 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

MSHSAA Winter Sports District Assignments

  • 0

Girls Basketball

C5D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Notre Dame (Cape), Sikeston, Windsor

C4D2 – Central, Fredericktown, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Hancock, Herculaneum, Notre Dame (STL)

C3D3 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Grandview, Greenville

C2D4 – Bismarck, Valle Catholic, Valley, Crystal City, New Haven, Principia, Viburnum

C1D3 – St. Paul, South Iron, Lesterville, Crossroads, Bunker

Boys Basketball

C5D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Sikeston, Windsor

C4D2 – Central, Fredericktown, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Hancock, Herculaneum

C3D3 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Grandview, Greenville, Clearwater

C2D4 – Bismarck, Valle Catholic, Valley, Crystal City, New Haven, Principia, Viburnum

People are also reading…

C1D3 – St. Paul, South Iron, Lesterville, Crossroads, Bunker, Eminence, Marquand

Girls Wrestling

C1D1 – Central, Farmington, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Central, De Soto, Dexter, Festus, Fox, Hancock, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Northwest, Notre Dame (Cape), Poplar Bluff, Seckman, Sikeston, Webster Groves, Windsor

Boys Wrestling

C1D1 – Valle Catholic, STEAM Academy, St. Pius, St. Francis Borgia, South Callaway, Notre Dame (Cape), North Callaway, Maplewood, Lift for Life, John Burroughs, Hancock, Gateway Science, Fatima, New Madrid, Brentwood, Bishop DuBourg

C2D1 – Central, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Affton, Dexter, Herculaneum, Kennett, MICDS, Normandy, Owensville, St. Clair, St. James, St. Mary’s, Sullivan, University City

C3D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Gateway, Hillsboro, Mehlville, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, Roosevelt, Sikeston, Vianney, Washington, Webster Groves, Windsor.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News