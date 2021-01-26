Monday Roundup: Warriors use 23-0 run to clinch share of title

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic boys basketball team seized no worse than a share of the MAAA Small-School regular season title Monday night with a 61-40 victory over West County.
The Warriors emerged from a slow start with an explosive 23-0 run that carried through halftime, and enjoyed a 29-13 lead at the break.
Carter Hoog scored a game-high 18 points, and sophomore Chase Fallert netted 17 more while hitting five 3-pointers for Valle Catholic (4-0, 11-6).
Cory Stoll supplied nine points toward the win. The Warriors can finish 5-0 for the first time since the MAAA split into divisions nearly two decades ago by defeating Kingston next week.
West County (2-1, 4-8) committed only nine turnovers, but unofficially shot 3-of-23 from beyond the arc. Garrisson Turner and Mason Simily scored eight points each for the visitors.
The Bulldogs opened the contest with a 7-0 lead, but Valle Catholic responded with a 9-0 spurt.
Valley 57, Kingston 54
CALEDONIA – Tyler Courtway scored 14 points, and Valley edged Kingston for the second time this season, 57-54, to snap a four-game slide on Monday night.
The scoring margin in every quarter was separated by two points or less. The victorious Vikings were ahead 25-24 at halftime and 41-39 through three quarters.
Colby Maxwell notched eight of his 12 points during the final period, and Keegan Boyer chipped in 11 as Valley (8-5, 1-2) overcame a 9-of-18 effort from the line.
Kingston (6-8, 1-2) made 16-of-22 free throws in defeat, and received a game-high 19 points from junior forward Matt Nelson.
Cody Yates contributed 13 points and Dylan Morrison had nine for the Cougars.
St. Paul 65, Clearwater 57
FARMINGTON – The St. Paul boys basketball team set a single-season program record by holding off Clearwater 65-57 for its seventh victory on Monday night.
Chris Roberson brought an offensive spark with 25 points, and Lane Falch provided a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Giants.
St. Paul (7-9) was also bolstered by 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists from DeVontae Minor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 78, Potosi 55
POTOSI – Central head coach Josh Mapes tallied his 200th career victory on Monday night as the visiting Lady Rebels topped Potosi 78-55.
Central (14-2, 2-1), which entered halftime leading 44-23, produced 28 points in the first quarter and 25 more in the third.
Sophia Horton notched game highs of 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Kaley Kimball finished with 15 for the Lady Rebels. Aubree Eaton scored 13 after connecting three times from long range.
Mapes is currently coaching his eighth season with Central following a two-year stint at Kingston. His 2014-15 squad delivered the first state championship in school history.
Kinley Norris had 10 points as four players from each team achieved double digits. Central teammates Madison Holmes and Olivia Dunn ended with nine and seven points, respectively.
Kiersten Blair paced Potosi (8-9, 0-3) with 14 points while sinking 6-of-8 free throws. Kya Gibson added 13 points while Kaydence Gibson and Carley Hampton registered 11 each.
West County 69, Valle Catholic 17
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven scored 29 points, and the West County girls blitzed Valle Catholic 69-17 on Monday night to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Morgan Simily pitched in seven points while Madalyn Herrera and Alexis Hedgcorth added six each for the Lady Bulldogs.
West County (14-2, 3-0) posted leads of 20-5 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime.
Hannah Fowler netted eight points as Valle Catholic (7-11, 1-3) slipped to a fourth consecutive loss.
Arcadia Valley 74, Bismarck 37
BISMARCK – Gracee Smith netted 31 points on 12-of-20 from the field, and picked up four steals on Monday night as Arcadia Valley rolled past Bismarck 74-37.
Hailey Pauley compiled 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory. Arcadia Valley (9-9, 2-1) surged to a 43-17 halftime lead.
Jaidyn Phelps totaled eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Alyssa Glanzer added eight points plus four steals for the Lady Tigers.
Bismarck (2-13, 1-2) knocked down 8-of-10 free throws compared to 7-of-11 by AV.
Viburnum 60, Kingston 57
VIBURNUM, Mo. – Tatumn Boyer surpassed 1,000 career points, and Viburnum prevailed 60-57 while snapping the seven-game win streak of Kingston on Monday evening.