Orioles down Tribe; Post 150 cruises

BISMARCK – The Mineral Area Orioles shook off the lethargic moments and base-running mistakes that put their lead in jeopardy on Tuesday.

Blake Coleman hammered a solo home run, and the Orioles scored five times with the help of three defensive errors in the seventh inning to defeat the Bismarck Tribe 9-2.

Trenton Crepps provided the greatest consistency within the lineup by going 4-for-4 with three RBI and a couple of doubles as Mineral Area totaled nine hits overall.

Winning pitcher Trey Wright worked into the fifth inning until issuing back-to-back walks, and allowed two runs, one earned, on just one hit while striking out seven.

Leadoff man Garrett Mork singled twice and stole three bases for a Tribe that utilized five pitchers and threatened with the potential tying run at second base in the fifth inning.

Orioles reliever Wyatt Johnson picked up two crucial strikeouts before Joey Randazzo crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it 4-2, and retired Ben Faulkner on a sharp line drive to right fielder Chip Barth.

Bismarck again stranded two runners in the sixth and seventh frames. Blayne Nixon induced a double play with the bases loaded to conclude the game.

Crepps extended the lead with a double to left-center in the top of the seventh, and came home on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Cooper.

Coleman went deep moments later against Tribe reliever Carter Hedrick, and ended 2-for-3 overall after ripping an RBI double off starter Noah Sansoucie in the opening frame.

Bismarck forged a 1-1 tie in the home half of the first as Mork singled, swiped second and third on consecutive deliveries, and scampered to the dish on a wild pitch.

Wright struggled early with three walks, but found his control to retire 10 of the next 11 batters. The visitors regained a lead in the third inning.

Carter Reed singled ahead of an RBI hit by Crepps, who added an RBI double and was tagged out past the bag in the fourth for a 4-1 advantage.

Josh Wyatt had an infield hit and bases-loaded walk while Wright provided a single for the Orioles, who have a three-day weekend event looming ahead of the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament in the second week of July.

Sansoucie pitched the first two innings with two strikeouts and three hits allowed for the Tribe. Hedrick sat down seven of his first eight batters after taking over on the mound in the fifth.

SENIOR LEGION

Ste. Genevieve 10, Festus 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer struck out five batters over five innings, and pitched a five-hit shutout as Ste. Genevieve solidified the top seed for the upcoming Senior Legion District 13 tournament.

Zach Boyer finished 3-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI, and Post 150 scored multiple runs in four separate frames in a 10-0 triumph over Festus Post 253 on Tuesday evening.

Wyatt Springkamper tallied three RBI on two sacrifice flies plus a bases-loaded walk that stamped the victory by run rule for Ste. Genevieve (14-6).

Mason Nix was 2-for-2 with a walk, and Aiden Boyer helped his own cause with an RBI triple to open the scoring after Grant Fallert reached safely on an error.

Isaac Viox made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the third against Post 253 starter Nate Moore, who struck out three and yielded three unearned runs among seven overall.

Grant Fallert added a two-run double in the fourth, and scored on a passed ball for a 7-0 advantage after Moore walked Rylan Fallert and gave up a single to Zach Boyer.

Anthony Simon finished 2-for-2 with a double, and Connor Hulsey also doubled for Festus (7-13), which stranded nine runners on base.

Aiden Boyer escaped two bases-loaded scenarios unscathed, retiring Sam Stokes and Dylan Black on sharp drives in the third inning after Simon reached third base with no outs.

The right-hander and recent high school all-state honoree fanned two batters and secured a line out to center in the top the fifth.

Zach Boyer highlighted the final Post 150 rally with a two-run double after Nix and Alex Viox singled with one out against reliever Nate Pruneau.

Rock Memorial 3, Mineral Area 2

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Hunter Ward pitched a complete game five-hitter with 10 strikeouts on Tuesday, and Rock Memorial Post 283 rallied for a 3-2 win over Mineral Area Post 416.

Zach Pottgen walloped a tying double and scored the go-ahead run on a third strike off the ground and ensuing throwing error in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nick Daugherty had an RBI triple to break a scoreless tie in the fourth, and Anthony Aldridge was on base three times for Rock Memorial.

Mineral Area answered in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. Hunter Kincaid and Aiden Redmond singled prior to a two-run double by Jobe Smith, who went 2-for-3 overall.

Kincaid notched eight strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits over five innings before settling for a no-decision. Kendall Horton sustained the loss in relief.

Post 283 stranded the bases loaded in the second inning, and Mineral Area shortstop Clayton Redmond doubled off Daugherty at third after snaring a line drive to end the fourth.

Clayton Redmond singled and was caught stealing for Post 416 in the sixth. Ward struck out the side in the fourth inning, and quickly rolled through the seventh.

