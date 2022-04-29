Nelson twins going to Fontbonne

Kingston High School seniors and siblings Madison Nelson and Matthew Nelson recently signed to continue their basketball and academic careers at NCAA Division III program Fontbonne, located in St. Louis. Both players have earned multiple all-MAAA and all-district selections while owning the career and single-game scoring records for their respective teams. Madison ranks third all-time in MAAA girls basketball history with 2,432 points, and was named to the Class 3 all-state team last season. She is also a member of the Kingston cross country and softball teams. Matthew helped the Cougars capture their first district title in February and 19 victories as their center and leader in rebounds and blocks. Also seated are their mother Amber Nelson and father Matt Nelson, Sr. Standing, from left, are Kingston assistant basketball coaches Zeke Schupp and Erica Hankins, trainer Jacob Hedgcorth, teammate Giuseppe Ghirlanda, brother Mason Nelson, Kingston head basketball coaches Christian Moulton and Paul Hamilton, and teacher Allison Gill.