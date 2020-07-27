Orioles end season in extra innings

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The SE Tropics avenged a loss from three days earlier, and ended the an eventful baseball season for the Mineral Area 19U Orioles on Sunday afternoon.
A five-run outburst in the eighth inning paved the way for a 7-2 outcome in a Babe Ruth League state tournament elimination game at Hillhouse Park.
Parker Jefferies pitched seven innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, and struck out two while walking three.
His most pivotal offering struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Hampton to keep the contest even at 2-2 in the sixth inning after Mineral Area loaded the bases without benefit of a hit.
Brennan Fowler put the Tropics ahead to stay with an RBI single off reliever Jaysen Mattingly, who had thrown a perfect top of the seventh, and finished 3-for-3 overall with two driven in.
J.D. McCord provided insurance with a two-RBI single against Camden Walter, and Drew Dirnberger had two hits with two runs scored in the victory.
The Orioles (29-17-2) stranded 10 runners overall to ultimately place fourth among the 11-team field. Drew Brakefield collected both of their RBI and was 1-for-1 before being lifted.
Cody Ziegelmeyer was once again efficient in his return to the mound after going the distance against the Tropics during a 3-1 win on Thursday.
The left-hander notched seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision, yielding two runs and six hits plus two walks on 63 pitches. He added a single and sacrifice bunt offensively.
Brakefield brought in courtesy runner Coltin Wilkerson with a sacrifice fly after Max McKinney reached safely on an error in the home half of the second inning.
A two-out single by Spencer Brown loaded the bases for a second time in the frame, but Jefferies limited the damage when Reilly Resinger grounded out sharply to third base.
The Tropics regained a 2-1 edge in the third, but Brakefield countered with a key RBI single after Connor Sullivan drew a lead-off walk in the fourth.
Brey Turner had the only other hit for the Mineral Area squad, which was 2-2 in the tournament. Blane Worley flied out four consecutive times to center field.
Although American Legion baseball canceled its season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Babe Ruth League pressed on and the Orioles endured a rigorous two-month schedule without delay.
