Orioles erase six-run deficit ahead of pitching gem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – The Mineral Area 19u Orioles found an offensive breakthrough Monday evening after trailing by six runs in the opening game of a Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader.

Blane Worley cleared the bases with a go-ahead, three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to highlight an 11-9 win over the Charleston 17u squad at Wilson-Rozier Park.

The Orioles trailed 8-2 before pushing four runs across the plate in the fifth and five more during the next frame to complete the comeback.

Tyler Thebeau finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a key two-run single in the fifth. Worley had a team-high four RBI as the home team prevailed despite being outhit 10-8 overall.

Reilly Resinger allowed one run in the sixth while picking up the relief win. Cody Ziegelmeyer notched two strikeouts in a clean seventh for the save while appearing for the third straight day.

The Orioles also received hits from Brey Turner, Spencer Brown, Max McKinney, Drew Brakefield and Ziegelmeyer. Dillon Wolberd and Resinger each scored two runs.

Joey Alberesius delivered a one-hit gem with nine strikeouts to set the dominant tone as the Orioles rolled 7-0 in a five-inning second contest.