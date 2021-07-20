 Skip to main content
National All-Stars earn 11u state title
Submitted Photo

The Mineral Area National Division All-stars captured the Cal Ripken League state championship for the 11-and-under, 70-foot bases division on July 8-9 by winning a best-of-three series against the Carthage Pirates in Carthage, Mo. The Nationals posted victories of 5-2 and 11-4 while dropping a 9-8 decision, and advanced to the Midwest Plains Regional tournament in Boonville, Mo. Team coaches are: Neil Basler, Justin Hahn and Ryan Hawkins. Team members are: Noah Aubuchon, Maddox Basler, Brayden Blair, Brayden DeGonia, Owen Hawkins, Jaxson Hahn, Kolton Jarvis, Kayson Moore, Chase Owens, Eli Roper, Kendrick Simon, and Tanner Welch.

