{{featured_button_text}}
Orioles Baseball

Ryan Dempsey pitches for the Mineral Area Orioles during the seventh inning of a Senior Babe Ruth baseball game against the Charleston Fighting Squirrels earlier this season in Farmington.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CHARLESTON, Mo. – When it appeared that he would be lifted for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded, Ryan Dempsey appealed to manager Greg Turner for one more chance.

The starting pitcher of the Mineral Area Orioles delivered a crucial RBI single in the seventh inning, and helped stun the reigning Babe Ruth League 19u World Series champions.

Dillon Wolberd and Connor Sullivan each finished 2-for-3, and the Orioles scored five times during their final bundle of swings to eliminate Charleston 8-7 at the state tournament on Monday.

Dempsey pitched 6 1/3 innings and was named Player of the Game. He struck out three while allowing just four hits, and worked around four defensive errors and seven walks.

Charleston snapped a 3-3 tie and tallied twice without the benefit of a hit in the home half of the sixth. Three walks and a booted ground ball preceded a sacrifice fly by Tanner King.

The Fighting Squirrels played smooth defense ahead of two costly errors in the seventh that cost King four unearned runs in his relief appearance.

Sullivan singled after Blane Worley reached safely, and Ayden Morgan bunted for another hit before Dempsey delivered to bring Mineral Area within 5-4.

Riley Resinger squared the contest on a fielder’s choice for the second out, and Morgan scored the go-ahead run when a ground ball was misplayed by the shortstop.

Brey Turner provided an enormous two-RBI single that stood as the difference in the final outcome as Charleston threatened with its last opportunity.

Resinger relieved Dempsey with two aboard and one out, and got a looking strikeout and final fly out for the save after an error and Breven Yarbro single extended the action.

The Orioles averted elimination for a second time after erasing a pair of two-run deficits, and arguably posted the most prominent victory in the short history of their senior program.

Yarbro went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jacob Watkins had an RBI single for the Squirrels, who carried a 2-0 edge until Mineral Area answered with three runs in the fourth.

Wolberd and Sullivan notched RBI singles after Max McKinney walked and Worley singled. Wolberd crossed the dish for a 3-2 lead while trailing runner Ayden Morgan stayed in a rundown.

Luke Nichols gave Charleston a tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, and pitched the first five innings with eight strikeouts in a no-decision.

Cody Ziegelmeyer contributed a single and RBI as the Orioles enjoyed a 9-5 advantage in hits.

Perfectos 12, Orioles 8

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Orioles drew 10 walks in another elimination game on Monday night, but their Babe Ruth League state tourney push concludeed with a 12-8 loss to the Perfectos.

The league rival based in Greenville jumped in front to stay by erupting for seven runs in the third inning against hurlers Dillon Wolberd and Riley Resinger after the game was tied 1-1.

Five separate batters produced multiple hits and five pitchers were utilized by the Perfectos, who scored three times in the top of the sixth after Mineral Area had drawn to within 9-5.

Max McKinney collected two RBI and matched Tyler Thebeau by going 2-for-3 to headline the Mineral Area offense. Resinger reached base three times and scored two runs.

Blane Worley drove in two with a double after McKinney and Ryan Dempsey posted bases-loaded walks during a four-run bottom of the sixth for the Orioles.

Brey Turner and Ayden Morgan each added a single and run scored. Resinger ripped an RBI single in the fourth, and Turner came home on a delayed double steal in the fifth.

Worley preserved a taxed pitching staff by throwing the final 4 1/3 innings, yielding four runs on 10 hits.

McKinney answered the Perfectos’ initial tally with an RBI double.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments