MSHSAA Winter Sports District Assignments

Girls Basketball
C5D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Notre Dame (Cape), Sikeston, Windsor
C4D2 – Central, Fredericktown, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Hancock, Herculaneum, Notre Dame (STL)
C3D3 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Grandview, Greenville
C2D4 – Bismarck, Valle Catholic, Valley, Crystal City, New Haven, Principia, Viburnum
C1D3 – St. Paul, South Iron, Lesterville, Crossroads, Bunker
Boys Basketball
C5D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Sikeston, Windsor
C4D2 – Central, Fredericktown, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Hancock, Herculaneum
C3D3 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Grandview, Greenville, Clearwater
C2D4 – Bismarck, Valle Catholic, Valley, Crystal City, New Haven, Principia, Viburnum
C1D3 – St. Paul, South Iron, Lesterville, Crossroads, Bunker, Eminence, Marquand
Girls Wrestling
C1D1 – Central, Farmington, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Central, De Soto, Dexter, Festus, Fox, Hancock, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Northwest, Notre Dame (Cape), Poplar Bluff, Seckman, Sikeston, Webster Groves, Windsor
Boys Wrestling
C1D1 – Valle Catholic, STEAM Academy, St. Pius, St. Francis Borgia, South Callaway, Notre Dame (Cape), North Callaway, Maplewood, Lift for Life, John Burroughs, Hancock, Gateway Science, Fatima, New Madrid, Brentwood, Bishop DuBourg
C2D1 – Central, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Affton, Dexter, Herculaneum, Kennett, MICDS, Normandy, Owensville, St. Clair, St. James, St. Mary’s, Sullivan, University City
C3D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Gateway, Hillsboro, Mehlville, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, Roosevelt, Sikeston, Vianney, Washington, Webster Groves, Windsor.