JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – The Mineral Area Nationals needed three full games to find its offensive stride last week at the Cal Ripken League 8-and-under World Series.

But a strong response on Thursday spurred a three-game win streak, and the Nationals eventually went 4-6 over a span of six days to finish eighth overall among 12 teams.

Pitching was done by machines in the 8U age group, placing added emphasis on defense. Mineral Area generated just two combined runs over their first three contents.

The momentum turned against two Florida-based foes, however, with a 5-3 triumph over Oviedo, and 11-0 shutout over the Weston Eagles.

The Nationals posted a 2-3 record in pool play, and landed the No. 8 seed in the championship bracket. They reached the quarterfinals by taking down Fern Creek (Ky.) 5-4.

West Raleigh (N.C.) bumped Mineral Area from title contention on Friday through a sound 18-1 victory, and rolled to the World Series championship as the top seed.

The Nationals grabbed their second win of the tournament over Weston 11-2 on Saturday, before falling to higher seeds Jeffersontown (Ky.) 4-3 and Bradford (Fla.) 6-2 on Sunday.

Rhenn Mapes had a team-high 13 hits during the World Series, along with six runs scored. Chase Owens collected 12 hits, including three doubles, while crossing the plate five times.

Brayden DeGonia hit safely in eight of 10 games to total 10 for the week, and scored a team-high nine runs. Noah AuBuchon chipped in eight hits while Loomis Speidel and Joey Mason each had six.

Other Nationals team members are Eli Roper, Maddox Basler, Cooper Long, Owen Hawkins, Jaxson Hahn and Ryan Visnovske.

Mineral Area reached the World Series after going undefeated through their journey to a Midwest Plains Regional title in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

