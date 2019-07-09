CHARLESTON, Mo. – When it appeared that he would be lifted for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded, Ryan Dempsey appealed to manager Greg Turner for one more chance.
The starting pitcher of the Mineral Area Orioles delivered a crucial RBI single in the seventh inning, and helped stun the reigning Babe Ruth League 19u World Series champions.
Dillon Wolberd and Connor Sullivan each finished 2-for-3, and the Orioles scored five times during their final bundle of swings to eliminate Charleston 8-7 at the state tournament on Monday.
Dempsey pitched 6 1/3 innings and was named Player of the Game. He struck out three while allowing just four hits, and worked around four defensive errors and seven walks.
Charleston snapped a 3-3 tie and tallied twice without the benefit of a hit in the home half of the sixth. Three walks and a booted ground ball preceded a sacrifice fly by Tanner King.
The Fighting Squirrels played smooth defense ahead of two costly errors in the seventh that cost King four unearned runs in his relief appearance.
Sullivan singled after Blane Worley reached safely, and Ayden Morgan bunted for another hit before Dempsey delivered to bring Mineral Area within 5-4.
Riley Resinger squared the contest on a fielder’s choice for the second out, and Morgan scored the go-ahead run when a ground ball was misplayed by the shortstop.
Brey Turner provided an enormous two-RBI single that stood as the difference in the final outcome as Charleston threatened with its last opportunity.
Resinger relieved Dempsey with two aboard and one out, and got a looking strikeout and final fly out for the save after an error and Breven Yarbro single extended the action.
The Orioles averted elimination for a second time after erasing a pair of two-run deficits, and arguably posted the most prominent victory in the short history of their senior program.
Yarbro went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jacob Watkins had an RBI single for the Squirrels, who carried a 2-0 edge until Mineral Area answered with three runs in the fourth.
Wolberd and Sullivan notched RBI singles after Max McKinney walked and Worley singled. Wolberd crossed the dish for a 3-2 lead while trailing runner Ayden Morgan stayed in a rundown.
Luke Nichols gave Charleston a tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, and pitched the first five innings with eight strikeouts in a no-decision.
Cody Ziegelmeyer contributed a single and RBI as the Orioles enjoyed a 9-5 advantage in hits.
Perfectos 12, Orioles 8
CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Orioles drew 10 walks in another elimination game on Monday night, but their Babe Ruth League state tourney push concludeed with a 12-8 loss to the Perfectos.
The league rival based in Greenville jumped in front to stay by erupting for seven runs in the third inning against hurlers Dillon Wolberd and Riley Resinger after the game was tied 1-1.
Five separate batters produced multiple hits and five pitchers were utilized by the Perfectos, who scored three times in the top of the sixth after Mineral Area had drawn to within 9-5.
Max McKinney collected two RBI and matched Tyler Thebeau by going 2-for-3 to headline the Mineral Area offense. Resinger reached base three times and scored two runs.
Blane Worley drove in two with a double after McKinney and Ryan Dempsey posted bases-loaded walks during a four-run bottom of the sixth for the Orioles.
Brey Turner and Ayden Morgan each added a single and run scored. Resinger ripped an RBI single in the fourth, and Turner came home on a delayed double steal in the fifth.
Worley preserved a taxed pitching staff by throwing the final 4 1/3 innings, yielding four runs on 10 hits.
McKinney answered the Perfectos’ initial tally with an RBI double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.