Hoop Shoot Winners

Gage Alberson and Kinley Norris recently placed first in their respective 12-13 age divisions during the Elks Hoop Shoot Southeast District competition in Farmington.

 Submitted Photo

FARMINGTON – Four contestants from the Central school district recently represented the Mineral Area Elks at the Southeast District Hoop Shoot competition.

Kinley Norris was nearly perfect while dominating the girls’ 12-13 age division, sinking 24 of her 25 attempts. Gage Alberson made 20-of-25 for first place among 12-13 boys.

Both Norris and Alberson qualified for the state round next month in St. Louis. Finalists from that site will advance to the regional in Paducah, Ky.

Dwayne Willyard and Morgan Populis each finished second in the 10-11 age division.

