Notre Dame eliminates Farmington in semifinal

FARMINGTON – Noah Gadberry subdued a dangerous Farmington lineup, and helped Notre Dame pull a second straight bracket upset to reach the Class 5, District 1 baseball championship round.
The junior pitcher scattered seven hits and struck out seven in a complete game on Thursday evening as the Bulldogs dispatched the second-seeded Knights 4-1 at Wilson-Rozier Park.
Cole Lemons finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and sixth-seeded Notre Dame (12-13) advanced to face fifth-seeded Festus for the title on Saturday. Festus ousted top seed De Soto 3-0.
The Bulldogs turned three defensive double plays, but none more timely or dazzling than an effort by sophomore shortstop Will Dodson that squashed a final Farmington (19-10) threat in the sixth.
Tyler Thebeau ripped a sharp line drive while bidding for his third consecutive hit with the bases loaded and no outs after Jacob Jarvis doubles and Clayton Redmond singled.
Dodson reached high to pluck the baseball at the apex of his leap, however, and doubled off Redmond at second base to likely save two runs.
Jarvis crossed the plate on an ensuing wild pitch, but Gadberry mowed down the bottom of the order with two strikeouts in the seventh.
Ryan Cooper equaled Thebeau at 2-for-3 overall for the Knights, and helped load the bases with two outs in the fourth on back-to-back singles.
Max McKinney worked the count full against Gadberry with his club trailing 4-0, but was retired on a ground ball to third base. His previous RBI chance in the second resulted in a double play.
Notre Dame jumped ahead 2-0 on a two-run single from Conner Wissinger that saw the left fielder break in too late in the first inning. Two walks by Farmington starter Redmond enhanced the two-out rally.
Two errant throws by third baseman Ayden Morgan – who later made an excellent stop for an out in the seventh – caused no damage as shortstop Jeremiah Cunningham caught a liner for a double play to conclude the Notre Dame second.
But the Bulldogs added two more runs against Redmond in the third. Austin Gant drove an RBI double to left after Lemons beat out an infield hit, then crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Ben Pearson.
McKinney delivered four superb innings of relief after moving from behind the dish to the mound. He struck out three and yielded just two hits while retiring 12 of his 14 batters faced.
Clayton Komar was erased following a leadoff single in the Farmington fifth. Each team finished with seven hits and five runners left on base.