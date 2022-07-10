Orioles make quick exit from BRL state tourney

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Mineral Area 18U Orioles squandered a lucky break after heading into the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament as the only club in the seven-team bracket to receive a first-round bye.

Their postseason fate was sealed Sunday in a 4-2 defeat against the 16U McDonald’s Fighting Squirrels at Hillhouse Park, marking a quick departure from the double-elimination event.

The Charleston-based Squirrels mustered just three hits and left the bases loaded three separate times, but never trailed after pushing two runs across the dish in the first inning.

Winning pitcher Blake Wilburn allowed one run over six innings, striking out seven while allowing five hits and five walks as his team advanced to a second contest later Sunday.

Bryant Gunn earned the save after working the seventh. Ryan Cooper ripped an RBI double with two outs after Trenton Crepps reached safely on an error.

Crepps stole two bases and matched Cooper by going 2-for-4 overall. Lance Monroe and Blake Coleman had the other hits for the Orioles, and losing hurler Chip Barth walked three straight times offensively.

Jake Hester scored on a wild pitch, and Brady Swims added a sacrifice fly to put the host squad ahead 2-0 against Barth.

Drew Solomon was credited with two RBI after drawing a bases-loaded walk and being plunked by reliever Monroe in the second and fourth innings.

Mineral Area stranded 11 runners overall. Wilburn twice escaped damage by retiring Gavin Butery on pop flies with three men aboard in the fourth and sixth innings.

Blayne Nixon fanned four over two scoreless frames of relief for the Orioles.

The younger Squirrels received five walks and five hit batsmen while overcoming three errors.

Tropics 15, Orioles 1

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Mineral Area Orioles threatened to grab the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, then suffered an implosion during their Senior Babe Ruth League state debut.

Joe McClain scattered seven hits and struck out five over 6 1/3 effective innings, and the Southeast Tropics scored 13 unanswered runs for a 15-1 triumph on Saturday.

Nate Rhew finished 3-for-5 with three RBI, and the Tropics sent 14 men to the plate while tacking on nine insurance runs in the seventh off relievers Gavin Butery and Lance Monroe.

Monroe went 2-for-3 to pace the Orioles, but was caught stealing at second for the second out of the fourth inning after runners stood at the corners.

Trey Wright nearly produced the tying RBI anyhow following a walk to Chip Barth, but a solid stop up the middle by second baseman Drew Dirnberger got a pivotal force out.

Mineral Area had a single from Zane Huff erased on a double play in the fifth, and Trenton Crepps was picked off after a one-out single in the seventh.

Blake Coleman yielded five runs, four earned, on seven hits and struck out one over 5 1/3 innings as the losing starter. A quick fourth frame kept the margin at 2-1.

But the Tropics added three tallies in the fifth, sparked by a leadoff triple from Hayden Nazarenus, who went 2-for-4 overall with three total RBI.

Ayden Morgan made it 5-1 with an RBI single after a flare to right-center by Dirnberger landed for an RBI double. Nazarenus ripped a two-run single in the seventh, and also made a diving catch in center field.

Luke Barnes doubled ahead of a Rhew RBI single, and an error preceded a sacrifice fly by Narzarenus for a 2-0 advantage in the top of the second

Wright countered with an RBI hit in the home half after Monroe singled and advanced on a wild pitch. Mineral Area stranded six runners on base.

Josh Wyatt and Coleman singled for Orioles, who did not have top hitters Blayne Nixon or Caden Merrill available for the tourney opener.