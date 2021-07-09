Orioles eliminated after several missed chances

Tropics starter Connor Kern absorbed a painful blow when his 98th and final pitch resulted in a sharp comebacker from Caden Merrill. Kern reacted on instinct with an impressive flip from his knees to get the out at first base before rolling to his back in pain as Whitter advanced first to third.

Stidham caught Huff stealing moments later, to the vocal displeasure of Orioles fans, and the next three batters reached safely. But a squad that generated repeated scoring chances could not cash in yet again.

Brandon Palmer threw a 1-2-3 seventh for a five-out save. Kern allowed five hits, two walks and three hit batsmen while striking out six.

Merrill laid the foundation for a promising outcome with his stellar start on the mound, operating with a pitch count restriction of around 70.

The righthander sat down his first eight batters, including five consecutive strikeouts, and retired 14 of 17 overall through 4 2/3 innings while taking a hard-luck loss.

The Tropics grabbed a 1-0 lead as reliever Malachi Sansegraw elevated his first delivery to the backstop and Reese Eftink raced toward the plate.