Notre Dame eliminates Farmington in semifinal

Ryan Cooper equaled Thebeau at 2-for-3 overall for the Knights, and helped load the bases with two outs in the fourth on back-to-back singles.

Max McKinney worked the count full against Gadberry with his club trailing 4-0, but was retired on a ground ball to third base. His previous RBI chance in the second resulted in a double play.

Notre Dame jumped ahead 2-0 on a two-run single from Conner Wissinger that saw the left fielder break in too late in the first inning. Two walks by Farmington starter Redmond enhanced the two-out rally.

Two errant throws by third baseman Ayden Morgan – who later made an excellent stop for an out in the seventh – caused no damage as shortstop Jeremiah Cunningham caught a liner for a double play to conclude the Notre Dame second.

But the Bulldogs added two more runs against Redmond in the third. Austin Gant drove an RBI double to left after Lemons beat out an infield hit, then crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Ben Pearson.

McKinney delivered four superb innings of relief after moving from behind the dish to the mound. He struck out three and yielded just two hits while retiring 12 of his 14 batters faced.

Clayton Komar was erased following a leadoff single in the Farmington fifth. Each team finished with seven hits and five runners left on base.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0