Monday Roundup: Ste. Genevieve girls upend ranked Notre Dame

Abby Moore corralled a couple of key offensive rebounds, and Maci Reynolds repeatedly threaded her way through traffic while chipping in eight points toward the win.

Edmonds splashed in four triples to finish with 14 points, but the Bulldogs worked for everything they achieved inside the arc as Ste. Genevieve crowded the passing lanes.

Lexi Rubel delivered 12 points and 13 rebounds while locked in several post battles with Bumgardaner, and notched two smooth left-handed layups on drives in the third quarter.

Notre Dame (8-2) jumped ahead 16-10 after Edmonds answered an Aubuchon putback and 3-point play from long range with 1:19 left in the first quarter.

But the shooting turned cold for the home team, and Ste. Genevieve surrendered just one field goal and no free throws over the next 10 minutes.

The Bulldogs also failed to box out on second-chance baskets by Bumgardaner and Flieg, and trailed 21-19 as Bumgardaner drilled a mid-range jumper.