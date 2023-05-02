STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic produced three inside-the-park home runs, and cruised past Scott City 10-0 in six innings on Monday.

Abree Zipprich compiled 13 strikeouts in the shutout win, and surrendered her only hit along the infield to Graycie Conklin while leading off the fourth inning.

Ade Weiler finished 4-for-4 with four stolen bases and four runs scored from the leadoff spot, and circled the bases with Zipprich back to back for a 7-0 lead in the second inning.

Kelsey Blum homered in the fifth, and Zipprich ended the game by mercy rule on a single while going 3-for-4 with three RBI for Valle Catholic (13-3).

Aubrey Wolk delivered a bases-clearing double as the Lady Warriors tagged staring hurler Mackenzie Lawless for five runs in the opening frame.

Blum added a double to her 2-for-2 performance at the plate. Makalya Joggerst and Emily Flieg singled while Nicole Gegg had an RBI ground out.

Joggerst caught a runner stealing in the fourth inning after Scott City (14-7) stranded two in the second.

Steelville 13, Bismarck 12

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Marli Perkins threw 164 pitches for a complete game, and notched the game-winning single in the seventh inning as Steelville edged visiting Bismarck 13-12 on MOnday.

Abby Kreitner was 2-for-3 with two walks, and scored her third and final run after reaching on an infield hit and advancing two bases on a sacrifice bunt.

Perkins finished 3-for-4 with four RBI, and Steelville (6-5) capitalized on a combination of 12 walks and hit batsmen while rallying from an early seven-run deficit.

Bismarck (4-11) coaxed eight defensive errors from the Lady Cardinals, and established a 10-3 lead as Hayley Williams drilled a two-run double in the second inning and Alyssa Brake singled home two in the third.

Freshman Ashley Hawkins registered six strikeouts and allowed only six hits, but suffered the loss on 147 pitches after the Cardinals pulled even at 10-10 with seven runs in the home half of the fourth.

Brake amassed a team-high four RBI, and put the Lady Indians ahead once more with a two-run triple after Halie Dickey and Morgan Randazzo singled in the top of the fifth.

But two free passes proved costly as Steelville retaliated. Perkins supplied the tying single a 12-12, then worked around two bases runners from the circle in the sixth.

Hawkins singled with three runs scored, and Reagan Stricklin singled with two walks for Bismarck.

Ste. Genevieve 17, Clearwater 11

STE. GENEVIEVE – Mia Schweigert hammered a crucial grand slam with two outs in the fifth inning, and Ste. Genevieve outlasted Clearwater for a wild 17-11 victory on Monday.

Alyssa Beckermann scored four runs and equaled catcher Chloe Staffen with three singles each for the Dragons. Schweigert also singled while reaching base four straight times.

Ste. Genevieve (15-6) was staked to a 6-0 lead when Autumn Werner connected for a two-run single following RBI hits by Brynna Wehner, Mallory Wolk and Joleigh Parker in the third inning.

Clearwater (11-14) responded with an eight-run fury in the fourth that included seven hits. Alexis Alden and Ragan Shearrer each had two-RBI singles to put the visitors ahead 8-6.

But the Dragons quickly regained a 9-8 edge on an error after Ava Meyer and Parker notched RBI singles with two outs. Schweigert soon put the contest out of reach.

Ava Huber doubled and tripled with three runs scored for Ste. Genevieve. Wehner, Wolk, Meyer and Parker also collected two hits each.

Alyssa Cook pitched all seven innings for the win with nine strikeouts and 12 hits allowed.

Jorja Eaton finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to pace the Lady Tigers. Shearrer, Alden and losing pitcher Riley Hurt added two hits apiece.

Kristin Street cut the margin to 15-11 on a two-run single in the Clearwater sixth. Meyer answered with a two-run double.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 3, Kelly 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Lauren Hale netted a pair of goals on Monday, and the Fredericktown girls soccer team blanked visiting Kelly 3-0.

Dani West also scored, and Gabbie McFadden picked up two assists for the Lady Blackcats.

Fredericktown (4-12-3) honored seniors Lydia Mell, Sydney Bell and Brianna Noble.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 7, Poplar Bluff 2

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Maddox Brenneke continued to lead the Farmington boys tennis team with two more convincing performances on Monday.

Brenneke earned an 8-2 singles decision after joining Wyatt Bach for an 8-0 doubles shutout, and the Knights scored a 7-2 road triumph over Poplar Bluff.

Jack Williams rolled without dropping a game while Cole Wofford and Jimmy Coleman picked up 8-2 singles wins for Farmington (10-5).

Wofford teamed with Bauer to capture a tiebreaker, and the Knights secured a doubled sweep with Coleman and Williams prevailing 8-3.

Tatiana Towns and Alejandro Rivetto won matches for Poplar Bluff.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Angelo Sorrentino, 8-2

2. Tatiana Towns (PB) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-5

3. Alejandro Rivetti (PB) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-4

4. Jimmy Coleman (FA) def. Carson Todd, 8-2

5. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Matt Penn, 8-2

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Aiden Castillo, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Sorrentino/Rivetti, 8-0

2. Bauer/Wofford (FA) def. Towns/Castillo, 9-8 (4)

3. Coleman/Williams (FA) def. Todd/Cato, 8-3