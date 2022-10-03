Monday Roundup: Softball Raiders overcome miscues to beat Sikeston

BONNE TERRE – The durable pitching arm and slick glove hand of junior Sammy Waller bailed the North County softball team out of continued defensive struggles on Monday.

Her teammates then delivered a crucial four-run surge in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Lady Raiders defeated Sikeston 6-2 for their second conference win.

Makenna Pierce provided a tiebreaking two-run double after Amy Layton looped a leadoff single and moved to second base as a sacrifice bunt by catcher Madi Pyeatt was bobbled.

Autumn Bullock followed with her second hit of the game, and a bunt single by Grace Wigger induced the first of two miscues by the Bulldogs that ushered in an insurance run.

Makenna Pierce also doubled to match Bullock and Wigger at 2-for-3 overall. Raegan Pierce added two hits, Kylie Moebes grounded an early RBI single, and Pyeatt had a hit with two runs scored.

North County (7-13, 2-4) unofficially committed eight errors, but Sikeston (7-15, 2-5) only generated four hits and two unearned runs as Waller struck out four in the complete game.

Chloe Hamby and Hailey Cantrell doubled for the Bulldogs, who grabbed a 2-0 lead when the third error of the second inning on a throw to first base skipped away. The Lady Raiders came back with two runs in the home half.

A solid backhand play at third by Wigger averted further damage with the bases loaded, and Waller used quick reflexes to snare line drives and turn double plays in the sixth and seventh frames.

Sikeston ultimately stranded 12 runners on base, but still loaded the bases with two outs before Waller painted a corner for a game-ending strikeout.

Two earned runs were charged to Sikeston hurler Nayla Bonner, who struck out six while walking none.

Fredericktown 24, St. Clair 3

FREDERICKTOWN – Calie Allgier collected three hits and four RBI on Monday as Fredericktown routed St. Clair 24-3 for its most lopsided victory of the season.

Winning pitcher Sadie Gibson provided a team-high three hits at the plate, and the Lady Blackcats surged ahead 9-1 before erupting for 15 runs in the second inning.

Fredericktown (9-12) picked up two more hits from Allie Bloom and three RBI from Emma Wengler.

GIRLS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Cape Central 3

FARMINGTON – Abbie Wigger and Olivia Lugo closed out straight-set wins by dropping no games during their second sets, and Farmington extended its girls tennis season on Monday.

Peyton Cleve sealed a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at the No. 6 ranking, and the Knights claimed a majority of the doubles phase to defeat Cape Central 5-3 in the Class 2, District 1 opening round.

Wigger and Lugo paired for an 8-1 blitzing, and Addison Brenneke joined Cleve for an 8-3 doubles result. Farmington (5-7) advanced to face St. Pius on Tuesday in a road semifinal.

Brenneke carried a comfortable 7-5, 3-0 lead against Sydney Britt when the clinching point was secured to halt the action.

Maria Mijangos and Megan Maxton dominated singles play in straight sets following their 8-0 triumph at the No. 1 doubles level for Cape Central.

Singles Results:

1. Maria Mijangos (CC) def. Abigail Thurman 6-0, 6-0

2. Megan Maxton (CC) def. Annabelle DeVoto 6-1, 6-1

3. Abbie Wigger (FA) def. Kathryn Buckley 6-4, 6-0

4. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Sydnee Williams 6-2, 6-0

5. Addison Brenneke (FA) leads Sydney Britt 7-5, 3-0

6. Peyton Cleve (FA) def. Lucy Cook 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Results:

1. Mijangos/Maxton (CC) def. Thurman/DeVoto 8-0

2. Wigger/Lugo (FA) def. Buckley/Williams 8-1

3. Brenneke/Cleve (FA) def. Britt/Cook 8-3

VOLLEYBALL

Potosi 3, De Soto 0

DE SOTO, Mo. – The Potosi volleyball team followed a grueling tournament title run on Saturday by going the distance for another solid victory at De Soto.

Senior setter Kadence Sadler compiled 33 assists, seven digs and three service aces on Monday night as the Lady Trojans prevailed 25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-13.

Potosi (19-1-4) dominated game four to draw even in the match, and received a team-high 23 kills plus four blocks from sophomore Ava Robart.

Paige West provided nine kills with four blocks, and Audrey Neel knocked down six kills. Middle hitter Blair Sitton made six blocks and five kills.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Bismarck 0

BISMARCK – Senior libero Maya Watts picked up 24 digs on Monday evening, and Ste. Genevieve swept Bismarck 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 to secure its 18th consecutive victory.

Dru Koetting slammed 14 kills and served three aces. Arie Taylor provided 10 kills with 11 digs for the Dragons on the heels of their Perryville tournament title on Saturday.

Ste. Genevieve (22-2-2) received six kills and three aces from Tessa Grass. Sophia Huck dished out 21 assists and Devyn Basler tallied 11 more while sharing the setting duties.

Lexy Parmer made eight digs and Alli Byington brought up seven while both Joleigh Parker and Hope Schmelzle connected for three kills.