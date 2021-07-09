Orioles eliminated after several missed chances

CHARLESTON, Mo. – After playing nearly mistake-free baseball to earn an emphatic signature win one day earlier, the Mineral Area 17u Orioles could not catch a timely break.
The Orioles stranded 10 runners, including four at third base, and lost four others along the base paths while being eliminated from the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament on Friday afternoon.
The Southeast 17u Tropics managed only two hits at Hillhouse Park, but emerged with a 2-1 victory to extend their stay in the bracket.
In a warm contest stamped by numerous judgment calls, the outcome was ultimately sealed with the Orioles inches away from drawing even.
Gavin Butery tapped an infield hit past the mound that was thrown wildly past first baseman Jack Bailey, who alertly scrambled to retrieve the ball in foul territory.
Dylan Cole rounded third and tried to reach over the outstretched glove of catcher Tommy Stidham – lunging backward after receiving the next throw – but was called out to end the sixth inning.
The Orioles were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position until Zane Huff singled earlier in the frame to drive home J.D. Whitter, who coaxed a leadoff walk.
Tropics starter Connor Kern absorbed a painful blow when his 98th and final pitch resulted in a sharp comebacker from Caden Merrill. Kern reacted on instinct with an impressive flip from his knees to get the out at first base before rolling to his back in pain as Whitter advanced first to third.
Stidham caught Huff stealing moments later, to the vocal displeasure of Orioles fans, and the next three batters reached safely. But a squad that generated repeated scoring chances could not cash in yet again.
Brandon Palmer threw a 1-2-3 seventh for a five-out save. Kern allowed five hits, two walks and three hit batsmen while striking out six.
Merrill laid the foundation for a promising outcome with his stellar start on the mound, operating with a pitch count restriction of around 70.
The righthander sat down his first eight batters, including five consecutive strikeouts, and retired 14 of 17 overall through 4 2/3 innings while taking a hard-luck loss.
The Tropics grabbed a 1-0 lead as reliever Malachi Sansegraw elevated his first delivery to the backstop and Reese Eftink raced toward the plate.
Shortstop Evan Shackles, the No. 10 batter in an expanded lineup, doubled and scored from third to make it 2-0 when catcher Ryan Cooper fired an errant pick-off throw with two outs.
Whitter, who threw only 36 pitches on Thursday in a dazzling, four-inning complete game that bounced the older 19u Orioles, appeared again and induced an infield fly before working a quick seventh.
The lack of timely hitting cost the Orioles, who produced seven singles. They squandered a golden opportunity to strike in the opening frame.
Trenton Crepps paced his club at 2-for-4 overall, and singled after leadoff man Blayne Nixon reached on an error to put runners at the corners with no outs.
Stidham caught Crepps stealing, however, and Kern escaped the threat entirely by fanning Whitter after Cooper popped out.
Huff battled Kern for 10 pitches before striking out in the second, and Kern got Butery swinging after Josh Wyatt singled with two outs.
The Orioles wasted a leadoff hit and stolen base by Sansegraw in the third, along with two-out singles by Nixon and Crepps in the fifth.
Wyatt matched Cole by reaching base three straight times, and made an excellent sliding catch in left field as Merrill coasted through the top of the fourth.
Merrill moved to third base in subsequent defensive changes, and reached well over the railing of the adjacent dugout to snare a foul ball for the second out of the seventh inning.