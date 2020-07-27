Orioles end season in extra innings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The SE Tropics avenged a loss from three days earlier, and ended the an eventful baseball season for the Mineral Area 19U Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

A five-run outburst in the eighth inning paved the way for a 7-2 outcome in a Babe Ruth League state tournament elimination game at Hillhouse Park.

Parker Jefferies pitched seven innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, and struck out two while walking three.

His most pivotal offering struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Hampton to keep the contest even at 2-2 in the sixth inning after Mineral Area loaded the bases without benefit of a hit.

Brennan Fowler put the Tropics ahead to stay with an RBI single off reliever Jaysen Mattingly, who had thrown a perfect top of the seventh, and finished 3-for-3 overall with two driven in.

J.D. McCord provided insurance with a two-RBI single against Camden Walter, and Drew Dirnberger had two hits with two runs scored in the victory.

The Orioles (29-17-2) stranded 10 runners overall to ultimately place fourth among the 11-team field. Drew Brakefield collected both of their RBI and was 1-for-1 before being lifted.