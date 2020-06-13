Orioles bounce back for Saturday sweep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DESLOGE – Ryan Dempsey and Brey Turner provided three-hit games on Saturday as the Mineral Area 19u Orioles swept the Charleston 17u squad in Senior Babe Ruth action.

Reilly Resinger allowed four runs over four innings as the winning starter, and the Orioles scored nine times in the opening frame to capture game one 17-6.

Dempsey finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Ayden Morgan ended 2-for-2 plus a walk while crossing the plate twice.

Cody Ziegelmeyer had a team-high three RBI, and Blane Worley added two hits to the victory. Turner ripped an RBI double while Connor Sullivan and Resinger each singled.

The Orioles followed with 12 hits in the second contest, and prevailed 4-2 after scoring solo tallies in four consecutive innings.

Turner went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Worley netted two singles for the second straight game. Tyler Thebeau and Resinger were each officially 1-for-1.

Dillon Wolberd threw five quality innings for the win, yielding just one runs on three hits and five walks while striking out seven. He also supplied one hit offensively.