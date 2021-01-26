Monday Roundup: Warriors use 23-0 run to clinch share of title

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic boys basketball team seized no worse than a share of the MAAA Small-School regular season title Monday night with a 61-40 victory over West County.

The Warriors emerged from a slow start with an explosive 23-0 run that carried through halftime, and enjoyed a 29-13 lead at the break.

Carter Hoog scored a game-high 18 points, and sophomore Chase Fallert netted 17 more while hitting five 3-pointers for Valle Catholic (4-0, 11-6).

Cory Stoll supplied nine points toward the win. The Warriors can finish 5-0 for the first time since the MAAA split into divisions nearly two decades ago by defeating Kingston next week.

West County (2-1, 4-8) committed only nine turnovers, but unofficially shot 3-of-23 from beyond the arc. Garrisson Turner and Mason Simily scored eight points each for the visitors.

The Bulldogs opened the contest with a 7-0 lead, but Valle Catholic responded with a 9-0 spurt.

Valley 57, Kingston 54