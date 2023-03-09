ST. LOUIS – Madison Nelson made the adjustment to college basketball from a small and often struggling high school program look seamless as a freshman at Fontbonne University.

The former standout at Kingston and third-leading scorer in MAAA girls hoops history is among several Griffins recently chosen for St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference postseason honors.

Nelson was named the SLIAC Newcomer of the Year while earning inclusion on its list of Second Team all-conference performers as voted by coaches from the NCAA Division III league.

She netted 15.2 points per game with a team-best 51.2 field goal percentage as Fontbonne finished with a 14-13 record. Those averages featured a slight increase against conference opponents.

Nelson also grabbed nearly five rebounds per outing, and sank 37.3 percent of 3-point attempts. Her immediate impact featured 22 starts in 27 games with an average of more than 26 minutes.

After twice scoring 25 points against Mississippi University for Women and league power Webster, she posted a season-high 32 during a January home victory against Eureka.

Nelson is the only Kingston basketball player to obtain all-state status.