STE. GENEVIEVE – After producing three doubles during the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, Derek Morganthaler managed to deliver an instant upgrade in the nightcap.
Morganthaler launched the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning over the right-field wall, and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 prevailed 16-5 to complete a Senior Legion sweep of Cape Girardeau Post 63.
Brady Boyer and Chase Koller also homered on the night as Ste. Genevieve (7-4) snapped a four-game slide. The evening began with an 8-0 shutout in game one.
Morganthaler finished 4-for-4 in game two, and was a remarkable 7-for-7 overall with six extra-base hits from the leadoff spot as Post 150 shuffled its lineup with several starters out.
He also started the opener on the mound, and earned the win by throwing four scoreless frames with two hits allowed while striking out one.
Ste. Genevieve grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Brian Selby lined a two-run double down the right-field line against Cape Girardeau starter Caedan Knapp.
Morganthaler had greeted the pitcher with a double to right-center, and Brady Boyer guided an RBI single to shallow left before Keaton Boyer continued the rally with another hit.
Koller, who was perfect on five defensive chances while filling in at shortstop, lined a two-run homer to left in the second inning for a 5-0 lead.
Kole Sims went 2-for-2 to pace Cape Girardeau, which totaled four hits and stranded runners at the corners during its best scoring chance in the fifth.
Zach Boyer retired seven of his last eight batters overall, and collected a three-inning save. Kyle Roth got the start at third base for Post 150, and made a terrific play to snare a nasty hop in the fourth.
Post 63 turned a pair of double plays up the middle, and received a gem when shortstop Wyatt Parker used a barehand approach to handle a high chopper behind the mound and throw out the batter.
But Ste. Genevieve still inflicted damage in the bottom of the fifth. Koller notched his third RBI of the opening game with a single after Kyle Gielow bunted for a hit.
Morganthaler made it 7-0 with his third straight double before walking in the sixth, and touched the plate as a sacrifice fly from Brady Boyer was dropped in right field.
Game two became a runaway as Ste. Genevieve (7-4) posted at least three tallies in each frame. The solo shot by Morganthaler triggered a string of four consecutive hits.
Brady Boyer had a game-high four RBI, including an RBI double later in the first, and matched Zach Boyer by going 2-for-2 with four runs scored.
Koller capped the initial outburst with an RBI single that brought in Keaton Boyer after a balk by pitcher Blake Saupe enabled Brady Boyer to advance home from third.
Roth extended the lead with a two-RBI single in the second before a Selby single made it 7-1. Post 150 compiled 15 hits overall.
Morganthaler doubled ahead of Zach Boyer’s two-run single, and Brady Boyer created an 11-2 edge when his towering two-run homer carried deep down the left-field line.
Gielow struck out four batters over three innings for the win, yielding two runs on RBI hits by Noah Amelung and Owen Sheehan.
Cape Girardeau (6-7) reduced its deficit with three runs against Roth in the fourth as Paul Kitchen, Sheehan and Walker Daum delivered three straight two-out singles.
But Post 150 responded with five more in the home half. Morganthaler capped his perfect offensive evening by slicing his fifth double of the twin bill toward the left-field corner.
Keaton Boyer added his second hit on an RBI single, and Roth tacked on a sacrifice fly to earn his third RBI of game two.
Kitchen and Sheehan each finished 2-for-3 for Post 63. Saupe pitched two innings in defeat.
Ste. Genevieve will play its first two games of a weekend tournament on Friday in Terre Haute, Ind.
