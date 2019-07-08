CHARLESTON, Mo. – Cody Ziegelmeyer dominated on the mound with 10 strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief, and the Mineral Area Orioles 18u baseball team prolonged its season on Sunday night.
Max McKinney matched the winning pitcher by going 2-for-3 at the plate, and the Orioles topped the 17u Southeast Tropics 7-3 in an elimination game at the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament.
Ziegelmeyer was chosen as Player of the Game, and the Orioles advanced to face defending champion Charleston 19u on Monday.
Mineral Area capitalized on two defensive errors while scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to bolster a fragile 1-0 lead.
Coltin Wilkerson crossed the dish on a delayed double steal, Ayden Morgan added an RBI on a squeeze play, and McKinney made it 5-0 with an RBI single.
Dillon Wolberd lifted a sacrifice fly and Tyler Thebeau chipped in an RBI ground out for two bonus runs in the sixth after Connor Sullivan doubled Clark Penuel to third base.
The Tropics snapped the bid for a combined shutout when Eli Morgan drilled a bases-clearing double off Penuel in the seventh. Brey Turner closed with a strikeout as the Orioles’ fourth hurler of the game.
Ryan Dempey worked two scoreless frames as the starter, and gave his team a 1-0 edge on an RBI single in the second that followed hits by Blane Worley and Penuel.
The Mineral Area club played errorless defense.
Tropics 3, Orioles 2
CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Orioles missed multiple chances to establish another lead earlier Sunday, and fell 3-2 to the Southeast Tropics 19u squad in walk-off fashion.
Tye Miller bunted for a single and stole two bases in the bottom of the seventh inning before beating the throw home on a decisive sacrifice fly from Tanner Ledbetter.
Cody Ziegelmeyer pitched 3 ½ innings with four strikeouts in a hard-luck relief loss for Mineral Area. He retired nine of his 12 batters faced, and induced a double play to end the sixth.
Brey Turner and Riley Resinger each finished 2-for-3 to pace the Orioles in a game that saw each club collect eight hits and collect one error.
Mineral Area grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second. Blane Worley singled, Dillon Wolberd doubled and both men eventually scored as Connor Sullivan added an RBI.
The Tropics pulled even in the third when Gavin Bond delivered a two-run single against Orioles starter Clark Penuel, who yielded seven hits and struck out two over 3 1/3 innings.
Ayden Morgan added a single and walk offensively for the Orioles, who stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and wasted subsequent leadoff hits from Turner and Penuel.
Turner was selected Player of the Game for his team.
