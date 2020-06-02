Orioles erase six-run deficit ahead of pitching gem

FARMINGTON – The Mineral Area 19u Orioles found an offensive breakthrough Monday evening after trailing by six runs in the opening game of a Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader.
Blane Worley cleared the bases with a go-ahead, three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to highlight an 11-9 win over the Charleston 17u squad at Wilson-Rozier Park.
The Orioles trailed 8-2 before pushing four runs across the plate in the fifth and five more during the next frame to complete the comeback.
Tyler Thebeau finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a key two-run single in the fifth. Worley had a team-high four RBI as the home team prevailed despite being outhit 10-8 overall.
Reilly Resinger allowed one run in the sixth while picking up the relief win. Cody Ziegelmeyer notched two strikeouts in a clean seventh for the save while appearing for the third straight day.
The Orioles also received hits from Brey Turner, Spencer Brown, Max McKinney, Drew Brakefield and Ziegelmeyer. Dillon Wolberd and Resinger each scored two runs.
Joey Alberesius delivered a one-hit gem with nine strikeouts to set the dominant tone as the Orioles rolled 7-0 in a five-inning second contest.
Turner reached base three straight times, and staked his team to a 2-0 lead with a two-run single after Resinger singled and Thebeau walked in the opening frame.
The Orioles (6-2) were boosted by singles from Connor Sullivan, Alberesius and Thebeau, and added five runs in the third with the help of four walks and two hit batsmen.
Alberesius yielded a walk and single to open the game, but worked around both runners before cruising through the remainder of the night.
