Monday Roundup: Ste. Genevieve girls upend ranked Notre Dame

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team showed experience and poise down the stretch to clinch a signature road victory on Monday night.
The Dragons seamlessly broke full-court pressure throughout the fourth quarter, and committed only eight turnovers to knock off fourth-ranked Class 5 power Notre Dame 49-43.
Ste. Genevieve (10-4) outscored the Bulldogs 15-3 during a pivotal second quarter, and avoided any foul trouble while notching its most impressive triumph within a current six-game streak.
Megan Aubuchon scored her team’s first 10 points among a game-high 15, and Sydney Bumgardaner hit 7-of-10 free throws over the final 1:32 to help secure the outcome.
Bumgardaner totaled 13 points, six rebounds and four assists amid a mostly deliberate pace, and Marysa Flieg delivered three crucial scoring plays to deny a Notre Dame comeback.
After Kristen Edmonds drained a corner 3-pointer to make the margin 35-34, Flieg crossed the lane for a bank shot and attacked on the subsequent possession for two made free throws.
Flieg extended a fragile 39-37 lead on a 14-footer while fading near the right elbow, and the Dragons put together three straight defensive stops to remain in front.
Abby Moore corralled a couple of key offensive rebounds, and Maci Reynolds repeatedly threaded her way through traffic while chipping in eight points toward the win.
Edmonds splashed in four triples to finish with 14 points, but the Bulldogs worked for everything they achieved inside the arc as Ste. Genevieve crowded the passing lanes.
Lexi Rubel delivered 12 points and 13 rebounds while locked in several post battles with Bumgardaner, and notched two smooth left-handed layups on drives in the third quarter.
Notre Dame (8-2) jumped ahead 16-10 after Edmonds answered an Aubuchon putback and 3-point play from long range with 1:19 left in the first quarter.
But the shooting turned cold for the home team, and Ste. Genevieve surrendered just one field goal and no free throws over the next 10 minutes.
The Bulldogs also failed to box out on second-chance baskets by Bumgardaner and Flieg, and trailed 21-19 as Bumgardaner drilled a mid-range jumper.
Aubuchon leaped to steal a skip pass with four seconds left until halftime, and Reynolds banked in a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer while leaning sharply to her right for a 27-19 cushion.
Notre Dame trailed by 10 early in the third, but closed to within 33-30 as Rubel tore down an offensive rebound and rolled in the follow-up shot to begin the fourth.
Leah Jansen added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who ended 3-of-8 from the line.
North County 58, Arcadia Valley 38
IRONTON – Gracee Smith used her creativity and determination to combat the superior depth and size of North County while propelling Arcadia Valley to a halftime lead.
But the visiting Lady Raiders responded with increased energy to dominate the boards on Monday night, and limited the all-state senior to one field goal after intermission.
North County outscored the Lady Tigers 35-12 in the second half, and continued a grueling stretch of six games in nine days with a 58-38 triumph.
Kamryn Winch compiled a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Lady Raiders never looked back after capping the third quarter on a 12-0 run.
Tyler Conkright added 13 points, including consecutive baskets on a 3-pointer and third-chance putback, and found Lainey Calkins with an outlet pass at the buzzer for a 42-30 lead.
North County (10-2) will encounter big MAAA Large-School showdowns with Central and Ste. Genevieve after traveling to Mehlville on Tuesday.
Arcadia Valley (7-9) wore down and struggled to generate points after the opening basket of the third quarter by Hailey Pauley resulted in a 28-23 advantage.
Smith produced 19 of her 22 points before the break, and used subtle hesitation on a driving runner before sinking a deep 3-pointer for a 15-11 lead as the first quarter concluded.
She countered two straight Winch baskets with a steal and layup, then tacked on two free throws to give the Lady Tigers some momentum at the midway juncture.
But North County received a particular defensive spark along the perimeter Emily Veach and Emma Gaugel, and regained a 30-28 edge when Winch posted up for a 3-point play.
Paris Larkin began the fourth quarter with the putback of a missed free throw, and Veach extended the difference to 46-31 with a jumper. They chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.
