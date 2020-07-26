Orioles dominate first state elimination game

CHARLESTON, Mo. – After being bounced from the winner’s bracket of the Babe Ruth League 19U state tournament earlier Saturday, the Mineral Area Orioles went on the attack.
Starting pitcher Jacob Jarvis and Tyler Hampton each finished 3-for-3 at the plate, and the Orioles routed the rival Perfectos 15-2 in four innings.
Brey Turner and Connor Sullivan belted two-RBI triples during a seven-run outburst in the first inning as Mineral Area sent 12 men to bat.
Ayden Morgan extended an 11-2 lead with his own two-run triple in the third, and Jarvis followed with another three-base hit after notching a previous RBI double and single.
The Perfectos bowed out of the double-elimination event after committing seven errors in their finale. Three hurlers combined to hit six Orioles.
Jarvis allowed two runs in the opening frame, and was pulled with a massive lead after completing the third with three hits given and four strikeouts.
Camden Walter closed the contest with a perfect fourth out of the bullpen.
Hampton drove in two on separate singles. Morgan scored a team-high three runs, and Max McKinney had an RBI single before being plunked twice.
Reilly Resinger and Blane Worley led off the game with consecutive singles, and Tyler Thebeau added two RBI as the Orioles advanced to the Sunday schedule.
Festus 7, Orioles 1
CHARLESTON, Mo. – Festus 253, moving over from American Legion baseball after that league canceled its season, handed the Orioles their initial state tournament loss at Hillhouse Park.
In the first of five games played on Saturday, the newcomers capitalized on five errors and pulled away for a 7-1 triumph.
The Orioles compiled a 9-3 advantage in hits, unofficially, but stranded 10 runners on base. Brey Turner paced the team at 2-for-4 with a double.
Festus turned a key double play in the third inning, then extended a 2-1 edge with five runs in the fourth as the opposing defense stumbled.
Daylen Whitener pitched four innings for the win, and Kaleb Schweigert tallied four strikeouts with no runs surrendered in a three-inning save.
Blane Worley doubled and pinch-hitter Tyler Hampton singled before being stranded in the Mineral Area seventh. Tyler Thebeau and Ryan Dempsey also singled.
The Orioles produced their lone run when Spencer Brown was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third inning. Ayden Morgan and Cody Ziegelmeyer sandwiched a hit by Conner Sullivan with bunt singles before Thebeau lined sharply to center field for the second out.
Dempsey threw a complete game in defeat with four strikeouts and only three hits surrendered.
Charlie Pratt picked up two RBI for Festus, which lost to tournament host Charleston in the nightcap.
