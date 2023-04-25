CHESTER, Ill. – Ava Greer compiled 10 strikeouts while dealing a three-hit shutout, and Ste. Genevieve edged Chester 2-0 in a softball duel on Monday.

Ava Huber finished 2-for-4 as leadoff batter for the Dragons, who capitalized on two Chester errors to offset five strikeouts by opposing freshman hurler Lexie Mott.

Autumn Werner singled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the third inning by Chloe Staffen, who previously singled in the first. A Huber hit was misplayed in right field, enabling Mia Schweigert to get home in the seventh.

Maddie Terry added another hit for Ste. Genevieve (13-5). Greer allowed only one runner to reach second base before closing the second frame with consecutive strikeouts.

Central 15, Steelville 4

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Sophomore standouts Kaydence Cosby and Sydney Miles were each credited with two hits while reaching base four straight times, and Central routed Steelville 15-4 on Monday.

McKinley Portell carried a shutout into the final inning while pitching all five for the win. She finished with four strikeouts and six hits allowed.

Ella McClanahan was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, and highlighted an opening six-run surge by the Lady Rebels by driving in two with a single.

McKinley Portell helped her own cause with a two-RBI single, and Alexis Portell added two hits with two runs scored for Central (9-6).

Miles scored four runs and picked up one of her three stolen bases before a Cosby single made it 7-0 in the second. They both raced home on a misplay in center field during the fourth.

Alex Neff singled and Khloe Dischbein ripped an RBI triple as the margin reached 15-0 in the top of the fifth. Zoey Rhea provided a single and walk in the victory.

Abby Kreitner ended 2-for-3 with a triple from the leadoff spot, and Kameran Brinkley chipped in an RBI single to extend the game for Steelville.

BASEBALL

West County 7, Ste. Genevieve 4

LEADWOOD – Carter Reed and Hudsen Dunlap each singled twice with two runs scored on Monday, and West County defeated visiting Ste. Genevieve 7-4.

Julian Thebeau provided a key two-run double as the Bulldogs tallied four times in the second inning for a 5-0 lead against Dragons starter Mason Nix.

Noah Sansoucie threw the first five innings and struck out seven for the win despite yielding three home runs. Ty Harlow pitched two scoreless frames for the save, and added an RBI triple at the plate.

West County (12-2) recognized Caden Merrill, Trey Wright and late classmate Ethan Bryan for Senior Day before the contest.

Leadoff man Aiden Meyer shined for Ste. Genevieve (4-12) with a pair of solo homers in the third and fifth innings. Wyatt Kemper cut the margin to 6-4 with a two-run single.

Wyatt Springkamper doubled and Luke Ferranto singled for the Dragons, who began a stretch of four games in five days. Nix allowed five earned runs on seven hits, and fanned two over 5 2/3 innings.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 8, Arcadia Valley 1

BONNE TERRE – Noah Stark registered a singles shutout after pairing with Evan Veach for an 8-4 doubles triumph, and North County beat visiting Arcadia Valley 8-1 in boys tennis action on Monday.

Landon Whitfield and Carson Logan won their doubles contest 8-2, and North County (6-3) went on to sweep the singles session.

Zeb Murphy and Ethan Guggenberger salvaged victories after falling as a duo 8-6 against Noah Silvy and Andrew Edger of Arcadia Valley (2-6).

Singles Results:

1. Evan Veach (NC) def. Wren Blount, 8-5

2. Zeb Murphy (NC) def. Noah Silvy, 8-5

3. Ethan Guggenberger (NC) def. Jesse Hance, 8-1

4. Noah Stark (NC) def. Andrew Edgar, 8-0

5. Landon Whitfield (NC) def. Hunter Hogan, 8-3

6. Carson Logan (NC) def. Vincent Tedder, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Veach/Stark (NC) def. Blount/Hance, 8-4

2. Silvy/Edgar (AV) def. Murphy/Guggenberger, 8-6

3. Whitfield/Logan (NC) def. Hogan/Tedder, 8-2

Notre Dame 9, Potosi 0

POTOSI – Notre Dame dropped no more than three games in an individual match, and cruised to a 9-0 boys tennis shutout against Potosi on Monday.

Top-ranked player Charles West highlighted the singles sweep by blanking Isaiah Marty, and Stephen Southard topped Wyatt Mercer 8-1 to lead Notre Dame.

Draven Griffin and Wyatt Richards had the closest singles losses at 8-3 for Potosi (7-6).

Singles Results:

1. Charles West (ND) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-0

2. Stephen Southard (ND) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-1

3. Elijah Youngblood (ND) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-2

4. Owen Blattel (ND) def. Draven Griffin, 8-3

5. Blake Schrenkenberg (ND) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-3

6. Tel Williams (ND) def. Logan Compton, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Southard/Youngblood (ND) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-3

2. West/Schrenkenberg (ND) def. Mercer/Eckhoff, 8-2

3. Blattel/Williams (ND) def. Richards/Compton, 8-2

BOYS GOLF

Mehlville Tournament

FARMINGTON – Marquette shot a collective 297, and edged Poplar Bluff by two strokes on Monday to capture a title in the 17-team Mehlville golf tournament at Crown Pointe.

Farmington settled into fifth place at 323, paced by Reid Thebeau in an individual tie for 10th. His round of 77 included back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes.

Collin Polus carded an 80, and matching rounds of 83 from Garrett Ward and Nate Kochis completed the team total for the Knights.

Marquette landed four players inside the top 12 overall. Ryan Hopwood was individual champion with a scorching five-under-par 67 after notching three of his six birdies on the first three holes.

Corbin Thomas of Poplar Bluff finished one shot behind Hopwood at 68. Yash Rao of Rockwood Summit was the third of 85 players on the course to work under par with 71.

Arcadia Valley Triangular

IRONTON – Ste. Genevieve picked up two conference golf wins after controlling a tri-match on Monday at Arcadia Valley Country Club.

Gavin Huck shot an even-par 36 for medalist honors, including a par-5 eagle, and Aiden Boyer carded 39 as the Dragons totaled 167 overall. Jayden Rhinehart fired a 42, and Jeremiah Kunz added 50.

West County posted a 212 with Arcadia Valley ending at 242.