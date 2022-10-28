Moser added to University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame

In October, the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 inductees for its 54th UM Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, which will be held next spring. Aaron Moser, a 1996 North County graduate, was among those inductees.

The 10-member Class of 2023 is comprised of Kevin Brown (baseball), David Gil (baseball), Moser (track and field), Doris Glenn Easterly-Richards (diving), Todd Sievers (football), Willie Smith (football), and Riquna Williams (basketball), along with head coaches Lela Cannon (golf) and Jim Larrañaga (basketball). Rounding out the class of inductees is longtime Associate Athletic Director/Athletic Training Vinny Scavo.

One of the finest all-around athletes in UM history, Moser, who attended University of Miami 1996-2000, was a three-time Big East Conference decathlon champion (1998, 1999, 2000) and a two-time Big East heptathlon champion (1999, 2000). He was named an All-American in 2000 in the decathlon and set a Big East record for points in the decathlon. He still holds Miami records in the indoor pentathlon, heptathlon and decathlon. Moser also was a three-year letterman on the Canes football team and was named Special Teams Player of the Year twice (1999, 2000). He was a silver medalist in the US Championships in 2002.

After an invite to the Cleveland Browns training camp and a two-year training program for the 2004 Olympic trials, he wrapped up his athletic career.

This year’s class were introduced during an on-field ceremony at the Miami-Duke football game Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium as part of the “Hall of Fame Game” ceremonies.

With the addition of the Class of 2023, only 354 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame in the University’s nearly 100-year history.