MSHSAA Fall Sports District Assignments
MSHSAA Fall Sports District Assignments

Football:

C3D1 – Central, Potosi, Fredericktown, Kennett, Dexter, Doniphan

C3D2 – Valle Catholic, Ste. Genevieve, Herculaneum, Bayless, Bishop DuBourg, Roosevelt, St. Mary’s

C4D1 – Farmington, North County, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Perryville, Sikeston

Volleyball:

C4D2 – North County, St. Pius, Hillsboro, Festus, De Soto

C4D1 – Farmington, Fredericktown, Perryville, Sikeston, Cape Central

C3D2 – Central, Arcadia Valley, Ste. Genevieve, Valle Catholic, Potosi

C2D3 – West County, Kingston, Scott City, Woodland, Saxony Lutheran

C1D5 – Bismarck, Valley, Bunker, Ellington, Lesterville, South Iron, Viburnum

C1D4 – St. Paul, St. Vincent, Principia, Oak Ridge, Crystal City, Crossroads

Softball:

C4D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Sikeston, Windsor

C3D1 – Fredericktown, Doniphan, Bayless, Hancock, Herculaneum, Notre Dame (St. Louis), Perryville, St. Pius

Boys Soccer:

C3D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Festus, Hillsboro, Lutheran South, Mehlville, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), Sikeston

C2D1 – North County, Fredericktown, De Soto, Bayless, Perryville, Saxony Lutheran, Windsor

C1D1 – St. Paul, Valley Park, St. Pius, Hancock, Bishop DuBourg

Girls Golf:

C2D1 – Ste. Genevieve, Winfield, Westminster Christian, Visitation Academy, Ursuline Academy, St. James, St. Dominic, St. Clair, Pacific, Notre Dame (St. Louis), Incarnate Word, Clayton

C3D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ladue, McCluer North, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves

