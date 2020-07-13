Orioles apply pressure at plate to sweep Pirates

LEADWOOD – With the Babe Ruth League 19U state tournament less than two weeks away, the Mineral Area Orioles are finally trending upward in terms of late-inning production.
A four-run seventh punctuated a 12-6 triumph in game one, and a three-run response in the sixth keyed an 8-5 victory and doubleheader sweep over the Potosi Pirates on Sunday.
Corner outfielders Connor Sullivan and Jackson Collier each posted three RBI in the opener, and winning pitcher Cody Ziegelmeyer helped his own effort at the plate with two singles.
The Orioles established a 7-0 lead after batting around for six tallies in the third inning – including five with two outs – and capitalized on a couple of misplays by Potosi defenders.
Pirates starter Zach Francis plunked two batters after Reilly Resinger singled, and Sullivan ripped a two-run double to left-center for a 4-0 edge.
Collier was credited with a two-RBI triple moments later, as his fly ball was slightly overrun while carrying toward the line in a steady breeze.
Ziegelmeyer again showed his durability while going the distance on the mound. The ace lefty allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out six.
The Pirates solved him in the fourth inning when five straight batters made heavy contact, but generated only two runs when Hayden Roney homered off the base of the right-center field scoreboard.
Luke Gaia singled earlier in the frame, but difficult catches by Resinger in deep center and Collier while elevating in deep right prevented a much larger threat from unfolding.
Francis, who likewise yielded 10 hits while fanning six in defeat, was only touched for one run after the Orioles began his sixth and final inning with singles by Max McKinney, Collier and Ziegelmeyer on a bunt.
First baseman Ryker Walton threw home before retreating to the bag for a key double play before a wild pitch enabled Collier to come home.
Potosi regained momentum with three runs in the home half, and eventually brought the potential tying run up with one out after five players collected their respective second hits of game one.
Roney followed singles by Gaia and Landon Bone with an RBI knock, and Cory Emily reduced the margin to 8-5 after an error let Walton reach ahead of Ethan Matthews’ infield hit.
Ziegelmeyer regrouped with back-to-back strikeouts – the second on a full count – and was rewarded when the Orioles created ample distance in the seventh.
Two more errors by the Pirates factored into that push, as reliever Cody Ruble surrendered three walks plus singles to Brey Turner and Collier.
Potosi put its leadoff man aboard in each of the first three innings, but failed to advance any of them to second base while stranding nine overall.
Collier finished 3-for-4 to pace Mineral Area, which also got a single and two runs scored from Blane Worley and a double by Dillon Wolberd.
Ayden Morgan opened the scoring with a two-out, opposite-field double in the first inning, then picked up his second RBI on a ground out in the third.
Each starting pitcher alertly fielder a comebacker to start a double play during the action.
Game two again saw the Orioles jump out to a sizable lead, only to fall behind when the Pirates surged back with a five-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Worley answered with a two-run single in the top of the sixth, and victorious hurler Ryan Dempsey averted possible trouble to seal the outcome.
Morgan repeated his result from the opener with an RBI double in the first inning, and was 2-for-3 while teammate McKinney chipped in two singles.
Tyler Thebeau and Collier singled consecutively in the second against Emily, who was pulled after issuing two walks and hitting Morgan with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.
Collier started on two days of rest for the Orioles, and lasted 3 2/3 innings. A fortunate break helped him navigate a bases-loaded situation in the second.
A 3-0 offering to Francis appeared to cross above the zone, but was called a borderline strike. Worley then tracked down a flare in the shortstop hole to record the third out.
The Pirates came up empty again despite getting doubles from Bone and Roney in the third. Bone tried to score from third on a fly ball, but was cut down by a strong throw from right fielder Sam Hart.
Collier encountered more trouble in the fourth, and Potosi fully capitalized. Boots Jessen singled home Ruble, then occupied the back end of a successful double steal at 4-2 with Tyler Phillips.
Francis extended the inning with a single, and Roney propelled the Pirates ahead 5-4 with a two-run double after Dempsey had walked his first two batters upon relieving.
But Dempsey, who spent much of the previous contest warming up in the bullpen without appearing, retired seven of his next eight while scattering three hits over 3 1/3 frames.
Phillips kept the Orioles off balance for a while after taking over for Emily in the second inning, and cleared the fifth with some defensive help despite allowing a double to McKinney.
Dakota Dowd made an excellent catch in left while sprinting to the warning track, and Matthews leaped to stab a sharp liner by Dempsey with two outs.
But the Orioles picked up three huge runs in the sixth, sparked by a two-out double from No. 10 batter Coltin Wilkerson that traveled to the center-field wall.
Resinger walked after Wilkerson moved to third on a wild pitch, and took second on defensive indifference as the potential go-ahead run.
Worley drove in both with a hard smash that kicked high off the dirt with no chance for the third baseman to react. Turner added an ensuing RBI hit for a 7-5 advantage.
Dempsey handed himself some insurance with an RBI single in the top of the seventh against Phillips, who worked the last 5 1/3 innings and struck out four for Potosi.
Roney ripped his third double of game two down the right-field line after Bone reached safely on an error to begin a final threat.
Dempsey managed to hang a final zero, however, by inducing two shallow fly balls and a game-ending ground ball to second base.
Troy Gildehaus doubled and Dowd singled for the Pirates (8-4), who left 11 on base compared to nine by the Orioles (25-14-2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!