Ella Gant and Hanna Politte added perfect trips to the stripe down the stretch, and the Lady Raiders hit 12-of-19 free throws compared to 10-of-19 by AV.
Pauley tallied seven points for the Lady Tigers, who endured a brutal three-game stretch that included losses against Class 5 Farmington and state-ranked rival West County.
Arcadia Valley will be a perceived favorite in each of its next five scheduled contests, however, as Smith resumes her pursuit of 2,000 career points. She needs 90 more to achieve the milestone.
Potosi 70, Pacific 19
POTOSI – Five members of the Potosi girls basketball roster sank at least two 3-pointers during a 70-19 home rout of Pacific on Monday night.
Sophomore guard Kya Gibson had a game-high 13 points, and Emily Hochstatter scored 11 exclusively in the fourth quarter for the Lady Trojans (7-7).
Potosi connected 13 times collectively from beyond the arc, made 13-of-23 free throws, and surged to commanding leads of 26-5 through one quarter and 40-11 at halftime.
Annie McCaul, Carley Hampton and Kaydence Gibson produced nine points each, and freshman Paige West added seven to the balanced attack.
Kiley Stahl tallied five points for Pacific (3-9), which was empty on five free-throw attempts.
St. Paul 54, Valley 25
FARMINGTON – Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin netted 15 points to help St. Paul dominate visiting Valley 54-24 on Monday evening.
Riley Petty dropped in 12 points for St. Paul (6-9)
Freshman guard Kenley Missey had a game-high 18 points for Valley (3-9).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 69, Bismarck 34
BISMARCK – Sophomore Clayton Drury provided 14 points off the bench, and Valle Catholic earned a 69-34 conference road victory over Bismarck on Monday night.
Carter Hoog scored a game-high 24 points for the Warriors (9-6, 2-0), who forced 30 turnovers while suffering only 11, and enjoyed a 39-18 lead by halftime.
Harry Oliver chipped in 10 points and Sam Drury added eight to bolster the win. Valle Catholic finished 20-of-35 from the line compared to 9-of-15 by Bismarck.
Sven Wilson recorded 10 points to pace the Indians (2-11, 0-3), who posted a slight rebounding edge overall. Gavin Butery, Jesse Mack and Tanner Martinez contributed five points each.
Jefferson 57, Fredericktown 43
FESTUS, Mo. – Jefferson played stifling half-court defense against Fredericktown in the first quarter Monday night, and cruised to a 57-43 triumph.
Junior forward Colton Richardson shined with 12 of his 14 points in the second half. The host Blue Jays forced 21 turnovers and maintained a lead for the duration.
Jefferson (8-6) enjoyed a halftime margin of 24-12 after Dawson Jakoubek gathered a loose rebound and flipped in a shot from the paint as time expired.
But the winning tone was set much earlier. Fredericktown produced its lone basket of the first quarter on a leaping tip-in by Cohlbe Dunnahoo, and gave away seven possessions on miscues.
Daylen Whitener converted a conventional 3-point play before Drew Breeze and Colby Ott drained 3-pointers to create a 14-2 advantage.
Whitener finished with 14 points and Ott added 13. They combined for consecutive field goals at the outset of the fourth quarter to build a maximum lead at 42-22.
The Blackcats answered with a 9-0 spurt over the next 90 seconds, capped by a driving runner from Andrew Starkey after Lane Sikes drilled a 3-pointer.
But the difference never returned to single digits, as Richardson drove from beyond the arc for a key layup before scoring left-handed on a post move.
Andrew Starkey netted 11 of his game-high 15 points in the final period, and registered three of his six steals within the game’s first two minutes.
Matthew Starkey contributed eight points with six rebounds, and Dunnahoo had six points with seven rebounds for Fredericktown. Nate Miller dished out three assists after intermission.
Kingston 64, Grandview 29
CADET – Junior forward Matt Nelson led the way with 20 points as Kingston routed Grandview 64-29 at home on Monday night.
Wyatt Johnson supplied 15 points for the Cougars (6-6), who established a 43-16 halftime lead.