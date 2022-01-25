Monday Roundup: St. Paul overtakes Grandview in fourth

FARMINGTON – St. Paul closed strong on a 17-5 scoring run, and earned a solid 47-42 girls basketball victory over Grandview on Monday night.

Junior guard Brylee Durbin provided 24 points as the Giants erased a 37-30 deficit in the fourth quarter.

St. Paul (13-7) also received 10 points from Grace McMillen.

North County 49, Fredericktown 42

FREDERICKTOWN – After surging back to erase a 14-point halftime deficit, the Fredericktown girls were 2 ½ minutes away from securing a signature upset.

But first-place North County made enough plays down the stretch to answer Monday night, and seized a 49-42 road victory in MAAA Large-School action.

North County (12-3, 3-0) jumped ahead 34-20 at the break, and will attempt to clinch the regular-season title against Farmington in a showdown on Thursday.

Fredericktown (8-8, 1-2) limited star center Kamryn Winch to seven points, and completed its rally for a momentary one-point lead after trimming the difference to 38-31 through three quarters.

Kyndal Dodd compiled 21 points plus eight rebounds, and P.J. Reutzel had eight points with seven rebounds for the Lady Blackcats.

West County 63, Bismarck 9

LEADWOOD – West County put four players in double figures, and delivered a first-half shutout while defeating Bismarck 63-9 on Monday night.

Alexis Hedgcorth scored 11 points, and West County (13-3, 2-0) carried a 38-0 halftime advantage.

Alivia Simily, Morgan Simily and Bailey Skiles each added 10 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Morgan Randazzo had four points for Bismarck (3-14, 0-3).

Arcadia Valley 49, Kingston 40

CADET – Katelyn Strange and Lily Pursley each knocked down three 3-pointers on Monday night to lead Arcadia Valley past Kingston for a 49-40 conference win.

Arcadia Valley (2-12, 2-1) established a 25-16 halftime lead, and notched its second straight victory after snapping a 13-game skid last week.

Strange finished with 17 points while Pursley added 14 for the Lady Tigers. Molly Cook chipped in seven points and Alyssa Glanzer tallied six.

Madison Nelson supplied a game-high 24 points in defeat for Kingston (9-7, 1-1), and moved into third place on the MAAA girls career scoring list with 2,169.

Tania Jenkins had 12 points for the Lady Cougars, who made 11-of-21 free throws.

Valle Catholic 59, Valley 17

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic kept visiting Valley winless ahead of its first-place battle with West County in a 59-17 triumph on Monday night.

Lillian Hoog connected twice from beyond the arc, and matched Mia Weiler with a team-high 10 points for the Lady Warriors.

Valle Catholic (11-4, 2-0) received nine points from freshman Brooklyn Weibrecht plus six each from Ella Bertram and Emma Christine.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cape Central 73, North County 72

BONNE TERRE – Cape Central emerged with a 73-72 road victory over North County on Monday night after Matayo Rivers drained a go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Cam Williams scored 29 points as Cape Central (12-3) avenged an opening-week loss to the Raiders.

Layne Wigger dropped in a game-high 33 points, and Jobe Smith tallied 20 for North County (7-9).

The Raiders increased a 39-37 halftime lead to 58-48, but could not hold on.

BOYS WRESTLING

Central Triangular

PARK HILLS – Dexter received six wins by forfeit to defeat Central 42-24 in a boys wrestling tri-match on Monday after the Rebels prevailed in four of the five contested bouts.

Austin Hassell (120) and Hunter Settles (160) scored early falls for Central while teammates Joshua Tesreau (145) and Adam Gowen (138) pinned their opponents in the second period.

Eric Harmon secured the lone fall for Dexter. Both teams were open at 106, 132, and 285 pounds.

St. Clair posted a 48-3 triumph over Central. Gowen picked up his second victory over the evening with an 11-4 decision.

Dexter 42, Central 24

113 – Diego McCormick (D) won by forfeit

120 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Chase Berry, 0:06

126 – Eric Harmon (D) fall Cole Crocker, 1:27

138 – Adam Gowen (C) fall Lee-Michael McDonald, 2:48

145 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall James DeBerry, 2:52

152 – Jaxen Grams (D) won by forfeit

160 – Hunter Settles (C) fall Logan Pullum, 1:08

170 – Carter Pennington (D) won by forfeit

182 – Keller Patrick (D) won by forfeit

195 – Harrison Pennington (D) won by forfeit

220 – Austin Stieferman (D) won by forfeit

St. Clair 48, Central 3

120 – Ryan Meek (STC) fall Austin Hassell, 1:58

126 – Creek Hughes (STC) fall Cole Crocker, 1:08

132 – Adam Gowen (C) dec Shaun Stanfill, 11-4

138 – Gavin Shoemate (STC) fall Joshua Tesreau, 0:34

145 – Bass Hughes (STC) won by forfeit

152 – Brock Woodcock (STC) won by forfeit

160 – Cameron Simcox (STC) fall Hunter Settles, 0:08

170 – Skyler Sanders (STC) won by forfeit

182 – Zeke Bethel (STC) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central Triangular

PARK HILLS – The Central girls wrestling team split a tri-match on Monday, losing to St. Clair 36-24 while topping Dexter 30-6 in a dual that featured no contested bouts.

Hannah Allen (115), Karlee LaChance (125) and Addisyn Gasaway (149) registered falls for the Lady Rebels against St. Clair.

Madison Young (105) picked up a win by injury default.

St. Clair 36, Central 24

105 – Madison Young (C) inj def Summer Fangers

110 – Janessa Avila (STC) fall Joslyn Rincon, 4:20

115 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Lili Vernon, 2:45

125 – Karlee LaChance (C) fall Audrey DeClue, 3:36

130 – Riley Ostendorf (STC) won by forfeit

135 – Jossie Hopkins (STC) won by forfeit

141 – Hannah Thacker (STC) won by forfeit

149 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Peyton Dunn, 1:49

159 – Kaitlyn Janson (STC) won by forfeit

174 – Liberty McKenzie (STC) won by forfeit

Central 30, Dexter 6

105 – Madison Young (C) won by forfeit

110 – Joslyn Rincon (C) won by forfeit

115 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

120 – Karlee LaChance (C) won by forfeit

130 – Destiny Ahrens (D) won by forfeit

149 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0