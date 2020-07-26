Orioles dominate first state elimination game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, Mo. – After being bounced from the winner’s bracket of the Babe Ruth League 19U state tournament earlier Saturday, the Mineral Area Orioles went on the attack.

Starting pitcher Jacob Jarvis and Tyler Hampton each finished 3-for-3 at the plate, and the Orioles routed the rival Perfectos 15-2 in four innings.

Brey Turner and Connor Sullivan belted two-RBI triples during a seven-run outburst in the first inning as Mineral Area sent 12 men to bat.

Ayden Morgan extended an 11-2 lead with his own two-run triple in the third, and Jarvis followed with another three-base hit after notching a previous RBI double and single.

The Perfectos bowed out of the double-elimination event after committing seven errors in their finale. Three hurlers combined to hit six Orioles.

Jarvis allowed two runs in the opening frame, and was pulled with a massive lead after completing the third with three hits given and four strikeouts.

Camden Walter closed the contest with a perfect fourth out of the bullpen.