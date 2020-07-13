Orioles apply pressure at plate to sweep Pirates

Phillips kept the Orioles off balance for a while after taking over for Emily in the second inning, and cleared the fifth with some defensive help despite allowing a double to McKinney.

Dakota Dowd made an excellent catch in left while sprinting to the warning track, and Matthews leaped to stab a sharp liner by Dempsey with two outs.

But the Orioles picked up three huge runs in the sixth, sparked by a two-out double from No. 10 batter Coltin Wilkerson that traveled to the center-field wall.

Resinger walked after Wilkerson moved to third on a wild pitch, and took second on defensive indifference as the potential go-ahead run.

Worley drove in both with a hard smash that kicked high off the dirt with no chance for the third baseman to react. Turner added an ensuing RBI hit for a 7-5 advantage.

Dempsey handed himself some insurance with an RBI single in the top of the seventh against Phillips, who worked the last 5 1/3 innings and struck out four for Potosi.

Roney ripped his third double of game two down the right-field line after Bone reached safely on an error to begin a final threat.