{{featured_button_text}}
MABA 8u Baseball
Submitted Photo

The reigning state champion Mineral Area National Division All-Stars placed second at the Cal Ripken League 8-and-under Midwest Plains Machine Pitch Regional tournament on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. They finished 5-0 in pool play last week while allowing 10 total runs, then topped Kennett 4-2 in the semifinal round before falling to the league rival MABA American All-Stars 11-1 in the title game. Team members are: Thatcher Jones, Tegan Jones, Connor Jackson, Luke Boeving, Landon King, Lucas Waddell, Tristan Wakefield, Gracie Randazzo, Isaac Land, Sam Black, Kendrick Simon and Emmitt Hathman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments