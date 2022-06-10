Orioles deliver walk-off victory against Post 150

FARMINGTON – Trenton Crepps caused a stir with pure hustle along the base paths, and teammate Caden Merrill capitalized by keeping a hard chopper fair by a matter of inches.

In a baseball game that saw clubs from neighboring leagues run themselves out of potential success, the Senior Babe Ruth Mineral Area Orioles eventually executed in the clutch on Thursday evening.

Merrill pulled a two-out single past third base in the bottom of the seventh inning, and pitched six solid frames as the starter for a 2-1 walk-off victory over Ste. Genevieve Senior Legion Post 150.

Leadoff man and shortstop Blayne Nixon finished 3-for-4 overall. Merrill reached base three times, and Ryan Cooper had an RBI double as the Orioles churned out nine hits.

The decisive rally began in relatively innocent fashion after Mineral Area wasted a bases-loaded threat minutes earlier in the sixth.

Crepps sprinted down the line to beat the play on a one-out infield hit, then advanced two bases on a steal when the low incoming throw caromed into shallow center field.

Merrill followed with his second hit of the evening, and the Orioles prevailed after each team had three runners either picked off or caught stealing.

Slade Schweiss ultimately received the loss, but previously kept the game tied at 1-1 after Josh Wyatt was plunked for the second time to load the bases with no outs.

Ste. Genevieve catcher Josh Bieser caught middle runner Blake Coleman standing too far from second base. Schweiss then struck out pinch-hitter Gavin Butery, and retired Trey Wright on a tapper to the mound.

Post 150 likewise placed three batters aboard during the top of the sixth with nothing to show. Merrill worked around back-to-back walks by snapping a quick throw to catch Zach Boyer away from third base once the ball was returned from Cooper from behind the plate.

Cooper caught Wyatt Springkamper stealing to help Chip Barth throw a scoreless seventh for the relief win after Merrill struck out six batters and yielded one run on four hits.

Ste. Genevieve played for the third consecutive day, and had a four-game win streak disrupted before hosting a key Senior Legion contest against Mineral Area Post 416 on Friday.

Post 150 utilized a 10-man lineup as permitted by Babe Ruth League rules, and received one single each from five players in different innings.

Extra hitter Brandon Giesler singled and scored the tying run in the third on a force out and throwing error after Aaron Efrink took a dangerous delivery off his batting helmet.

Mason Nix started on the mound for Ste. Genevieve, and emerged with a no-decision after the first two batters reached base safely in the sixth. The lefty allowed seven hits and fanned two.

Nixon singled sharply to greet Nix in the first inning, and Cooper put the Orioles ahead 1-0 with a double that plugged the alley in left-center field.

Mineral Area brought Nixon to the plate with two runners on base in the second, but Bieser zipped a dart toward Schweiss at first base to erase Wright, who had singled Wyatt to second.

Second baseman Clayton Drury also shined defensively for Post 150, reaching low to his left to snare a line drive in the fourth before smothering a sharp grounder in the fifth.

Coleman made two smooth stops at third for the Orioles as Merrill needed only five pitches to cruise through the top of the fifth.

Grant Fallert, Bieser, Boyer and Springkamper provided hits in defeat. Cooper caught Fallert attempting to swipe third base in the Post 150 fourth.

Ste. Genevieve 11, Rock Memorial 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Clayton Drury pitched a 1-hitter with five strikeouts on Wednesday, and Ste. Genevieve routed district opponent Rock Memorial 11-0.

Brandon Giesler drove in a team-high three RBI while Zach Boyer and Grant Fallert each notched two-RBI singles for Post 150.

Josh Bieser and Slade Schweiss also chipped in RBI hits.

