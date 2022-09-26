Monday Roundup: Volleyball Warriors, Dragons triumph at home

STE. GENEVIEVE – Makayla Joggerst compiled 15 kills, 11 digs, 11 serve receptions, four blocks and two aces on 12 service points as Valle Catholic snapped the 13-match unbeaten streak of Potosi.

Ade Weiler totaled seven kills, 18 digs, 23 receptions and two aces, and Macy Wolk notched eight kills as the host Lady Warriors prevailed 25-23, 15-25, 25-17, 25-17 on Monday night.

Abree Zipprich provided 21 assists, 12 digs, three blocks, four kills and two aces. Fellow setter Kristen Drury had 14 assists and eight digs for Valle Catholic (7-9).

Addi Donze propelled the defensive effort with 23 digs and 39 receptions, both team highs, and Ava Bauman registered two solo blocks among seven overall. Claire Drury chipped in four kills.

Potosi (12-1-1) was led offensively by sophomore Ava Robart with 14 kills, along with three blocks, and Kadence Sadler provided 26 assists with seven digs at setter.

Paige West connected on eight kills while adding 21 digs and three blocks on defense. Audrey Neel had eight kills and seven digs for the Lady Trojans.

Ste. Genevieve 3, St. Vincent 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Arie Taylor produced nine kills, nine digs and three service aces on Monday as Ste. Genevieve routed visiting St. Vincent 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.

Dru Koetting further powered the Dragons with nine kills, a team-high four blocks and three aces. Setters Sophia Huck and Devyn Basler tallied 13 and 12 assists, respectively.

Tessa Grass bolstered the Ste. Genevieve (13-2-2) front row with seven kills and three blocks. Libero Maya Watts added nine digs plus two aces, and Joleigh Parker tacked on four kills.

SOFTBALL

Union 15, North County 6

BONNE TERRE – Union erupted for eight runs in the top of the fourth inning, and handled North County 15-6 after both softball clubs committed five errors on Monday.

Emma Roberts was charged for just two earned runs, and allowed 10 hits while striking out three in the win. Alison Thwing was 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBI and three runs scored for Union (11-7).

Makenna Pierce highlighted the attack for North County (6-12) by going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Leadoff batter Zoey Cheek finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Raegan Pierce collected a two-run double and matched Autumn Bullock at 2-for-4 overall while losing hurler Sammy Waller contributed a single.

Waller yielded 12 hits and four walks, and struck out five while going the distance. Nine of the 15 runs generated against her were unearned.

BASEBALL

West County 11, Ellington 1

LEADWOOD – Ty Harlow pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts on Monday afternoon as West County beat Ellington 11-1 in five innings.

Julian Thebeau paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Harlow issued four walks on the mound and walked three times at the plate.

West County (15-1) tallied five times in the first inning, and ended the contest abruptly with three in the fifth. Nolan Rawson finished 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Lance Monroe also singled twice, and Carter Reed had a two-RBI single for the Bulldogs.

Aiden Anderson notched the lone hit, and Colby Hedrick walked and scored for Ellington after Harlow carried a shutout bid into the fifth inning.