in the pole vault to lead fourth-place Farmington, which received runner-up efforts from Aiden Moriarty in the 3200, Avery Graham in the javelin and Shelby Bowling in the shot put.

Central junior Avery Johnson set a personal best while topping second-place senior Kenleigh Lange of North County in the 100-meter hurdles. Johnson was second in the 300-meter event.

Elena Lara, who also played a softball game less than a mile from the venue, highlighted Arcadia Valley with the third farthest discus throw.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Cape Central 133; 2. Poplar Bluff 127.50; 3. Windsor 75.50; 4. Farmington 69; 5. Steelville 60.50; 6. Central 51; 7. Fredericktown 48; 8. North County 43.50; 9. Fox 35; 10. West County 31; 11. Greenville 30; 12. Arcadia Valley 21; 13. Marquand 9.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Poplar Bluff 149.50; 2. Windsor 99; 3. Cape Central 97; 4. Steelville 87; 5. Central 75; 6. Farmington 72.50; 7. North County 71; 8. Fox 48; 9. Fredericktown 26; 10. Arcadia Valley 17.50; 11. West County 13.50; 12. Greenville 13; 13. St. Paul 4.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.13; 5. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.79; 6. Jaida Scott, CEN, 13.99; 8. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 14.10

200 – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 26.46; 4. Gracie Arnold, NC, 29.12; 7. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 29.74; 8. Kayla Sumpter, AV, 30.43

400 – 4. Allie England, CEN, 1:07.67; 6. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:09.24

800 – 2. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:46.61; 5. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 2:56.15; 6. Paige Monroe, WC, 2:56.94

1600 – 4. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 6:41.15; 5. Allie England, CEN, 6:41.63; 7. Mackenzie Vance, FARM, 6:49.95

3200 – 2. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 12:20.18; 5. Wyllow Henderson, FARM, 13:56.49; 8. Katie Voepel, CEN, 14:51.78

100 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.65; 2. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.95; 5. Madelyn Love, NC, 18.53; 6. Caraline Klump, FARM, 19.52; 8. Caroline Adams, FARM, 19.97

300 Hurdles – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 52.13; 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 53.20; 5. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 55.82; 6. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 55.88; 7. Taylor Sharp, CEN, 55.97; 8. Darcey Wright, NC, 57.04

4x100 – 3. Central, 54.01; 4. North County, 54.31; 8. Farmington, 1:01.99

4x200 – 4. Central, 1:55.50; 5. North County, 1:58.48; 7. Farmington, 2:02.44

4x400 – 6. Farmington, 5:23.68

4x800 – 4. Farmington, 11:47.23; 5. Central, 11:55.75

High Jump – 4. Anna Cox, FARM, 4-04; 5. Terra Fenwick, NC, 4-04; 7. Emma LaChance, NC, 4-04

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 16-07.50; 6. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 14-08.50; 7. Jayce Jarvis, FARM, 14-06.00

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 34-06.25

Pole Vault – 1. Ella Scott, FARM, 9-09; 2. Savannah Kofron, FARM, 8-00; 4. Abigail Layne, NC-7-00

Discus – 3. Elena Lara, AV, 90-11.25; 4. Ava Penuel, FRED, 88-11.75; 6. Meleah Lara, AV, 80-08.50

Javelin – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 118-06.50; 2. Avery Graham, FARM, 116-10.75

Shot Put – 2. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 30-08.00

Local Boys Results:

100 – 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.59; 6. Robert Perry, CEN, 11.80; 7. Nate Peniston, NC, 11.82

200 – 3. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.75; 4. Brett Drye, FARM, 23.75; 8. Zachary Botbyl, FRED, 24.62

400 – 4. Daniel Gantz, NC, 54.47; 5. Sam Erbland, AV, 54.67; 6. Justus Boyer, FARM, 58.79; 7. Oscar Millan, FRED, 59.64; 8. Kyle Boyer, NC, 59.79

800 – 7. Zane Wood, FARM, 2:24.11; 8. Braden Boswell, FRED, 2:25.39

1600 – 4. Drew Christopher, NC, 5:01.14

3200 – 2. Jackson Leeds, NC, 9:57.12; 3. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 10:55.03

110 Hurdles – 2. Brayden Alcorn, FARM, 17.57; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.80; 4. Caleb Leask, FARM, 18.12

300 Hurdles – 1. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 44.56; 3. Caleb Leask, FARM, 47.72; 4. Dane Sensel, FRED, 49.40; 6. Brock Moon, FARM, 53.16

4x100 – 3. Central, 46.18; 4. North County, 46.54; 6. Farmington, 47.85; 8. Arcadia Valley, 49.54

4x200 – 4. Central, 1:37.05; 5. Arcadia Valley, 1:37.60; 6. North County, 1:38.02

4x400 – 5. North County, 3:57.81; 6. Farmington, 3:58.16; 7. Fredericktown, 4:05.77

4x800 – 3. Farmington, 9:26.47; 5. Central, 9:39.90; 6. Fredericktown, 9:52.69

High Jump – 3. Brett Drye, FARM, 5-10; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5-10; 6. Brandon Shrum, NC, 5-08; 8. Mark Heine, FRED, 5-06

Long Jump – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 21-09.50; 3. Nate Peniston, NC, 20-01.75; 8. Mark Heine, FRED, 18-04.00

Triple Jump – 1. Brett Drye, FARM, 44-05.75; 2. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 41-06.50; 6. Chasten Horton, WC, 39-08.50; 8. Ralph Salinas, AV, 38-03.50

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 13-06; 5. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 11-00; 7. Owen Barron, FARM, 10-06; 8. Brady Duncan, NC, 9-00

Discus – 1. Mason Lay, NC, 115-09.25; 2. Frank Rodenberg, NC, 113-03.00; 3. Jacob Voyles, CEN, 111-11.25; 6. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 109-00.75

Javelin – 4. Jace Bohn, CEN, 130-00.75; 5. Elijah Probst, SPL, 127-10.25; 6. Dillon Mueller, AV, 121-08.25; 7. Hayden Barbarotto, NC, 114-05.50

Shot Put – 2. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 41-06.50; 3. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 41-04.50; 7. Jacob Voyles, CEN, 35-10.25; 8. Justice Clauser, FRED, 35-01.75