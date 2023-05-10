ST. LOUIS – The Mineral Area 14 Elite volleyball team, comprised of six girls from Farmington and three from Potosi, recently clinched an automatic bid to the AAU Nationals.

Last Saturday, the 14 Elite claimed the championship of the AAU St. Louis Crossfire Regional Tournament without losing a single set at the Bud Dome.

The local squad has posted a 79-8 overall record this season, highlighted by a runner-up finish out of 187 teams the Mideast Qualifier and fifth place among 88 at the Kansas City Qualifier.

Members of the 14 Elite are Malaina Allen, Ally Boyd, Eden Robart, Ella Pierce, Adysen Sutton, Macyn McCarthy, Adalynn Gibson, Olivia Stewart and Kylie Woods.

The national tournament takes place next month in Orlando, Fla. The team will hold a few fundraisers to help with upcoming travel expenses.

“We appreciate any community support for our local girls,” head coach Julie Clark said.