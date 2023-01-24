Monday Roundup: Trojans pull away to defeat Cougars

POTOSI – Carter Whitley totaled 19 points, five rebounds and three steals while draining 7-of-8 free throws, and Potosi held off Kingston 65-50 on Monday night.

Ty Mills scored 16 points and Gabe Brawley added 15 along with three steals for the Trojans, who were collectively 12-of-16 from the line.

Potosi (16-3) carried a modest 27-24 advantage into halftime before gaining separation on a couple of 3-pointers by Mills plus another from Zane West.

Kingston (9-8) briefly took the lead at 22-20, and climbed back within one possession on triples by Seth Politte and Mason Nelson early in the third quarter.

The margin stood at 45-34 heading into the fourth. West finished with eight points, five steals and five rebounds, and Gavin Portell had eight rebounds.

Cody Yates netted a game-high 21 points for the Cougars, who hit 11-of-16 free throws. Collin Sumpter tossed in 11 points, and Wyatt Johnson provided eight.

Crystal City 66, Bismarck 59

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Bismarck junior Sven Wilson delivered a career best double-double Monday night, but the Indians fell 66-59 to Crystal City in a hard-fought battle.

Ian Kirn scored 16 points, and Cyle Schaumberg added 13 for the host Hornets, who surged ahead 36-28 at halftime after the opening quarter concluded at an even 13-13.

Crystal City (10=10) also picked up nine points from Jayvion Keith and eight from Kanden Bolton.

Wilson produced 16 of the 19 points obtained by Bismarck (8-8) in the fourth quarter, and compiled 39 points with 14 rebounds overall while sinking 11-of-16 free throws.

Jordan Ketcherside tallied 10 points for the Indians.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 65, Ste. Genevieve 31

STE. GENEVIEVE – Khloe Dischbein paced Central for a third straight game with 16 points during a 65-31 victory at Ste. Genevieve on Monday night.

The Lady Rebels established their dominance early to gather leads of 15-6 through one quarter and 36-15 at intermission for their seventh straight win.

Allysa O’Connor added 12 points, Kinley Norris and Halle Richardson tossed in nine apiece, and Taylor O’Connor had eight.

Central (15-2, 3-0) knocked down 13-of-23 free throws compared to 10-of-16 by Ste. Genevieve (6-7, 0-3).

Kayden Huck tallied nine points, and Kiki Asher scored eight for the Dragons.

Fredericktown 49, Potosi 36

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore guard P.J. Reutzel earned another double-double on Monday night to help Fredericktown remain in the MAAA Large-School title chase.

Ava Penuel tallied a team-leading 13 points, and the Lady Blackcats outscored visiting Potosi in each quarter to steadily prevail 49-36.

Fredericktown (8-9, 2-1) protected its 23-17 halftime edge ahead of a Christmas tournament rematch at first-place Central on Thursday night.

Reutzel amassed 15 rebounds plus 10 points, and Lydia Mell chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

Potosi (11-7, 1-2) entered the contest riding back-to-back wins.

Arcadia Valley 44, Valley 27

IRONTON – Alyssa Glanzer totaled 10 points, seven steals and four assists, and Arcadia Valley honored its seniors prior to a 44-27 triumph over Valley on Monday night.

Katelyn Strange added eight points on four field goals in the fourth quarter to match Lily Pursley. The Lady Tigers extended their 24-17 halftime lead by outscoring the visitors 20-10 from there.

Arcadia Valley (4-12, 2-1) was bolstered by seven points each from Addison Gallaher and Molly Cook, who also collected eight rebounds.

Valley (5-12, 2-1) briefly grabbed the lead at 11-10 on a crossing pass from Alyssa Warren to Kyndra Civey. AV answered with 3-pointers by Glanzer and Gallaher, and stayed in front.

Three Lady Vikings hit the floor before Carletta West shoveled the ball to Jamison Politte for a layup. Freshman Reese Brogan countered with another triple just before intermission.

West posted game highs of 12 points and 11 rebounds in defeat. Kenley Missey added six points with nine rebounds and four assists.

Grandview 38, St. Paul 34

WARE, Mo. – St. Paul limited Grandview to eight points in the fourth quarter, but netted just one field goal within the same span of a 38-34 road defeat on Monday evening.

Standout center Anna Belle Wakeland scored 19 points for the Lady Eagles, who overcame seven missed free throws down the stretch to hold on.

Grandview (9-10) enjoyed a 20-15 halftime lead before St. Paul (8-9) rallied to create a 30-30 tie through three quarters.

Brylee Durbin netted 11 of her game-high 23 points in the third stanza for the Giants, who mustered only a 3-pointer by Sammy Jo Pemberton plus a free throw over the last eight minutes.

Bismarck 33, Valle Catholic 16

STE. GENEVIEVE – Bismarck topped Valle Catholic 33-16 in conference action while continuing its quest for a winning season on Monday evening.

Freshman guard Halie Dickey scored 15 points, and Bismarck (11-8, 2-1) notched its sixth victory in seven games.