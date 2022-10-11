Monday Roundup: Warriors stun rival Ste. Gen. in 5 sets

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic volleyball coach Nancy Fischer has experimented with numerous lineup combinations over the first six weeks of the season.

After struggling early with several new starters against a daunting schedule, the puzzle pieces may be fitting together at the ideal time.

The Lady Warriors maintained their composure, and stunned chief rival and top-ranked Class 3 program Ste. Genevieve despite blowing a two-set advantage on Monday night.

Makayla Joggerst compiled 15 kills, 20 digs, 20 receptions and three service aces, and the Lady Warriors turned aside two match points for a riveting 28-26, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 16-14 victory.

Macy Wolk finished with nine kills, six blocks, six digs and four aces, and Valle Catholic (14-11-1) prevailed following 10 ties in the shorter decisive game.

Joggerst spiked consecutive kills, cross-court and deep down the line from opposite sides, for a 5-4 edge. But Ste. Genevieve (24-3-3) claimed an incredible rally while shifting momentum.

After senior Dru Koetting caught the back line with a tiebreaking swing, her third straight kill resulted from a touch call on a wild series of plays.

Valle libero Addi Donze helped to clear with a desperate punch over her shoulder from the back corner. Ste. Gen. libero Maya Watts countered with an equally remarkable chase to reach a two-handed push toward the corner.

Joggerst left her feet for the next dig, and Donze made another twisting punch upward once the ball caromed off the ceiling before Koetting finally made it 10-8 favoring the visitors.

Koetting ripped the last of her 20 kills and fifth of the final set after the Dragons allowed a free ball to land untouched, and her team carried two match points at 14-12.

But a quick set failed to connect in the middle, and Valle Catholic pulled even when an off-balanced spike carried long. Joggerst struck down the line for the lead, and sophomore Abree Zipprich delivered the winning tip off a back-set from Kristen Drury.

Valle Catholic likely jumbled the seeding prospects for the upcoming MAAA Tournament, which begins Thursday at four host sites, by stopping the 20-match win streak of Ste. Genevieve.

Zipprich finished with five kills, 12 digs and 14 assists while Ade Weiler also shined with 10 kills, three blocks, 17 digs and 32 serve receptions.

Arie Taylor totaled 11 kills and 26 digs, and Watts made a match-high 32 digs for the Dragons, whose flurry of errors nearly squandered a seven-point lead at the conclusion of game three.

Weiler helped seize one point with a couple of sturdy digs, and Valle rallied from 24-17 down to 24-23 after Ste. Gen. misfired on an overpass spike.

Ava Bauman served seven straight points on her way to three aces, seven kills and 11 digs for the Lady Warriors, but a spike by Tessa Grass stayed in bounds to extend the contest.

The Dragons sprayed two hitting errors after Taylor gave them a 24-21 edge in game four, but Koetting made a dig and Joleigh Parker spiked off the block to square the match at two sets apiece.

Valle Catholic could not convert two chances after leading game one 24-22, but responded once Ste. Genevieve grabbed a 25-24 advantage.

Joggerst tipped to forge another tie, then made it 26-26 on a clutch swing. She rotated back to serve a game-clinching ace that was misplayed after Ste. Gen. fired the previous attack into the net.

Donze delivered 18 digs with a whopping 43 serve receptions for the Lady Warriors, who were sparked toward a sizable 14-5 lead in game two.

Kristen Drury had 19 assists plus nine digs, and Claire Drury chipped in four kills and five assists in the battle of MAAA division champions.

Grass had nine kills, three blocks and eight digs for the Dragons. Sophia Huck totaled 25 assists with six digs, and Parker knocked down four kills.

Lexy Parmer made 14 digs and Alli Byington picked up 11 more to strengthen the back row. Devyn Basler provided 16 assists.

Farmington 3, Cape Central 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jelena Gray compiled 21 kills, four blocks, three service aces and five digs as the Farmington volleyball team swept Cape Central 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 on Monday night.

Jade Roth, who joined Gray by surpassing 1,000 career kills on Saturday, added seven more while making four blocks for the Knights.

Grace Duncan contributed seven kills, seven digs and three assists toward the victory. Emily Bauer totaled 21 assists plus four digs, and Cheyenne Strohkirch added 14 assists with five digs.

Farmington (22-7-2) got six digs from Brynn Johnson and one block apiece from Ella Swyres and Raylin LaCava. Carissa Cassimatis chipped in two kills.

Meadow Heights 3, Bismarck 0

BISMARCK – Senior setter Alyssa Freeman eclipsed 1,000 career assists on Monday night, but Bismarck fell in straight sets to visiting Meadow Heights 25-20, 25-20, 25-23.

Ashley Hawkins and Trinity Boyer each spiked eight kills for the Lady Indians.

Bismarck (10-12-2) was paced defensively by libero Halie Dickey with 10 digs and middle hitter Alyssa Brake with four blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

Festus 5, St. Paul 1

FARMINGTON – Festus notched its third victory of the boys soccer season, 5-1 on Monday while keeping host St. Paul in search of its first.

Jacob Carroll scored in the loss for St. Paul.